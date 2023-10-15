“You call it magic, you call it science … You seem to do with your mind what we do with tools — alter matter, move it about by telekinesis.”

— Kirk, “Catspaw”

(Space voodoo heats up the Enterprise in the original series’ “Catspaw”)

The connections between humans and aliens in Star Trek explain the show’s popularity and longevity. In “Warped Speed, Chapters 2-5,” I classified Star Trek’s aliens as Cold War adversaries, as non-white races, as religious entities and as family figures. I also showed how Star Trek combines all four of these alien categories within single episodes, a technique that indicates the categories are related to each other. The show’s “alien” concept thus reduces political, racial, religious and psychological conflicts to a single opposition: human versus alien. The series then resolves these interlocked conflicts by drawing the human characters together with their alien counterparts.

In order to make this union of opposites credible, Star Trek appeals to the authority of science and technology. The show thereby aims to overcome emotional alienation by rational methods.

Since Star Trek’s aliens reveal what we’re emotionally divided about — that is, the aliens offer our heroes extreme forms of desire and repulsion — the series’ allegiance to mechanistic materialism raises a new question: is the show’s faith in futuristic science and technology really rational, or is it maybe a little crazy? Exposing this struggle with dehumanization leads me to “Warped Speed”’s main concern: the danger that industrially directed government now poses to human health in the Covid era. Sadly, America’s corporately controlled government is targeting millions of citizens with militarized medical measures — such as toxic injections — in order to profit from the country’s population. The compromised government is successfully poisoning the populace by manipulating mass media, including the Star Trek franchise, and official institutions are doing so by appropriating the persuasiveness of dazzling science and technology to enlist our cooperation.

We are thus being exploited not through reasonable appeals but through our feelings about reason, feelings that by definition are not reasonable — these emotions amount to faith in logic and rationality. Since Star Trek invokes science and technology to explore strong, mixed feelings, I now want to ask: does Star Trek’s faith in redemption by alien science and technology resemble the faith of the Heaven’s Gate death cult that I profiled in Chapter 1 of “Warped Speed”? In fact, this faith is identical in both cases. In Star Trek, science and technology are actually magic rituals performed by mad geniuses.

For instance, in The Next Generation’s “The Schizoid Man,” the Enterprise travels to a distant, isolated laboratory in response to a medical distress call from Dr. Ira Graves, an aged cyberneticist who, according to the ship’s doctor, is “the greatest human mind in the universe.”

When Graves, who has a terminal illness, meets the android Commander Data, the scientist informs him that he taught Data’s inventor, Dr. Soong: “You could say I was the father of his work.” Accordingly, Graves encourages Data to refer to him as his grandfather, pointing out that, “We are much alike.”

The vain Graves — he calls himself “as beautiful as I am smart” — confides to Data that he has found a way to “transfer the wealth of my knowledge into a computer,” in order to survive the imminent death of his ailing body.

Graves then stealthily reprograms the robot and invests Data with his own consciousness, leaving his biological “container” — as the Heaven’s Gate cult referred to the human body — to expire. In full control of his new mechanical host, Graves keeps his altered identity to himself, and reports to the Enterprise crew that the famous scientist “died in my arms” — he even gets a Tom Sawyer moment when eulogizing himself at his own funeral service.

However, the android’s new persona — “paranoid … prone to irrationality,” according to Counselor Troi — soon arouses suspicion, especially after Graves confesses to his former assistant Kareen that he loves her, and proposes that she transform herself into a cybernetic double like himself so that she can become his immortally wedded wife.

Angered by Kareen’s rejection, Graves becomes violent, injures her hand and knocks out several officers, as well as Captain Picard, when they attempt to restrain him. Eventually, remorse compels Graves to abandon Data’s body, after archiving his own intellect — sans personality — in the ship’s computers, much as the alien Sargon does in the original series’ episode “Return to Tomorrow” (see “Warped Speed, Chapter 5”).

In fact, Graves’ conclusion echoes Sargon’s cautionary moral that “the temptations within a living body are too great” to make eternal life worthwhile. In other words, Graves’ narcissistic fixation on fathering his immortal self only perpetuates infantile possessiveness, violence and frustration. Science giveth and science taketh away.

At the episode’s close, a revived Data — who plays the role of child to his forefather — retains no memory of Graves’ usurpation. You could say Data experiences what psychoanalysis calls “infantile amnesia,” a repression of primal conflict.

Yet Data’s repressed conflict has a way of surfacing frequently in the form of his prototype model, an evil twin android named Lore, who easily switches his identity with his “brother’s” — as the robots call each other — so that Lore can wreak personal vengeance, harm crew members and murder hundreds of people.

In The Next Generation episode “Datalore,” which introduces the Lore character, Picard emphatically equates androids with humans, officially instructing his crew, “We [humans] are merely a different variety of machine, in our case electrochemical in nature.” (The captain speaks from personal experience, since his biological heart has been replaced by a mechanical substitute.)

Star Trek thus invites viewers to identify with both Commander Data, who is friendly and ethical, as well as with the devious, selfish Lore. This is a classic example of the show’s pairing “humane” Enterprise figures with their threatening, alienated doubles. Hence, prodigious technology facilitates the audience’s sympathy with each robotic twin, good and evil alike.

(The Enemy Within externalized: double trouble with Data [left] and Lore, in “Datalore”)

The inventor of Lore and Data is Dr. Noonien Soong, whom Chief Engineer LaForge calls “Earth’s foremost robotic scientist.” Like his teacher Dr. Ira Graves, Soong inhabits a remote, secluded laboratory and is dying of an illness when he appears in the episode “Brothers.”

And like his mentor Graves, Soong is megalomaniacal enough to make mischief when his personal needs override conventional law and order. Accordingly, Soong causes Data to commandeer the entire Enterprise for the purpose of reuniting father (as Data calls Soong) and cybernetic son.

Unfortunately, Soong’s homing signal inadvertently summons Lore to the scene as well, where the evil brother incapacitates and impersonates his honorable twin. Lore then kills his “father” Dr. Soong and escapes.

You don’t exactly need to be a psychoanalyst to interpret the episode’s meaning. It seems that Dr. Soong’s technological self-perpetuation (Lore) turns against its creator, so that the doctor’s own violence destroys him — the same fate as Dr. Graves and Sargon, and for that matter the members of Heaven’s Gate.

Indeed, Lore’s aggression soon endangers the entire human race, as we learn in a subsequent episode called “Descent,” where Lore directs a group of renegade Borg. The cyborgs have defected from their “collective” thanks to Picard’s gambit (in the episode “I, Borg”) to foment individualism among the aliens through a captured young Borg named Hugh, whom the Enterprise crew humanizes then releases back to the Borg as a kind of Trojan horse designed to disrupt their culture from within.

But Picard’s scheme to transform the Borg race from mass-minded drones into rugged individualists misfires, and produces instead the rogue Borg terrorists exploited by Lore in “Descent.” When the Enterprise crew captures one of the Borg rebels, who is named Crosis, Picard adopts his own former Borg identity Locutus (see “Warped Speed, Chapter 4”) to interrogate the prisoner. The captain learns that the disaffected Borg have lost their original desire to assimilate other cultures and technology. Now all they want is to exterminate “inferior biological organisms” wholesale, according to their leader Lore’s agenda.

While aboard the Enterprise, Crosis convinces Data to fully explore his emotions — which were originally programmed by Soong but now are controlled by Lore — including the anger and pleasure that Data recently experienced when killing Borg combatants. In fact, it doesn’t take long for Data to team up with Crosis, and the two abandon ship to head for Lore’s secret base.

When the Enterprise follows Data and Crosis to Lore’s planet, the crew discovers that Data has fully allied himself with the Borg. He announces that “The sons of Soong have joined together — and together we will destroy the Federation . . . The Borg aspire to the perfection my brother and I represent: fully artificial life forms.” Lore adds, “The reign of biological life forms is coming to an end. You, Picard, and those like you, are obsolete.”

When Riker locates Hugh beneath the surface of Lore’s planet, Hugh explains that the individuality he acquired on the Enterprise spread to his Borg companions, causing dysfunction and death. Lore became the Borg’s “savior” after promising to restore their sense of unified purpose by transforming them into “a superior race … [of] fully artificial” beings.

Hugh then describes how Lore began experimenting on the biological components of Borg bodies, “trying to remake us in his image.” But these experiments resulted only in mutilated, malfunctioning subjects, and Hugh understandably blames humans for the Borg’s suffering.

In fact, when the Borg capture the Enterprise’s Engineer LaForge, Data subjects him to these same invasive procedures, threatening to replace the engineer’s brain cells with artificial neural network implants just like his own. When speaking to LaForge, Data impersonates Picard’s voice — as he also does when stealing the Enterprise in “Brothers” — a ventriloquism that connects him to Picard’s Borg persona Locutus (“speaker”), and identifies him with his superior officer.

(Captain Picard as Locutus, in “The Best of Both Worlds,” after assimilation by the Borg: not just a mechanical heart)

Fortunately, Hugh’s lingering sympathy for the humans motivates him to rescue the Enterprise captives. After a blizzard of weapons fire leaves Lore deactivated, the humans repair Data’s corrupted programming.

Thus, in “Descent” Dr. Soong’s parthenogenetic offspring — the mechanized life forms created in his image — proliferate to a galactic scale, and nearly erase humanity in the process.

Throughout these successive episodes — the Data-Lore Chronicles, let’s call them — The Next Generation carefully inscribes the plot with its favorite human-alien parallels drawn from ancient history right up to recent events. The Borg Crosis, for instance, is the notorious 6th-century BCE Asian emperor Croesus. The half-Indian/half-Chinese name “Noonien Soong” recalls the original series’ colonial figure Khan Noonien Singh, the sadistic, eugenically designed superman associated with Britain’s Botany Bay colony (discussed in “Warped Speed, Chapter 4”). In addition, post-Cold War Ferengi traders appear in “Descent,” where they’re mistaken for Borg by the Federation’s New Berlin Colony (referring to East and West Berlin’s reunification at the Cold War’s denouement).

As a matter of fact, a trinity of Federation warships in “Descent” foregrounds the three historical contexts I just mentioned. The first ship is named Agamemnon, after the Iliad’s Greek general, who is Helen of Troy’s brother-in-law. The second ship is called Crazy Horse, after the famous Sioux warrior of the American frontier. The third ship is the Gorkon, named for the martyred Klingon Chancellor of Star Trek’s grand Cold War finale “The Undiscovered Country” (see “Warped Speed, Chapter 2” for analysis of this film), a vessel commanded by a Russian Admiral, Alynna Nechayev.

The meaning of these names also points to the psychological significance of names per se in this chronicle, as enacted in the adolescent Hugh’s coming-of-age narrative in the “I, Borg” episode. The Enterprise crew names the young Borg after he mistakenly refers to himself as “you,” which of course is how the humans first address him. Hence the crew calls him by the homophone “Hugh” — his confusion could be an infant’s, a developing ego’s echo that blurs the line between subject and object.

None of these details are accidental. Star Trek is telling us exactly how to understand its story. The show guides us to think of its humans and aliens in predictable terms: Europe versus Asia, colonial American versus native, capitalism versus socialism, and self versus other.

Star Trek’s consistent reliance on these mythified oppositions suggests that its entire storytelling technique is mythical. After all, the show regales us with modern creation tales like the Genesis project (see “Warped Speed, Chapter 4”), narratives of virgin self-reproduction (scientists creating progeny without sex, like Zeus), as well as adventures of culture-heroes whose struggles establish their maturity. In this light, the series cultivates a religious sensibility, a worldview that promotes distinct social and psychological values.

Indeed, Star Trek regularly gives us religious rituals where, for example, an Enterprise crew member functions as a priest. Recall The Next Generation’s “Masks,” where Data’s alien spirit possession transforms him into a sacrificial shaman (see “Warped Speed, Chapter 1”). And when Star Trek’s science-informed background gives way to myth, technology becomes the magic wand that makes miracles happen.

In other words, religion defines Star Trek’s values — our idealized ends — and magic is the technical means to realize these ends. The series’ magical and religious character allows us, by extension, to articulate the goals and practices of the show’s audience — that is, ourselves, the viewers. Thus Star Trek’s preoccupation with love and death, for instance, is in fact the stock and trade of traditional Western religion.

By interpreting religion’s social and personal concerns, philosopher Georges Bataille has given new meaning to the mystical equation of love and death. Both are biological imperatives that make the heart race, the breath shudder, the muscles convulse. Love and death both strive for a radical unification of the individual with the external world — they burst the boundary between self and other. And the destination of love and death alike is the release of one's identity in a spasm of exhaustion. In this sense, Eros and Thanatos bleed together.

And in this singular sense, eroticism and death are simultaneously desirable and fearsome. Bataille argues that the violence of sex and dying provokes our stringent restrictions on them: what we want is terrifying. To put it another way, love and death violate the sleepy, everyday order of things.

At this point, says Bataille, religion steps in, calling these extraordinary violations sacred events. Religion regulates our ambivalence about sex and death paradoxically, by breaking its own taboos in a formal and spectacular way. Sex is a sin, for example, until consecrated in the public rite of marriage, while murder is sanctified in sacrifice and holy war.

On these ceremonial occasions, priest figures officially transgress our greatest prohibitions in an act of communal remission. Bataille is one of the first thinkers to insist that ritual transgression is the spell binding us to religion, whether we participate in a cult or bear witness from our pews or digital screens.

If Bataille is right, then we can reformulate the seduction of Star Trek's own religious ritualism. We can say that aliens enable the heroes to trespass our strictest laws against sex and murder, which intensifies the series' allure. This means that the show’s audience identifies with the humans — heroes who in turn identify with alien characters — in order to suspend taboos on the body's animal violence. In the end, the show's aliens offer us vicarious transgression once a week, just like going to church, where the vulgar body becomes a temple.

This is an urgent matter since Star Trek‘s attraction to religious transgression also informs our current implementation of technology and scientific research. If future aliens are any indication, weird science and religion converge in turbulent oblivion. Although we are accustomed to thinking of mainstream religion and science as unprofaned by sex and violence, our alien fantasies expose what we really think.

This is not to say that science is irrational but that — in Star Trek's universe — science is a rational means to a non-rational end. And Star Trek’s irrational aim is identical to the emotional fulfillment provided by religion: the resurrection of the alienated body.

There is no value in jeremiads against science and technology. This was the fallacy of Theodore Kaczynski, also known as the Unabomber, the mass murderer who publicized his commitment to “Wild Nature” to justify homicide as a critique of globally-marketed technology. But Luddites overlook the fact that rationality is our servant, not our master. Technology remains inert unless directed by human agency, so the crucial issue is how we use tools to contain the body or, conversely, to amplify the body’s vitality.

Indeed, our psychological projection of the human body into mechanical objects automatically defines technology’s purpose as an extension of our bodies — whereby a hammer is a fist, for instance, and all things digital proceed from the finger, the digit. Technology is only idolatry insofar as we diminish biological existence to a lifeless icon.

To be honest, we should concede that the alien doubles of Star Trek condition us to imagine human nature as a machine, like Data or the Borg, according to an eschatology that would recover the repressed body — with all its aggression and desire — in nonliving things.

This withdrawal from organic life into a virtual world increases in tandem with each scientific-technical innovation we enjoy. Cybersex is a vivid example: it doesn't physically unite people, it isolates them. Television works the same way — it brings us together in time but not space and therefore can never satisfy our erotic need for genuine intimacy.

To simply blame mechanized simulation is as futile as condemning uncontrollable desire. The only hope is to mitigate our general alienation. This is Star Trek's epiphany: when we close our eyes and make a wish, our master becomes irrationality, located in the bodies of reasonable people and madmen alike.

Some will rightly say that thinking like, say, a Heaven’s Gate cultist, is very different from acting like one. Unfortunately, it’s too late for this consolation because we are already refashioning our lives in the image of Star Trek’s alien future. The artificial intelligence of Deep Blue prompted chess master Kasparov to mutter about a ghost in the machine, and we have even created life itself — a cloned lamb christened Dolly — through a virgin birth in vitro that bypasses messy sexual reproduction by altering molecular structures, just like the cybernetic alien gods on TV. And on June 14, 2023, The Guardian reported:

“Scientists have created synthetic human embryos using stem cells, in a groundbreaking advance that sidesteps the need for eggs or sperm.”

The latest exhibit: genocidal, nano-engineered injections — invoked at “Warp Speed” no less — while a frenzy of publicity diverts our attention to the oracular algorithms of artificially intelligent engines like ChatGPT.

When we divert the body’s instincts into robotic surrogates, we mortify the flesh. Yet the alternative — to engage directly with the dangerous immediacy of sensuality — risks the horrifying possibility of the self's violation.

It would be facile, therefore, to dismiss Star Trek’s vision of our mechanized future as speculative entertainment. “Descent” in fact opens with an instructive cameo by the late theoretical physicist (and Star Trek fan) Stephen Hawking, whom we see playing cards with Data, along with holographic images of two other science titans, Albert Einstein and Isaac Newton. Despite the three men’s reputation for superhuman rationality, the scene is startlingly mythic.

(Hawking, Einstein, Newton and Data [back to camera] play poker while alien Borg gather to exterminate humanity in The Next Generation’s “Descent.”)

Clearly, we are meant to be charmed by these intellectuals’ informality: Einstein — who does not play dice with the universe — lets his hair down to play poker with his colleagues, while Newton lends the game some serious ... gravity. And gee whiz, of all the multiple universes Hawking might have chosen, he tunes in to the Enterprise, just like the rest of us. We can congratulate ourselves on the cosmic company we keep.

I don’t question Hawking’s scientific contributions and I admire his personal strength in battling ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease). I’m especially interested in the mystique that Star Trek confers on him, particularly given “Descent”’s exploration of our cyber-organic future, which brings to mind Hawking’s public views on eugenics and transhumanism.

In 1994, a year after “Descent”’s broadcast, Dr. Hawking announced, “We are entering a new phase: self-designed evolution. Once we have read the [genetic] book of life, we will start writing corrections.” In addition to curing genetically caused diseases, a reporter noted, Hawking foresaw genomic alterations of human intelligence and aggression. “Once such superhumans appear,” Hawking predicted, “there are going to be political problems with the humans who won’t be able to compete. They will die out or become unimportant.”

But wait, that’s Lore’s line — “The reign of biological life forms is coming to an end”! Was Hawking playing a card actually dealt by Data’s nasty twin?

The reporter added, “Hawking sees us colonizing space through machines that can land on distant planets and mine resources to reproduce themselves, then traveling to nearby stars within the next two centuries” — that would be just in time to rendezvous with the Enterprise’s generation.

Surprisingly, in this account Hawking doesn’t acknowledge that his solution to the “political problem” posed by eugenically directed evolution resembles Nazi Germany’s policy, which condemned the likes of Hawking himself and others with heritable degenerative diseases to concentration camps.

More troubling is Hawking’s assertion that genetically enhanced human lives have greater value because they are better adapted to survive and reproduce, while everyone else deserves to “die out.” This view is remarkably naive, particularly coming from an eminent scientist, since “survival of the fittest” is a descriptive biological theory, not a judgment or criterion of the value of human life.

Ironically, Hawking’s insensitivity to the ethical and historical dimensions of his evolutionary vision serves the same purpose as Data/Lore’s medical experiments — which recall the Third Reich’s Dr. Mengele — that we witness in the same Star Trek episode that Hawking blesses with his personal imprimatur. This inhumane aspect of Hawking’s legacy does a disservice to science, which in turn compromises the integrity of a television program that embraces his celebrity.

In Star Trek‘s context, Hawking’s anticipated destiny actually reminds me of Captain Pike, Kirk’s predecessor who appears in “The Menagerie,” where he is confined to a wheelchair, unable to speak or move, and who can only communicate through a blinking computer interface. Pike’s entrapped mind is all he has left, though he’s not superhuman enough “to compete” for survival in Hawking’s sense. Hence Starfleet decides to remand Pike to the alien Talosians, who mercifully agree to host the captain — along with his human consort Vina, who, like Pike, has been massively disabled by an accident — and to amuse him with lifelike hallucinations, “unfettered by his physical body” (see “Warped Speed, Chapter 4” for more discussion of Pike’s story).

(Captain Pike impersonates Dr. Stephen Hawking in the original series’ “The Menagerie”)

The fate of the human body in Pike’s case is ultimately pure mental illusion — Pike’s future amounts to watching Star Trek reruns for the rest of his life, which Vina remarks is like addiction to a dreamlike narcotic. Such pacification contrasts starkly with Hawking’s eugenic supermen. In fact it’s the obverse, and exhibits the “political problem” of those who are deemed unfit for what Darwin called the Descent of Man — that is, whoever is too unimportant to survive, according to Dr. Hawking.

Star Trek thus equivocates about human development: the show predicts that genetic engineering leads to super brains and cyborgs, while at the same time the series endorses neutered aggression and consumptive withdrawal, as in Captain Pike’s circumstance. Yet these two possibilities already reject the natural body, which falsifies both options.

The false choice presented by technical “enhancements” to human health brings me back to Heaven’s Gate, which is where I began “Warped Speed”’s evaluation of Star Trek’s rose-colored future. Evidently, the prohibitive power of taboo (the cult’s ascetic ideals) and the countervailing temptation of transgression (the cult’s obsession with “more beautiful” alien bodies) short-circuited the Heaven’s Gate members’ volition. To escape this dilemma, they imagined themselves as a contingent of entities so alien to this world that a madman’s solution — to thoroughly disown their deepest impulses — swept their entire lives away.

If Star Trek is a cultural phenomenon because it gives us what we want, then the problem the Heaven’s Gate cult raises is our problem: how do we numb eroticism to death? It is a momentous question, whose answer defines our lives as either sovereign humans or else as aliens enmeshed in self-defeating defensive mechanisms.