New Screen Dance Videos
Over sixty new one-minute clips by filmmaker Mary Trunk, with piano soundtracks by David Shohl are now showcased on Vimeo (see link below).
VIMEO LINK:
https://vimeo.com/showcase/11466921
ALSO: Mary’s work will be featured at the 8 Ball Community art collective in Brooklyn on February 28, in an event supporting those who lost their homes in the LA fires (including Mary).
23 is another favorite. The imagery and sound pair exquisitely.
I feel like I may have seen some of these before. Anyway, I am slowly going through them and just want to say that all are pleasing and stimulate my appreciation, but 10 is so far my favorite, it is sublime music.