"Once — just once — I'd like to be able to land some place and say, 'Behold! I am the archangel Gabriel!'"

— McCoy, "Bread and Circuses"

(Captain “Kirok” assumes the position, in “The Paradise Syndrome”)

The point of discussing Star Trek's perspective on the Cold War (see “Warped Speed, Chapter 2,” posted August 15, 2023) was to demonstrate that the show isn't about what we think it is. It's not about our bright future, but the troubled present. And it's not so much about the human characters as their doppelgängers in the aliens they meet.

The series isn't what we think it is because it deals with things we feel extremely divided about. When we're unsure about what we really want — say, winning a war versus treating all people with compassion and nonviolence — we split our incompatible desires into what the show calls human and alien form. The series then reconnects these human and alien characters so that we can vicariously identify with both at once and thus resolve our contradictory feelings.

But the show is even more about the past than the present. In fact, the series is an allegory of American history. The "strange new worlds" of Star Trek are really the strange New World of America, as seen by the Old World, Europe.

When the series turns the final frontier into the American frontier, it still uses aliens to separate the bad from the good, but according to a new pattern. On each planet that looks like colonial America, everything human is civilized and European while everything alien is violent and Indian. (For the time being, I’m retaining the European conflation of indigenous Americans with Asian Indians, following Star Trek’s own practice.)

That doesn't sound much like the liberal Star Trek, but if we want to find out what we're really interested in, we can't just be satisfied with the show's patent idealism. We have to look away from the Enterprise, where all our problems are solved, and watch the aliens, where all our problems still lurk. It's the same phenomenon that occurs in the series' Cold War episodes: just as the Romulans, for instance, are generic Asians, the show’s aliens also function as caricatures of America’s first peoples.

If humans are civilized Europeans and aliens are hostile Indians, then whenever the show links the opposed parties, it tells us that America's birth is a painfully ambiguous event. For Star Trek, “human” superiority over primitive “aliens” appears godlike, yet this raw power leads our heroes to the same violence that we imagine Stone Age tribes practice. One way or another, the humans "go native," trading their modern civility for primeval savagery.

Consider the original series' "The Paradise Syndrome." The Enterprise’s mission is to prevent an asteroid from colliding with a planet inhabited by humanoids resembling indigenous peoples. "A mixture of Navajo, Mohican and Delaware," marvels Spock, "all among the most advanced and peaceful tribes."

This world is one of the show's numerous "parallel Earths" — indeed, Kirk describes it as "exactly like ... Earth." Except better: Kirk declares, "It's like discovering Atlantis or Shangri-La!" and he wishes he could resign his commission and stay forever. McCoy sympathizes, "Back in the twentieth century, we referred to it as the Tahiti syndrome."

But like all paradises in Star Trek, this one contains unsuspected dangers. While Kirk is investigating an ancient obelisk, a door slides open beneath him, trapping him underground, where a mysterious beam of energy knocks him unconscious. Unable to locate the captain, McCoy and Spock are forced to return to the Enterprise without him in order to intercept the asteroid in time.

Kirk wakes up with total amnesia. The monument's door opens again and the captain staggers outside. As he emerges from the shrine, a nearby princess named Miramanee beholds the stranger and genuflects before him in awe. Miramanee is the local tribe's priestess and she assumes Kirk is a sacred being whose appearance from their temple has been foretold. "We are your people," she tells the captain, "we have been waiting for you to come to us."

The woman leads the dazed captain to her camp, a circle of teepees. There, a tribal elder is so impressed when Kirk resuscitates a drowning victim ("only a god can breathe life into the dead!") that he names Kirk their medicine chief and betroths him to Miramanee. As many moons pass, Kirk acquiesces in his new role, donning Indian clothing and growing a groovy set of sideburns. Since he can't quite remember his real name, the Indians call him "Kirok."

Unfortunately, the Enterprise fails to divert the asteroid, whose approach creates ominous storms on the planet. The tribe tells Kirk that it's time for him to go to the temple and save the people from destruction as he was foreordained to do.

Kirk ascends the monument in his leather fringed garments and face paint and screams into the fierce wind, "I am Kirok! I have come!" to no avail. When the Indians realize that "Kirok" is powerless, they begin stoning the false god and his wife with deadly papier-mâché missiles, crying "Impostor!"

At the last minute, the Enterprise returns to the planet and Spock and McCoy beam down to save Kirk. Spock deduces that the alien shrine was engineered by the Indians' sophisticated ancestors precisely to deflect asteroids, but a malfunction is interfering with its meteor-defense mechanism.

The First Officer repairs the shrine, which promptly sends the asteroid out of the planet's path. The Vulcan also establishes a telepathic link with Kirk, learns all that has happened to Kirok, and restores the captain's lost memory.

Alas, Kirk's friends have arrived too late to help Miramanee, who has been mortally wounded. As the skies clear, the dying bride moans, "I knew you would save them, my Chief." The inconsolable Kirk returns to his ship, leaving this paradise a much sadder man than when he first beheld it.

(“Kirok” joins the tribe in “The Paradise Syndrome”)

This revision of the white man's arrival in America — as an interaction between humans and aliens — happens frequently in Star Trek. The alien “natives” typically adore the captain and his incredible gifts, but eventually they turn into a vengeful mob intent on murdering the holy stranger.

This is indeed what many Americans believe happened to European explorers like Columbus, Cortes and Captain James Cook. In fact, the similarity between James Cook and James Kirk is no coincidence — Gene Roddenberry, Star Trek’s creator, said so himself.

Captain Cook is most famous for the sensational story of his last, fatal journey. The British explorer set sail from Plymouth for Tahiti — obviously due to a case of McCoy’s “Tahiti Syndrome” — in 1776, and from there went north in hopes of finding the fabled Northwest Passage across the American continent.

Instead, Cook discovered Hawaii — apparently the people already living there hadn't discovered it yet. After exchanging some preliminary hostilities, the story goes, the captain found himself worshiped by the natives as their god Lono.

Shortly after leaving the Hawaiians — Cook called them "Indians" — a storm forced his ship to head back to the islands for repairs. Following his unexpected return, the locals turned against Cook and sacrificed him in ritual fashion. The Old World mourned the fallen captain as the victim of a tragic, inevitable misunderstanding between the forces of civilization and barbarism.

This narrative bears a striking resemblance to "The Paradise Syndrome" — or rather, vice versa. In a world like Tahiti, a simple-minded people mistake James Kirk for a god because of his superhuman abilities. When the god's powers fail, the savages exact their brutal revenge.

It seems that the historical Hawaiians gave Cook the title of Lono and local clothing as a way of honoring a visiting dignitary, just as the alien Indians reclothe and rename Kirk. Kirk tells the Indians he originally came from the sky (as the Hawaiian god Lono was supposed to) and a storm proves to be his undoing, as with Cook.

Star Trek: The Next Generation follows the same plot. In "Who Watches the Watchers?" the Enterprise steers for the planet Mintaka III to help a group of Federation anthropologists repair their observation post, which is hidden in a cliff face and disguised by a powerful computer. The observers' subject, the Mintakans, are technologically unsophisticated but "quite peaceful and highly rational," according to Counselor Troi.

These aliens' rustic life is quite similar to that of certain American Indian tribes. They live in pueblos, have dark hair — the women wear braids, the men are beardless — and hunt with bows and arrows.

When the observation post's energy source breaks down, an explosion injures the team of scientists and exposes the base to a passing Mintakan named Liko, who climbs up to investigate. Looking inside, he's electrocuted by the damaged equipment and falls down the rock face.

After the ship's physician Dr. Crusher revives him, Liko concludes that he has died and been brought back to life by Captain Picard, who is standing nearby. Crusher quickly sedates the Indian and sends him back home.

Soon Liko is telling his whole clan that their ancestral god has resurrected him from the dead. As Riker reports to Picard, "The Mintakans are beginning to believe in a god and the one they've chosen is you." The captain then convinces the tribe's chief that he's not an omnipotent being, but Liko denies it and begs the captain to restore his dead spouse to life, offering his own in exchange.

When Picard insists that he's only human, so to speak, Liko shoots the captain with an arrow to prove that the god cannot be killed. Picard's wound isn't fatal but serious enough to persuade Liko of the visitor's mortality, and life finally returns to normal.

(“Space Cowboy” and Indians in “Who Watches the Watchers”)

Like the original series, The Next Generation follows the Cook story closely. A benighted, pacific people presume the captain is an ancient god and resort to violence because of their religious beliefs. Again the natives' bloodshed confirms that the impersonated god is a mere man.

If humans are benevolent white men and aliens are violent Indians, this raises the delicate issue of how racism crept into the "politically correct" Star Trek. If we remember, however, that the series’ aliens represent a distortion of our own image — violent, savage and so on — then we can clear up the mistaken identity.

The show is really projecting white (“human”) violence onto an other — after all, the Federation post’s explosion precipitates the initial harm against a local Mintakan — and this projection dates back to Captain Cook himself. In recent decades, a raging controversy has arisen among historians and anthropologists over the circumstances of Captain Cook's death.

Scholars agree that the Hawaiians received Cook and his entourage with honorable esteem and later killed him, but the rest of the encounter is a matter of interpretation. It seems the belief in Cook's Hawaiian divinity may be a Western exaggeration.

Conversely, the Hawaiians may have recognized Cook not as a deity but rather as a foreign emissary, where the term “Lono” may be loosely analogous to English usage of the word “lord” in both a secular as well as a sacred sense, depending on context.

And just as the Hawaiians may not have exalted Captain Cook as their god Lono, so they may not have sacrificed him as Lono. Instead, Cook was likely killed in retaliation for a series of crimes against the Hawaiians including murder, battery, kidnapping, desecration of shrines, theft, arson and destruction of property. The distance between the civil, enlightened captain and the violent natives is thus shortened substantially.

If the deification of Cook is a European myth, not a Hawaiian one, it contains a meaning that makes it endure in Star Trek. The white captain’s rise and fall as an alien god tells us that Europeans imagine American natives as substitutes for themselves.

This means that it's not the Indians who think white men came to the New World as gods, it's the Europeans. By the same token, it isn't the Indians who are disappointed when whites turn out not to be gods, it's the Caucasians. In other words, Europeans came to America with lofty ideals and found themselves acting as savagely as the so-called savages — like Cook, they started out civilized and “went native.”

For white historians, this disquieting scenario needed to be reversed, turned into its opposite. Hence Western tradition displaces white violence onto the conquered Indians, making them evil doubles of the conquerors.

As Princeton Cook scholar Gananath Obeyesekere notes, whenever European colonials “go native,” "the civilizer in effect takes on the characteristics of the savage — characteristics imputed to the savage by the civilizer's culture." The author calls this phenomenon the "Kurtz Syndrome," after the fearsome colonial figure in Conrad's “Heart of Darkness.” Obeyesekere also mentions the syndrome’s prevalence in popular science fiction.

Another Cook episode, the original series’ "The Omega Glory," is a textbook case. The Enterprise discovers the abandoned Federation starship Exeter orbiting planet Omega IV on automatic pilot. Some mysterious force has transformed almost the entire crew into little blobs of white powder.

Kirk, Spock and McCoy travel to the planet’s surface, where they find the Exeter's sole survivor, Captain Tracey. He tells the Enterprise officials that a bizarre disease destroyed his crew but that he escaped by coming down to the planet.

The bad news, Tracey continues, is that they're all now infected by a lethal organism. The good news is that some naturally occurring agent on the planet protects them from being powderized. The other bad news is that this means they can never leave Omega. But the other good news is that as long as they stay, they'll live forever like gods.

In an attempt to merchandise this last discovery, Tracey has enlisted the services of a band of peaceful “primitives” called Kohms in exchange for his help in their occupation of territory once held by the formidable Yangs, who coincidentally resemble American Indians. Since Tracey's scheme is a violation of the Federation's non-intervention law — the Prime Directive — Kirk tries to arrest him, but Tracey takes the threesome captive instead and forces McCoy to isolate Omega's secret of eternal life.

However, the doctor discovers that Tracey's claim of immortality is mistaken and that the mysterious disease is easily curable. Meanwhile, despite Tracey's superior weaponry, the Yang warriors overrun the village, drive out the Kohms and take all four humans hostage.

When the alien braves appear, carrying a tattered American flag, it occurs to Kirk that he's on another of Star Trek’s “parallel Earths,” where the Indian Yangs are actually corrupted "Yankees," so he wins their faith by unscrambling their pidgin Pledge of Allegiance. The awed Yangs then hail Kirk as "great God's servant" and bow down before him after the captain speaks their "holy words."

But Tracey manipulates the gullible natives by yelling that he's the real god and that Kirk's a charlatan in league with the Devil, pointing to Mr. Spock, who looks just like the elfin-eared Lucifer illustrated in the Yangs' Bible.

The perplexed Yangs decide that Good is Stronger than Evil, and arrange a trial by combat between Kirk and Tracey using traditional knives. Kirk, being stronger than evil, wins the fight, throws Tracey in custody and astounds the savages with an emotive reading of the American Constitution that only actor William Shatner could deliver.

To support the idea that Star Trek's human civilizers attribute their own characteristics to the alien Indians, we have the testimony of Kirk himself. The captain has a brainstorm that on Omega, Yankees have become Indians. Extrapolating from his own background, Kirk hypothesizes how Europeans might turn into “savages,” just as The Next Generation’s Commander Riker compares his Yankee forefathers to the alien Ferengi race in "The Last Outpost" (see “Warped Speed, Chapter 2”):

Kirk: If my ancestors were forced out of the cities into the deserts, the hills ...

Spock: Yes, I see, Captain. They would have learned to wear skins, adopted stoic mannerisms, learned the bow and the lance.

Kirk: Living like Indians — finally even looking like the American Indians!

Thus "The Omega Glory" openly identifies the white man with the Indian he subjugates. If the colonizers' violence in the Cook myth is projected onto non-Western peoples, then this episode is a charter example of the genre.

(Yang-kees versus Yankee in “The Omega Glory”)

It seems that the show splits human characters into alien doubles because European colonialism runs against Star Trek's moral principles. Star Trek's moral principles are summarized by the Prime Directive, the Federation's highest law that forbids the starship personnel from tampering with any of the strange cultures it contacts.

The politically “woke” series is very conscientious whenever representatives of the human government — the United Federation of Planets — interact with their alien neighbors, and prohibits colonial interference so sternly that Starfleet officers are sworn to defend the Prime Directive to the death. The Prime Directive makes American colonialism an issue in Star Trek because it unequivocally states that the practice is the greatest crime possible.

The Prime Directive is one of the most problematic aspects of the series because it's completely at odds with the show's premise of contacting "new life and new civilizations." Roddenberry (who wrote “The Omega Glory”’s screenplay) was well aware of this fundamental contradiction, and even though his staff writers complained that the Prime Directive was a hindrance to plot development, he refused to rescind it — with decidedly mixed results.

Obviously, “going native” is strictly disallowed and there's hardly a single first-contact episode in all of Star Trek that doesn't revolve around the Prime Directive. For instance, Kirk charges Captain Tracey with breaking this oath in "The Omega Glory" and spends the rest of the episode trying to undo the damage Tracey has done.

Indeed, Tracey's crimes read like a typical colonial legacy: he has exploited a rural world with his advanced technology and massacred thousands of Indians for the sake of personal wealth. "The Omega Glory" is really a struggle between two readings of colonial America: unscrupulous imperialism (Tracey) versus paternal assistance (Kirk).

Yet Captain Kurtz, I mean Kirk, is notorious among Star Trek fans for overriding the Prime Directive more often than he upholds it, and Picard has broken his vow at least nine times — death penalty be damned. When the captains' entrepreneurial spirit contradicts the show's ethical stand, it creates a sense of guilt, and this guilt is too great to be borne without an alien entity to carry it away.

In other words, the series transfers the guilt to a scapegoat, so that the foreigner we corrupt becomes the foreigner who corrupts us. "In such cases of [colonial] guilt it is not unusual to blame the victims," says Cook biographer Bernard Smith. Hence Star Trek tries to reverse white guilt over the violent destruction of a pristine world by projecting the fault onto its inhabitants.

Intriguingly, the Prime Directive, which creates all the tension in the show's frontier episodes, is also the central issue in the series' Cold War episodes, where guilt arising from violence makes the humans resemble the aliens (see “Warped Speed, Chapter 2”).

In fact, "The Omega Glory" manifestly links colonial guilt to Cold War guilt. At a critical moment, Kirk has an insight: "Yangs ... Yankees ... Kohms ... Communists!" Spock then surmises that on the parallel Earth of Omega, the inhabitants "fought the war your Earth avoided, and in this case the Asiatics won." With the arrival of the Enterprise, the “Indian” Yangkees finally reclaim their rightful land from the "Asiatic" Kohmmunists.

Indeed, the Cook syndrome's exchange of civil and violent is perfectly suited for Star Trek's handling of the Cold War. As a story of noblesse oblige — “the white man's burden” — it provides a precedent for colonial-style intervention in politically marginalized territories. As a story of civilized men whose mission is to fight primitive foreigners, it's a precedent for the civilizers’ descent to savage or criminal methods.

Hence, just as Captain Tracey represents the forgotten, violent Captain Cook, he also represents the denied role of America in Vietnam — the self-interested entrepreneur whose superior firepower is overwhelmed by the natives' astonishing resistance. At the same time, Kirk represents our idealized purposes, bringing the spirit and letter of the Constitution to a backward wilderness.

Accordingly, the show frequently characterizes Cold War aliens as frontier Indians. The Romulans, for instance, who represent communist Chinese, as we learned in “Warped Speed”’s previous section, are fond of sneak attacks and massacres — "Indian fightin’.” And one of the Federation's chronic headaches in The Next Generation is a devious Romulan leader called Tomalak — that is, Tomahawk — a name that gives the Cold War phrase "The Red Menace" a whole new meaning. Perhaps Star Trek was cued in this case by the Defense Department’s Tomahawk missile system, a well-known appropriation of Indian culture for Western military purposes.

As a matter of fact, the Romulans' cousins the Vulcans are Indians too, albeit a more white-friendly tribe. What else is the stoic "half-breed" Spock if not a classic sidekick in the tradition of Chingachgook and Tonto? Star Trek's writers think of the famous Vulcan hand salute as a Hollywood Indian "How" greeting. "Who Watches the Watchers" even describes the Mintakan Indians as having a "proto-Vulcan” ancestry.

With this insight into Star Trek’s colonial narratives, the flexibility of the "alien" concept expands. In the Cold War episodes, "alien" had national meaning, while in the frontier episodes, “alien" becomes racial.

Thus the show transforms the Cold War into a Western. As a matter of fact, Roddenberry sold Star Trek to the networks as "Wagon Train to the Stars" — whence the show's opening voice-over: "Space, the final frontier.”

But Roddenberry’s infusion of frontier ideology into the Cold War actually originated with President Kennedy, as historian Richard Slotkin points out:

“The symbolism of a ‘New Frontier’ set the terms in which the [Kennedy] administration would seek public consent to and participation in its counterinsurgency ‘mission’ in Southeast Asia ... American troops would be describing Vietnam as ‘Indian country’ ... and Kennedy's ambassador to Vietnam would justify a massive military escalation by citing the necessity of moving the ‘Indians’ away from the ‘fort’ so that the ‘settlers’ could plant ‘corn.’”

Following Kennedy, Star Trek imagines America’s campaign in Vietnam — for instance in “The Omega Glory” — as a Western, essentially asking: "Should we fight the war to save the democratic settlers from Commie war parties? Or does the brutality of the war make us no better than the so-called Indians?" Star Trek blends the colonial Cook drama with the Cold War because both scenarios depend on confronting an alien who looks disturbingly like American combatants.

The Cold War equivalent of going native is going undercover, which for Star Trek means going alien. In "The Enterprise Incident," for example — a reenactment of the Cold War Pueblo incident, as discussed in “Warped Speed, Chapter 2” — Kirk infiltrates an enemy ship by disguising himself as a Romulan, which naturally entails stealth and acts of violence.

Or take "Errand of Mercy," in which Kirk and Spock dress up as the ostensibly primitive Organians in order to carry out secret bombings in Klingon-occupied space. For Star Trek, interference in foreign affairs is alternately virtuous and disgusting because the heroes must shed their civilized veneer and become violent aliens. (Cold War readings of both “The Enterprise Incident” and "Errand of Mercy” are given in “Warped Speed, Chapter 2.”)

The show's combination of the Cold War with what Slotkin calls the Frontier Myth means that the Klingons are also formulaic Indians. Whenever the self-described "warrior" Worf, the Klingon officer who serves on the bridge of the Enterprise in The Next Generation, vows that "It's a good day to die," he quotes the famous phrase attributed to the Sioux leader Crazy Horse, who defeated Custer.

In the same way, The Next Generation’s recurring Klingon "rite of ascension" — in which novitiates are hazed by "pain sticks" to test their self-control — is inspired by accounts of Plains Indians whose ritual tests of bravery include piercing the flesh with arrows and chopping off fingers in order to see who can withstand the most pain.

In addition to being Indians, the Klingons also represent Africans. While the show's production staff favors Asian actors to play the "Oriental" roles of Romulans and Vulcans, they cast blacks most frequently as Klingons.

In fact, auditions for the major character of Worf called for "one trim black actor after another," according to producer Robert Justman. When Justman explains that "blacks [were] being considered mainly to simplify the application of the dark Klingon makeup," he might as well say, "We needed blacks because it's easier to make them look black."

Indeed, for Star Trek, alien Africans are equivalent to alien Indians, as we learn in "Code of Honor," The Next Generation's fourth episode. The alien planet Ligon II is populated by blacks modeled on what one staff writer called "1940s tribal Africa." Yet Commander Data describes Ligonian culture as "a highly structured society in which people live by strict codes of honor ... similar to ... American Indians." An episode in which Riker goes native aboard a Klingon warship even uses the phrase "code of honor" as its title.

This kind of type-casting — as if to say that non-whites are non-human — comes as a shock in the socially conscious context of the series, yet very few commentators have noticed this double standard in the many decades since the franchise's inception.

We're oblivious to this double standard (I say “we,” speaking as a white guy myself) because aliens have to do with things we're profoundly troubled about — racism, for example. Our good intentions are incompatible with our real beliefs so that we end up with two species: one human and one alien — the heroic African-American officers of the Enterprise like Uhura and LaForge, and the scary, aggressive Klingons.

Judging by the subliminal meanings of the show's aliens, we're not aware of what we really think, yet the series has a tangible connection to our everyday world, as the Cold War episodes proved.

For a conspicuous example of the Cook syndrome's prevalence in America's consciousness, consider our great ongoing national project, the space exploration program. Star Trek has always had symbolic importance for NASA — after all, NASA’s first space shuttle was christened Enterprise in response to demands from half a million letters sent by Star Trek fans.

Actually, twice as many of NASA's space shuttles are named for the ships of Captain Cook's voyages: the Discovery and the Endeavour. Cook personifies America's space program for the same reason the captain of the Enterprise does: they're the same person.

Furthermore, NASA was freighted with political significance throughout the Cold War. President Kennedy called for "a great new American Enterprise ... in space achievement" to compete with the Russians. And he promoted the lunar landing program with colonial imagery, announcing that "space is our great New Frontier."

If the fantasy of Star Trek tells us what we really believe, and if the show's popularity owes anything to its frontier ethos, then we should take this fantasy seriously. That is, it's not going to be easy to establish humane relations with the other beings sharing this planet as long as we distort them for our own purposes. If we — I speak now as someone from Anchorage, which overlooks the Cook Inlet — want to solve global problems as well as the Enterprise crew does every week, then we have some inner space to explore first.

We can think of one approach to this inner space as the Cook syndrome, a recurring formula that Star Trek elides with its Cold War parables. The next cultural voyage I will offer demonstrates how the series combines these two historical models with stories from ancient Greece, Rome and the Bible. But where the first two patterns of human-alien doubling arose from anxiety about violence, the antiquarian mythic pattern is rooted in the equally explosive element of human sexuality.