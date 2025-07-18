I want to rehearse the five years since the advent of Covid-19 to figure out why the disaster happened. My initial understanding has developed in unexpected ways over a half decade, which suggests that I may yet view things differently in coming years. Nevertheless, correcting mistakes and rethinking in good faith is progress, right or wrong.

In January 2020, when I noticed news reports of an ominous virus spreading in China, I rolled my eyes. I was used to fear-mongering by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The threats of SARS 1 and Avian Flu, for instance, in previous decades were vastly exaggerated and seemed calculated to generate attention and funding to federal health institutions and to promote pharmaceutical interests.

My skepticism was strengthened by what I had learned a few years earlier about the HIV hoax from Brent Leung’s masterful 2009 documentary “House of Numbers” and from the publications of Celia Farber, David Rasnick, Peter Duesberg, Liam Scheff and many others.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gives an admirable summary of how Anthony Fauci created and fostered the HIV-AIDS myth in the first six chapters of his 2021 book, “The Real Anthony Fauci.”

Hence I was suspicious about the seriousness of SARS 2 from the beginning, particularly since mainstream media presented Fauci as Covid’s master of ceremonies.

My doubts steadily increased as the contradictions in government messaging multiplied. It made no sense, for example, that a mild pathogen causing generic cold symptoms should be fearsome to most healthy people. By the same token, there was no need for lockdowns or social distancing, and I heard Fauci himself testify that masks don’t protect against a respiratory virus — the doctor reversed that position a month or two later but nobody asked why or even seemed to notice.

I also knew that the PCR test used for Covid diagnosis produced mostly false positive results and that Kary Mullis, who won the Nobel prize for inventing the polymerase chain reaction (that’s what the letters PCR stand for), said repeatedly that the test couldn’t be used to diagnose illness.

Furthermore, I knew that RNA viruses mutate rapidly, so the claim that a vaccine — which takes years to develop and test — was the ultimate solution to the pandemic was a nonsensical idea. Even the rapidly produced mRNA shots were ineffective because the viral strain they were based on was extinct by the time it was brought to market.

Covid fatalities were greatly inflated by counting people who died of other causes but tested positive on the PCR test. But most fatalities were artificially induced, that is, patients were killed by hospital protocols, such as prescribing the medication Remdesivir along with lethal doses of Midazolam and opiates, and by inappropriately putting patients on ventilators. 3 Hospitals followed these deadly methods according to CDC guidelines, and were incentivized by tens of thousands of dollars each time they reported a death as caused by Covid.

In fact, I don’t know anyone — to this day — who got seriously ill with Covid. I myself was tested monthly throughout the pandemic because I was undergoing outpatient electroshock (ECT) therapy for a longstanding major depression, and I received a positive PCR test result in June of 2020 even though I had zero symptoms. And every month when I went into the hospital — this was in midtown Manhattan — for maintenance ECT, the building was a ghost town, not exactly overflowing with Covid cases.

Because of all these anomalies, I kept thinking the fraud would be exposed soon, but the government policies and media coverage was monolithic and drowned out all objections — the exposure I hoped for still hasn’t materialized.

As 2020 stumbled onward I observed how the press almost universally politicized the plague in order to attack President Trump, who was running for re-election. I therefore decided that this agenda must be one of the purposes for the hysteria regarding Covid. The other main purpose seemed to me to be sheer profiteering by the medical-industrial complex, just as this was the driving force behind the HIV-AIDS scam. The official condemnation of medicines like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin — which are not patented and thus less profitable — seemed to favor the desire to market a brand new vaccine rather than using established but effective treatments.

Then, in 2021, came the shots. At this point I knew that the two main vaccine manufacturers, Pfizer and Moderna, had been given legal indemnity from all injuries and deaths the injections caused, which obviously meant they were dangerous — why would these companies need a waiver of liability if the shots were harmless? Given that the experimental mRNA formula — a gene therapy, not a vaccine at all — was insufficiently tested, it was a foregone conclusion that there would be many problems.

Nor was I surprised that the shots turned out not to prevent infection and transmission, since I had followed reports about misconduct in the initial trials (prematurely unblinding the control arm of the studies, for example), and I had heard about Brook Jackson’s lawsuit regarding Pfizer’s unacceptable manufacturing lapses.

A period of extended horror followed, as people I knew died from unexpected heart attacks, and I saw reports of many vaccinated people — especially young healthy athletes — dropping dead from blood clots caused by the shots, while others (including friends) developed sudden, aggressive cancers.

It was nightmarish to watch the devastation unfold, as nearly everyone in the country — the world — cheered on the injections to the point of mandating them. The propaganda and censorship on social media compelled me to cancel my Twitter and Facebook accounts, and I had only a couple of friends (no family) who wouldn’t dismiss me as a conspiracist, so it was hard not to feel isolated during the crisis.

The first sign that the taboo on publicly criticizing the shots might be lifted was the appearance of Robert Malone — who invented the mRNA platform used in the injections — on Joe Rogan’s podcast, an interview seen by millions of Americans on December 31, 2021 (New Year’s Eve). Malone stated that the Covid shots caused myocarditis and other clot-related problems. He also pointed out toxic elements like the technology’s lipid nanoparticles.

Malone and Rogan were widely condemned for questioning the conventional medical wisdom, but the show led me and many others to Substack, one of the only sites that was not censoring authors for unorthodox opinions, and I began to discover numerous dissidents. For the first time in years, I felt less lonely and increasingly hopeful.

Malone soon joined with a half dozen other doctors and researchers (Kory, McCullough, Alexander, Cole et al.) in a “Defeat the Mandates” movement that held a demonstration in Washington DC in early 2022, which was affiliated with the Canadian truckers protest.

In retrospect, nothing much came of this rally: the government still recommends most people get the shots (the CDC has finally acknowledged some “rare” risk of myocarditis) and ignores the “turbo cancers,” fertility issues and many other dangers inherent in the mRNA inoculations.

It gradually dawned on me that Malone has longstanding ties to the Defense Department’s biological weapons programs, and given his frivolous defamation suit against Dr. Peter Breggin (a veteran patient advocate and critic of the Covid measures) — a lawsuit that was dismissed — I’ve concluded that Malone is either a “controlled opposition” figure directed by military-corporate interests, or else simply a divisive, unhelpful party.

Hence the Defeat the Mandates operation fizzled in terms of correcting the abuses and coverups. In addition, all the hearings held by Senator Ron Johnson beginning in 2022 (featuring testimony by many of the Defeat the Mandates founders) led to no reforms and no prosecutions for the criminally unhealthy vaccines, which have killed between 40,000 and 4,000,000 people so far, according to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS — https://openvaers.com/ — accessed 7-17-25).

And all of Senator Rand Paul’s accusations that Fauci perjured himself when testifying to Congress about the government’s Covid response have amounted to nothing.

I had become aware of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s critique of vaccines around 2015. I’ve read two of his books — “Thimerosal,” and “The Real Anthony Fauci” — which are both excellent treatments of their respective subjects, and I’ve heard him speak in New York twice, including during his 2024 campaign for president. While I’m encouraged that he’s now Secretary of Health and Human Services, his first six months in office have been disappointing, since he’s endorsed the hazardous MMR shots and hasn’t taken any meaningful action to ban the deadly mRNA injections. That is not why I supported him.

Meanwhile, Substack attracted numerous critics of the Covid disaster whose research helped me to understand better what was going on and why it wasn’t getting better. The writings of Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt and Debbie Lerman demonstrate that the pandemic was orchestrated by the military and the NSA, not by civilian health agencies. Under the PREP Act, Emergency Use Authorization deemed the Covid shots to be “medical countermeasures,” which protect Pfizer and Moderna from lawsuits that allege toxicity, and which prevent the contents of the injections from being disclosed or regulated.

At this point, I don’t think there was really a genuine pandemic or even a novel pathogen. Stefan Lanka and others have shown that there is no good evidence for the isolation or identification of any virus, and viral contagion has been unequivocally disproven.

https://substack.com/@conspiracysarah/p-167346265

Whatever makes groups of people sick — aerosolized toxins, radiation/EMF, poisoned soil or water — with, say, respiratory symptoms, it’s probably not viruses.

Obviously the medical-industrial complex has an interest in keeping people unwell because health products and services are extraordinarily profitable. But this motive isn’t sufficient to explain the involvement of the military, nor does it account for the worldwide coordination of pandemic policy. It seems there are centuries-old cartels of billionaire families and international bankers (for example, the Club of Rome, the World Economic Forum, the Bilderberg Group) who planned and executed the Covid crimes in an effort to reduce global population — mainly by the destructive effects of vaccines — and to establish tight controls and surveillance over the survivors.

https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-health-global-gates/africas-rapid-population-growth-puts-poverty-progress-at-risk-says-gates-idUKKCN1LY0GQ

Intimidating the populace with ghost stories of killer viruses makes it easy to rule the world.

I’ve come a long way in five years, but one truth remains: it’s vital to keep learning and to spread the word. If we don’t increase awareness of the wrongdoing, then we all lose. The more minds we open, the better the chances are that we can defeat the enemy.

GENERAL INFORMATION:

non-contagion studies:

https://substack.com/home/post/p-145865845

All Covid shots harms: a compendium of the studies: