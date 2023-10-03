"'Dreams are the royal road to the knowledge of the mind.'"

— Counselor Troi in "Phantasms," quoting Freud

I will return to “Warped Speed”’s main subject — corporate genocide — after this final interpretation of Star Trek’s aliens, an interpretation that exposes something essential to designing institutional mass murder.

The secret of Star Trek is the aliens. If we isolate the meaning of "alien," we can understand not just the series but our alienated outlook on the non-televised world. The show's aliens have a number of different meanings: they're mythic women, non-white races and wartime rivals, for example (see “Warped Speed, Chapters 2 - 4”). In each case, conflicted sentiment or a sense of guilt produces alien doubles of the human characters. Star Trek's genius is that it locates the origin of this guilt and alienation in the human family.

The very definition of "alien" — outside oneself — is established in childhood. Childhood is also the most emotionally extreme period in human life. Alienation, which thrives on extreme emotions, makes its first appearance in the family and shadows us for the rest of our days. Star Trek not only dramatizes how this personal discontent becomes cultural discontent, it also illustrates how our inner and outer worlds interact. Understanding this interaction can help mitigate our alienation.

If Star Trek traces emotional extremes like love and violence to childhood and the human family, then it's almost inevitable that the show turns to Sigmund Freud. These days many of us tend to dismiss Freud, mainly because we think of him as a paternalistic Victorian who reduced everything to childhood or to sex or — worst of all — to both. Freud was wrong about certain things but some of his discoveries, such as childhood sensuality, are undeniable. Whether we like it or not, Star Trek is so Freudian that, if we want to know what the series' aliens symbolize, then we have to follow Counselor Troi’s lead and explore the show’s psychoanalytical universe.

Out of all Freud's ideas, the one that holds the greatest attraction for Star Trek is his claim that the most intense experience in human life is the infant's attachment to his mother (I retain Freud's masculine terms for the time being because they're the same as Star Trek's).

The bond between mother and child is so complete, the theory goes, that the baby makes no distinction between himself and the parent. The entire world seems to be his own body. Given adequate caretaking, the child is his own ideal. He never forgets this state of perfect enjoyment and never gives up trying to recover it. Freud calls this erotic sensation of fusion with the external world an "oceanic feeling."

Unavoidably, the infant realizes that his body is separate from his mother's, a disappointment so severe that the baby feels it as a death, a loss of love. The child's sense of cosmic autonomy disappears with the division of the world into self and other. Actually, it's completely reversed — the boy is now acutely aware of his dependence on the external entity that possesses all the powers he once attributed to himself. In the parent, the infant comes to see his lost ideal, his better self.

This is not an overstatement from a baby's point of view. At the beginning of human existence, everything is exaggerated compared to an adult’s perspective. "The child regards his parents as gods," as philosopher Georges Bataille puts it.

Gradually, experiences of loss redefine the baby's original erotic sense of reality. Understandably, the isolation of the child's helpless body comes to be hateful. For the first time, the newborn experiences anger, which he directs toward the parents who deprive him of his illusion of independence. The violence of the child's desire for — and hatred of — the parents creates an unbearable ambivalence that Freud scholar Norman O. Brown characterizes as guilt: "aggression against those simultaneously loved."

The boy's remedy for this guilt is to go backwards: he wishes he could take back into his body what is now outside — his alien double — a fantasy known as identification. By internalizing his parent, he becomes his own ideal once more.

Psychoanalysis calls the boy's denial of his abandonment — that is, the fantasy that he's incorporated the absent parent — a kind of narcissism. As long as the infant's pleasure in feeling the whole world in his body lasts, he lives in a state that Freud terms primary narcissism. This isn't self-love in the grownup sense of vanity. Self and other are identical because the child perceives no self and no other. There is only limitless body, which exists in the world "like water in water," to quote Bataille's oceanic simile.

Infantile narcissism is lavishly illustrated by The Next Generation's "Interface," in which Chief Engineer LaForge learns that a vessel under his mother's command has disappeared. While awaiting further news, LaForge discovers a powerful alien aboard a derelict ship he is salvaging, whom he perceives in the form of his lost mother. Thinking that LaForge might be delusional, Picard orders him to seek a psychological evaluation from Counselor Troi.

"You're worried about the disappearance of your mother," she reminds him, "guilty that you didn't see her when you had the chance, so you're unwilling to consider that she might be dead. Your need to believe she's alive is so strong that it manifests itself as a physical image."

Following a near-lethal encounter with the alien, the engineer finally realizes that the alien being had read his thoughts and assumed his mother's shape in order to communicate with him. With this understanding, LaForge is finally forced to accept his real mother's death.

The action parodies the Roman poet Ovid's famous account (the ship LaForge investigates is called the Roman) of Narcissus, the unfortunate boy who fell in love with his reflection in a body of water. "Interface" opens as LaForge, exploring the alien ship, is startled when he glimpses his image reflected in a computer screen. When he's asked what's wrong, he jokes, "Nothing — I'm seeing my reflection in a panel. I forgot what a handsome guy I am."

(We watch LaForge “vicariously” visiting a deserted ship, through the sensory equipment of a mechanized, hourglass-shaped probe connected to his visor back on the Enterprise — when he sees his “reflection” in a screen, the image is of the remote probe, rather than his human form)

Furthermore, the encounters between LaForge and his alien mother refer to Narcissus' dialogue — if you can call it that — with the nymph Echo:

LaForge: Mom? Is it you?

Alien: Is it you? ...

LaForge: Thank God!

Alien: Thank God!

Here is Ovid’s version:

Narcissus: Is there anybody here?

Echo: Here! …

Narcissus: Come here, and let us meet!

Echo: Let us meet!

With this exchange, along with LaForge's admiration of his reflection and his imaginary mother, "Interface" enacts the Freudian equation of Narcissus with the human child.

Actually, LaForge isn't the only character in the series with a missing parent. In "Interface," Riker confides to LaForge that his own mother died when he was a baby. Picard's parents are also dead, as are Worf's, Yar's, and Dr. Crusher's. Even the robot Data's "parents," as he refers to his two creators, both die in separate episodes. Kirk, McCoy and Troi all have dead fathers and Spock's parents die also during the course of the show.

Is it a Starfleet requirement that officers serving on the Enterprise have dead parents? Our heroes are all motherless and fatherless children and the aliens they're searching for are their lost parents. What’s more, the ship carrying LaForge's mother in "Interface" is named the Hera, after the Greek mother-goddess. In fact, the word "hero" is derived from Hera's name, so in a sense all heroes are mothers' boys.

Star Trek thrives on another Freudian proposition, which says that we return to childish thinking whenever our minds are free to fantasize, as LaForge does — with a little alien help — in "Interface." Unlike real people, fantasy provides a dependable world in an instant, as if by telekinesis. This "omnipotence of thought," as one of Freud's patients described his fantasies, always appears in the show in the context of childhood.

One of the first cases of an infantile fantasy of omnipotence in The Next Generation is the early episode "Where No One Has Gone Before." The Enterprise enters an uncharted area of the galaxy where whatever object the crew members think of materializes instantly. Yar and Worf encounter erotic and violent figures from their childhoods, while Captain Picard meets ... his deceased mother.

In "Charlie X," an early episode of the original series, the ship finds an abandoned human boy who has been given telekinetic powers by his adoptive alien parents, who are disembodied apparitions.

In "The Squire of Gothos," Kirk has to outwit an omnipotent alien child whose source of power is a magic mirror, and whose parents are amorphous beings with superhuman abilities.

The Next Generation's "Future Imperfect" features an orphaned boy whose mother — before her death — places him in a miraculous cave where any comfort he can imagine immediately appears.

After the mother of an Enterprise boy is killed in "The Bonding," an all-powerful alien takes her place and creates anything the son wants.

And in "True Q," a young human becomes a god-like alien who conjures up her dead parents.

These episodes are flashbacks to childhood. In the same way, we revisit our childhoods every night when we dream. This is why Freud says that dreams are the royal road to the unconscious mind. Although we forget it by day, the dream state is our regular channel to infantile consciousness, where we have only to think of something and it seems to physically appear.

Dreaming begins as wishful thinking, as a compensation for bodily disappointment or injury, and this may be the reason why the German word for dream is "Traum," as in "trauma." Essentially, the list of episodes I just mentioned are dreams reliving old traumas.

Indeed, Star Trek strives for the hallucinatory impact of a dream, and uses the complex, symbolic language of dreams in which single entities (like extraterrestrials) have multiple meanings, as we have seen in “Warped Speed”’s earlier sections. And once we understand the symbolism, the show tells us about our primal emotions, just as dreams do.

Narcissistic identification is actually the first symbolic act, the first dream in human life. When the child imagines himself as his parent and his parent as himself, metaphor is born. This is a crucial moment because when bodily contentment becomes imaginary likeness, the body becomes a shadow in the mind. This shadow is a body double, an alias mistaken for the real thing. And this false identity is the basis of what we call the ego or personality — “the shadow of the [lost] object falls upon the ego,” as Freud says, and “the ego is first and foremost a body-ego."

Consequently, Star Trek’s alien doubles represent the human body. Since aliens are produced by emotional ambivalence, it follows that we are ambivalent about the body. Insofar as outside beings provide pleasure to the child, he attributes their qualities to himself. However, external bodies also provoke displeasure, which the infant experiences as an act of aggression, and he reacts violently to send it away.

Even painful feelings emanating from inside the body itself are repudiated as hostile and "not-me," a defense called projection. In Freud's words, "the outside world is divided into a part that is pleasurable, which [the ego] has incorporated into itself, and a remainder that is alien to it ... what is bad, what is alien to the ego, and what is external are, to begin with, identical."

Body language such as "inside = good/outside = bad" is not limited to childhood. A common adult example is the impulse to vomit when confronted by something repellent, as if it were an alien invader that we spit up like a colicky baby.

Identification and its opposite, projection, are the primary human ways of locating our place in the world. Yet their legacy is a fundamental rift in the psyche. The newborn splits himself in two: out with the bad, in with the good. His ambivalent attitude toward the body, in other words, results in his alienation.

Consider all the Star Trek episodes where a literal double of one of the heroes appears — whenever Kirk meets his evil twin, for instance. The charter episode in this genre is "The Enemy Within," Star Trek's fifth episode, in which a malfunction in the transporter mechanism creates an alien duplicate of Kirk. This "strange alter ego," as the captain describes him, infiltrates the ship, drinking heavily and forcing himself on women.

The ever-analytical Spock sees this occasion as an "opportunity to appraise ... the roles of good and evil in a man — his negative side, which you call hostility, lust and violence; and his positive side, which Earth people express as compassion, love, tenderness." Eventually, Kirk apprehends "the intruder" and drags him into the transporter with him, which fuses them back together.

Kirk's evil twin isn't exactly an alien in the usual way, but he is an alien in the sense that the evil doubles of "Mirror, Mirror,” for instance, are the equivalent of Klingons or Romulans (see “Warped Speed, Chapter 2” for a discussion of this episode). "The Enemy Within" could have been entitled "The Klingon Within" — as if Kirk meets his inner Klingon, so to speak.

The show's "enemy within" is in fact nothing other than the human body — "hostility, lust and violence" — which the ego subdues just as Kirk restrains his body-double. The story is thus an allegory of repression: when the ego can say, like Kirk, "the impostor's back where he belongs — let's forget him," the body is forcibly ejected from consciousness.

We can go far in understanding Star Trek once we recognize that the hero symbolizes the youthful ego while the aliens represent his forgotten desires. Strictly speaking, these repressed feelings really belong to us — the audience — since we identify with the hero whenever we watch the series. Yet the hero we identify with is really an intermediary: whenever the hero acquires an alien double, the alien becomes our own shadow as well.

Those who argue that the show's stories are about characters whose ordeals with aliens test and strengthen our heroes miss this vital point. On the contrary, we do the series an injustice unless we admit that it's equally about the hero losing his human identity. If we are to be honest about what we really want, we have to concede that the purpose of the show is to associate the heroes with their alien twins. That is to say, if the main characters weren't temporarily confused with the aliens, there would be no plot.

The explanation for this alienation is that the ego’s development is an attempt to erase the distinction between self and other — to make them one body, identical. But because this identity exists only in fantasy, the practical result is that the body is more isolated than ever. From this point of view, it's really the ego which is "the impostor" — a simulation of the unified body — not the other way around. In order to achieve genuine unity with the world, the ego has to vanish.

This disappearance of the ego isn't a diminution of existence or renunciation of emotion, but rather an intensification of life such as the moment of orgasm, for example, where the sense of self is extinguished for a moment — hence the French term “little death."

Of course, if better orgasms were the answer, we'd have figured that out by now — this is an adult analogy that distorts the nature of childhood sensuality. Adult genitality is only a vestige of the all-encompassing eroticism of infancy, which Freud calls "polymorphous perversity" (Freud uses the term “perverse” to mean “non-reproductive”). If we imagine the entire body — inside and out — as an erogenous zone, we might begin to appreciate the effects of adult repression, which restricts pleasure to a few privileged locations.

Repression transforms polymorphous perversity into adult genitality because the boy's most overwhelming physical desire is to become his own parent, his alien twin. To this end, he dreams of creating his own child with the mother, thereby taking the father's place and becoming the father of himself — essentially a fantasy of immortality. Once he learns the genitals' role in reproduction, the gonads become the focus of this wish, which monopolize the sexual energy that once belonged to the whole body.

Judged from an adult standpoint, childish love is perverse: incestuous desire is one of psychoanalysis' most disturbing finds. However, anthropology has determined that the most universal feature of human culture is the incest taboo, in some form or other. This forces us to conclude that the most universal human wish is to consummate the family romance (as Freud calls it). After all, why bother to create a taboo if there is no desire? In fact, the stronger the prohibition, the greater the urge to violate it must be.

The wish to become the parent of oneself is the nucleus of the notorious Oedipus complex. By usurping the father's place through identification, the boy's narcissistic ambition is realized, at least in fantasy.

This fantasy is seductive because it addresses the full range of the child's ambivalence, his hostility to the parents and his love for them. In other words, profoundly mixed feelings fuel identification, as Freud explains: "All the instincts, the loving, the grateful, the sensual, the defiant, the self-assertive and independent — all are gratified in the wish to be the father of himself."

Identification is meaningless unless we understand this. When the ego likens itself to the superior parent, it inherits and perpetuates all the desire and all the hatred in the family romance. That is, identification internalizes aggression that was originally directed at the parents, so that the ego suffers in their place: self-destructiveness is therefore a case of mistaken identity. In the formula of Anna Freud, we identify with our aggressors — and as Sigmund's daughter and pupil, she should know.

The result of the body’s isolation is ultimately the fantastic ego, the body that never dies, which is the immortal soul. The Greek word is "psyche," personified as a goddess. This feminine figure is none other than the alien woman we met earlier (in “Warped Speed, Chapter 4”) — Calypso, Eve, Venus — and her mysterious nature refers to the soul's forgotten, unconscious origin: the mother's body internalized. The real mission of the Enterprise is to find her and the forsaken body she represents.

Lest there be confusion about whether aliens represent, from a child's point of view, the body, the mother or the father, we must remember that all of these possibilities are in play — sometimes one, sometimes another, but often all three at once — just as aliens can simultaneously represent non-European countries and races. To ask for simple, single meanings will only lead us astray from Star Trek's metaphorical power, which would impose a logical, grownup perspective on a more irrational yet poetic world view.

This multi-faceted (or overdetermined, as psychoanalysts say) symbolic outlook appears even in Star Trek's pilot episode "The Cage." (See “Warped Speed, Chapter 4” for an introduction to this story). When the enigmatic Vina lures Captain Pike to the netherworld of Talos, the omnipotent Talosians imprison him. Vina explains that long ago the Talosians destroyed their planet's surface, which forced the surviving aliens underground. To compensate for the privation of this existence, "they concentrated on developing their mental power."

In this way, the aliens acquired the ability to create perfect hallucinations and have now ensnared the humans in order to use the outworlders' minds as material for their own fantasies. "They can create illusions out of a person's own thoughts and memories and experiences — even out of a person's own desires," the ship's doctor declares.

Vina informs the captain that her appearance comes "out of dreams you've forgotten," and she encourages her reluctant mate “to breed” an imaginary family with her. The hero escapes, but in a later episode we learn that Pike, whose body has since been irreparably deformed by an accident, returns to Talos to dream away the rest of his life with Vina "unfettered by his physical body."

If the alien Talosians in this episode represent women (they wear gowns and are all played by female actors), they also confirm the Freudian viewpoint that the first woman in life — Eve, to whom Vina compares herself — is everyman's mother. Thus, psychoanalysis explains the old equation Woman = Love + Death. The mother-child relation is the prototype of all human union and separation. This in turn becomes the basis for all erotic and hostile encounters in later life that involve unfamiliar nations and races.

But this subject is so sensitive that most of us can only acknowledge it in a form whose meaning is unknown, as in a dream. Or as in a TV episode — we might as well be asleep when it comes to the unconscious meaning of Star Trek's aliens.

We're entitled to ask what's wrong with dreaming, especially since it may be all some of us will ever have. It comes down to a question of knowing what we really want. Infantile narcissism is an effort to control our unmanageable emotions — our hostility, lust and violence — by directing them inward instead of outward. The result is a kind of desensitization to the outer world. In fact, the root of the name Narcissus means "numbness," as in "narc-otic." Vina herself admits that "when dreams become more important than reality ... [they are] like a narcotic."

But psychic fulfillment requires active engagement with the outside world, not passive withdrawal. The overvaluation of fantasy — the omnipotence of thought — can never affirm external reality, much less unify it with the inner reality of the body. When the child involutes love and hate through identification, the body is paralyzed, like Captain Pike's, ruling out true enjoyment.

This is where we can part company with Dr. Freud — and the manifest view of Star Trek — who both advocate the strengthening of the heroic ego and the repression of the body. Judging by the subliminal side of Star Trek, the hero's duty is actually not to assert his individuality, but to dispose of the fraudulent ego and return to the alienated body.

Freud's overestimation of egoism forced him to renounce the instincts, which, not surprisingly, led him to pessimism. A more optimistic analysis finds that sacrificing the ego can resurrect the body, bring life out of death. Indeed, this is the only way to account for why we define heroism as self-sacrifice, which is otherwise inexplicable in a society that values self-interest as highly as America does.

Therapists will point out that many people don't have enough egoism to do well in American culture. But let's just say a patient recovers and develops a sturdy self-regard. This doesn't change the fact that true health is having an ego strong enough to disappear, as in the act of love. Disease appears when egoism sets us apart from the world by trying to be the whole world. And we're never satisfied until the falsified ego is redeemed.

Unconscious wishes constitute the master pattern in Star Trek, the skeleton key to our political, racial and personal alienation. With this master key in hand, we can thoroughly decrypt the psychological motivations underlying our familiar categories of episodes surveyed in the first chapters of “Warped Speed,” namely the Cold War, the colonial frontier and ancient myth.

If this seems like an overstatement, consider the original series' "Return to Tomorrow," aired in 1968, which beautifully documents the way our puerile memories influence our worldly actions like an alien being.

The star of this episode is Sargon, a godlike alien whose civilization destroyed itself thousands of years earlier, who summons the Enterprise to his dead world, known as Arret. The alien brings the captain and several members of the crew deep beneath the planet's surface, where they meet Sargon along with his wife Thalassa and the couple's former enemy Henoch. The three aliens look like glowing blobs of energy hovering inside large plastic eggs.

The aliens ask the visitors to allow them access to the bodies of Captain Kirk, Spock and Dr. Anne Mulhall (the ship's "astrobiologist") long enough to construct androids in which to place their consciousnesses. Once they do this, the aliens hope to spend eternity teaching younger civilizations how to avoid the mistakes that doomed their world. Despite his officers' strenuous objections, Kirk agrees.

(Less of an Oedipal triangle and more like a carton of eggs: Kirk, Spock and Dr. Anne Mulhall meet Adam and Eve’s creators in “Return to Tomorrow”)

But Henoch is so intoxicated with his new body (Spock's) that he seduces Thalassa (Dr. Mulhall) and kills Sargon (Kirk), who has forbidden the aliens to keep their human forms. Thalassa eventually has a change of heart and revives Sargon with the ship's computers.

Together, the couple destroys Henoch, but instead of completing their mechanical bodies, the two remaining aliens solemnly pronounce themselves unfit for immortality, since "the temptations within a living body are too great." They pledge their love and disappear into oblivion, returning the three Enterprise crew members to normal.

This episode establishes the context of the family as soon as Sargon tells Kirk that the Arretans once colonized the galaxy, just as the Federation is doing — in fact, the alien asserts that his ancient emissaries traveled to Earth and began the human race itself. Accordingly, Sargon always calls the Enterprise crew his "children."

Suppose that Kirk's is a child's point of view — as the episode invites us to — and that his parents appear to him as wizened, all-powerful beings. "Return to Tomorrow" suddenly becomes a Freudian family romance: Kirk/the child takes his forefather Sargon's place beside his mother Thalassa. The boy's fear of his father's reprisal takes the form of Henoch, who kills the transgressor and takes the woman back. Thalassa/Mom regrets her liaison with Henoch/Dad and brings about Captain Kid's return to life. Revived, the son eliminates Henoch and reunites mother (Thalassa-Mulhall) with child (Sargon-Kirk).

The episode's Oedipal content drips with narcissism. Here, the alien bodies are infantile, conceived in polymorphous terms that seem strange to grownups: "pure energy ... matter without form," as Spock describes the Arretans. We don't remember this childish body as such because losing it was the worst thing that ever happened to us, so we repressed the memory, leaving us with a vague fantasy of reunifying the self with the alien universe.

"Return to Tomorrow" even uses the somatic terms of the pre-verbal infant to express this fantasy of reunification. Kirk incorporates his exalted father — onscreen we see their bodies move together and join as one. Significantly, Freud's disciple Ferenczi describes the oceanic, narcissistic state as "thalassic," from the Greek word for "sea." In fact, when Kirk first becomes Sargon, he says it feels like he's "floating."

An objection presents itself. Even if Freud’s "Oedipal triangle" infuses this episode, it wouldn't say anything about the aliens in the Cold War episodes, or the colonial episodes or the mythical episodes. Yet that's precisely what "Return to Tomorrow" says. The story was broadcast a few weeks before the horrific Tet Offensive, the turning point in the Vietnam War. The North's invasion was a stunning setback for the US and the war's escalation raised fears of a nuclear confrontation with the communist bloc. American popular sentiment was exceedingly polarized, but for the first time a majority came to believe the nation's deepening involvement in the conflict was wrong.

Near the beginning of the episode, Sargon explains that after the devastating war that wiped out his planet, the enemies agreed "to perpetuate both sides." Kirk immediately compares this to Earth's atomic age, which illuminates the aliens' names: Sargon is Saigon, the capital of South Vietnam, and Henoch is the North Vietnamese capital Hanoi combined with the name of its leader Ho Chi Minh. This possibility seems less remote when we remember that an influential novel and film (starring Marlon Brando) called “The Ugly American” fictionalized communist Southeast Asia as "Sarkhan" a few years before this episode was produced.

In this context, Thalassa could be Vietnam's neutral but US-friendly neighbor Thailand: a nonaligned domino that falls with Sargon/Saigon's collapse. And if the alien superpowers' construction of artificial bodies refers to the Cold War policy known as "nation-building," then who better to assist than free Enterprise, the ship of state?

Let's say this episode is one of the series' editorial cartoons. The Enterprise represents America, which ventures out into the larger world and discovers Saigon and Hanoi locked in a life-or-death struggle with Thailand hanging in the balance. The loan of US soldiers, symbolized by the human crew's bodies, exacerbates the foreigners' conflict and creates acrimonious division in its own ranks, represented by Kirk's officers' dire warnings against helping the aliens.

Sargon's murder stands for the assassination of South Vietnamese President Diem in a US-backed coup. The episode promises that, with persistence, ingenuity and sacrifice, North Vietnam will surrender and the free world will be saved by Henoch's destruction, Sargon's rebirth and Thalassa's rescue from thralldom.

At this point, I should acknowledge that even if the writers intended this elaborate interpretation, we couldn't expect most audiences to decipher it. This brings us to one of the hardest things to comprehend in psychoanalysis: the paradox that “in the minds of men [there are] certain things which they know without knowing that they know them." Freud says that we underestimate ourselves, that we think in sophisticated metaphors and yet are barely conscious of their meaning.

If anything, "Return to Tomorrow" bears this out. By interpreting Star Trek’s dream, we recognize, for instance, that the alien planet Arret is Terra backwards — our own planet — and this reversal represents the opposite of growing up, taking us back to a familiar — family — world.

Another objection to these underlying meanings might be that the episode seems to be a pro-war allegory, which would tarnish Star Trek's progressive reputation. But again, we believe the series is leftist only when we think of the starship crew, with its Africans, Asians, Russians and Western Europeans all working together on the bridge — a liberal pluralist utopia. Yet when we look at the aliens, everything is the opposite: we get the hardline conservative view that says America is dealing with erratic women and dangerous Asians like Thalassa, Sargon and Henoch.

The show’s symbolism thus reflects our profoundly mixed feelings about the Vietnam war. Star Trek's liberalism is expressed by the Federation's highest law, the Prime Directive, which harshly condemns interfering with other cultures. The show's desire to serve its country contradicts its moral judgment, resulting in these alienated heroes who try to remodel civilization but finally declare themselves unqualified to play God.

In other words, the episode sets out to intervene in Southeast Asia but concludes by renouncing this colonial ambition. As Sargon (the name of history’s first known emperor, who lived in Asia), Kirk becomes a godlike imperialist who is killed and resurrected, but then disarms his global empire in the name of universal peace.

Sargon/Kirk's transformation into a Cook-like martyr and Christ figure who is sacrificed and reborn complements another Biblical allegory within "Return to Tomorrow." When Sargon tells the humans that his race originally populated the Earth, he adds that "your own legends of an Adam and an Eve are two of our travelers." The plot duly makes Sargon Adam, Thalassa Eve and Henoch Satan — hence the choice of Spock's body, with the pointy ears — where Thalassa is tempted by Henoch and brings death to Sargon.

In fact, this episode begins with the Old Testament and ends with the New, as Sargon returns from the dead to vanquish the evil Henoch. Star Trek's morality play of US engagement in Vietnam becomes a fallen paradise redeemed by Armageddon.

This is not to say that the episode is mere propaganda — that would be an oversimplification. The series imagines our political world as archaic religion because we suffer from war guilt — for actions which violate ideals that prohibit interference in other cultures — and this sin is absolved according to our revered customs.

If that seems questionable, we must remember that the concept of extraterrestrial life allows us to think about anything. This frees us to reflect on whatever we want, whatever we care about most — Freud calls it "free association." Accordingly, the Enterprise lands in Vietnam, where God and the Devil are struggling for rule of the cosmos.

Of course, guilt is a psychological condition as well as a religious and political problem. This is where the family comes in. Religion translates the child-parent relation into a Holy Family. Adam, for instance, is the first child, who loses his immortality to Eve. Psychoanalysis says that Eve is really Adam's mother, and that her "birth" from Adam is an obvious contradiction of human biology. Indeed, to be graphic, the apple is the breast, the first thing the baby learns doesn't belong to him. We once actually lived in paradise and self-consciousness is the original sin that expelled us.

The family is the finishing touch in the episode's allegory about Vietnam. Hanoi becomes a murderous father threatening the child Saigon's love for the mother country — the original civil war. In Star Trek, the political is personal, a matter of love and death.

Refracted through the show's Freudian lens, all cultural activities — from religion and politics to entertainment like television itself — are symbolic reenactments of childhood traumas en masse in an effort to make them come out right. The evidence for this is "Return to Tomorrow," which condenses our greatest religious and political concerns into a psychological one. By extension, any episode referring to any one of these concerns can theoretically be linked to the other two.

It's one thing to suppose that these social and psychological perspectives converge in the series, but why blame the family? After all, people are surely influenced by the religious and political cultures they inhabit.

The answer to this question is that the choices we are offered in life are limited by circumstances, yet the way we feel about and act on these choices is always personal. We have a habit of thinking of society as if it were an autonomous entity with goals of its own that transcend those of its members. But in the last analysis, we create society, not the other way around — society can only operate on us after we design it for this purpose.

And we create society according to the family pattern because that's where the elemental relation between self and other is born. Our basic condition is that of ego versus outside world, or, in Star Trek's terms, human versus alien. And our basic desire is for these two spheres to meet.

Since it's too much to expect a single example to prove such an extensive claim, the remaining chapters of “Warped Speed” explore how aliens connect the family to religion, political economy and cultural identity, in order to find ways of humanizing this scenario.

We began this expedition by going back in time from the emergent global present to the primeval past. We can now work our way back to the present by retracing the inheritance of our ancestral civilizations, the American frontier and the Cold War. Then we can work toward a future where we resolve our human-alien doubles into one life form at last.