From the outset of the Covid Anschluss, I experienced great difficulty when trying to discuss with friends and strangers the falsehoods with which doctors and politicians misled the public. I failed to change any minds or to gain anyone’s attention or respect.

Not knowing what else to do, I’m still trying.

Most of my knowledge of life and death matters — such as toxic medical measures — is based on hearsay. I can’t investigate and directly confirm most information personally, so I must rely on what others tell me in print or in person. Then I decide whether this secondhand knowledge is accurate or not.

I base this epistemic decision on several criteria: the source’s past record, comparison with other credible sources, and the information’s consistency with — or contradiction of — my previously established knowledge.

I also try to correct for my own biases so that I don’t believe something simply because I want it to be true (aka confirmation bias). Plus, I have to factor in the biases of the parties whose information I’m evaluating.

How do I know, for instance, that Covid-19 transfections (“vaccines”) are mortally dangerous? I can consult two authoritative sources whose assertions differ dramatically. On one side is the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which promotes the jabs and receives revenue from their sales in the form of patent royalties. The CDC reports that the shots have caused 37,814 US deaths and 1,644,248 injuries. The Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the CDC, estimates that the agency’s vaccine death and morbidity statistics are underreported by a factor of 99%. The corrected number of deaths is therefore 3,743,586 — more than one percent of the nation’s population — while the number of injuries is actually 162,780,552 or almost half the country.

On the other side is a group of independent (non-governmental, non-corporate) researchers led by Canadian scientist Denis Rancourt PhD, whose latest study demonstrates that the vaccines/transfections have killed 17 million people in 78 countries through 2022.

There is therefore no question of whether the shots are harmful or not — neither side disputes this — it’s more a matter of HOW harmful they are.

Next I need to consider these two different sources in terms of possible bias. Since Rancourt et al. are not affiliated with government or corporate institutions, they don’t have conflicts of interest in this respect. It’s possible that they may exaggerate their findings for the sake of an alarmist desire to gain attention, but I don’t have the expertise to check their data or methodology. However, given the degree of criticism that Rancourt’s group receives for their controversial research, they might be tempted to soft-pedal the bad news in order to avoid being targeted by inimical colleagues and employers who rely on grants from pharmaceutical firms.

I’ve already mentioned that the CDC has a conflict of interest when publishing information about the Covid shots, since the agency receives patent royalties from their product’s billions of dollars’ worth of sales, hence they have a motive to downplay the risks to consumers. At the same time, neither the government nor manufacturers like Pfizer and Moderna need to worry about lawsuits for injuries and deaths caused by the Covid inoculations, since all parties are indemnified under the Emergency Use Authorization laws that cover these “medical countermeasures.” This indemnification might make the CDC less reluctant to withhold the fact that the shots have killed millions of Americans (mainly by causing myocarditis/heart attacks, strokes and aggressive cancers) and have injured and disabled over one hundred sixty million others. On the other hand, the agency has not widely publicized this information.

It is my hope that this simple exercise in comparing two competing estimates of the dangers of the Covid injections might raise some questions in the minds of people who have hitherto accepted the false belief that these experimental shots are “safe and effective.”