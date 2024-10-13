David Shohl’s Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
An American Soldier's Tale: Vonnegut and Stravinsky
Clash of two arch-modernist titans
11 hrs ago
•
David Shohl
5
Share this post
An American Soldier's Tale: Vonnegut and Stravinsky
david3m2yw.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
September 2024
New Video by Shohl and Trunk (September 2024)
Ingenious one-minute clip by Mary Trunk, soundtrack by David Shohl
Sep 13
•
David Shohl
and
Mary Trunk
4
Share this post
New Video by Shohl and Trunk (September 2024)
david3m2yw.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
0:58
August 2024
A Covid Catechism:
Assessing Danger
Aug 23
•
David Shohl
4
Share this post
A Covid Catechism:
david3m2yw.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
July 2024
Maps (2024)
One-minute film by Mary Trunk, Soundtrack by David Shohl
Jul 21
•
David Shohl
and
Mary Trunk
1
Share this post
Maps (2024)
david3m2yw.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
0:57
June 2024
ECHO
The Syncretic Method: a Lover’s Homage to Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz’ “The Divine Narcissus”
Jun 27
•
David Shohl
1
Share this post
ECHO
david3m2yw.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
MOVING SMOKE (2021) (seven minutes) - With Written Commentary By D. Shohl
FILM BY MARY TRUNK, SOUND BY DAVID SHOHL AND COLTON BRASSIE
Jun 7
•
David Shohl
and
Mary Trunk
1
Share this post
MOVING SMOKE (2021) (seven minutes) - With Written Commentary By D. Shohl
david3m2yw.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7:31
May 2024
Philosophy’s Corner
For apprentices
May 16
•
David Shohl
2
Share this post
Philosophy’s Corner
david3m2yw.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Studio Dance (2024)
Film and choreography by Mary Trunk, soundtrack by David Shohl (duration: one minute)
May 2
•
Mary Trunk
and
David Shohl
1
Share this post
Studio Dance (2024)
david3m2yw.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
0:55
April 2024
Coming Home
My Journey Out of Homelessness (2024)
Apr 16
•
David Shohl
1
Share this post
Coming Home
david3m2yw.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
March 2024
Ferry Building (2024)
One-minute video by Mary Trunk, soundtrack by David Shohl
Mar 14
•
David Shohl
and
Mary Trunk
3
Share this post
Ferry Building (2024)
david3m2yw.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
0:57
February 2024
The Gordian Knot: Politics and Psychology
Dialogue with a Communist about “woke” ideology (June, 2020)
Feb 19
•
David Shohl
5
Share this post
The Gordian Knot: Politics and Psychology
david3m2yw.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
January 2024
"Poor Things and Water," by Shohl & Trunk (2024)
Corrected title and higher resolution file: a forty-second video by Mary Trunk, sound by David Shohl
Jan 12
•
David Shohl
and
Mary Trunk
1
Share this post
"Poor Things and Water," by Shohl & Trunk (2024)
david3m2yw.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
0:40
© 2024 David Shohl
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts