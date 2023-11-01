(Mob rule: the Enterprise competes in gangland for “A Piece of the Action”)



“The only love that money CAN buy.”

— Lieutenant Uhura, “The Trouble with Tribbles.”

By pointing to the Cold War and to Western colonialism, I emphasized Star Trek’s concern with political issues. I also mentioned how the show’s focus on violent dehumanization connects these political concerns to religion, science and psychology. Star Trek addresses this dehumanization by creating alien beings that mirror the human characters.

The show’s relation to current events suggests that it has a serious stake in the real world. In fact, military-industrial interests like the Rand Corporation and the United States Air Force collaborated with Star Trek’s production beginning in the mid-1960s.

Indeed, the Trump administration, as everyone knows, invoked Star Trek’s cachet by naming the genocidal Covid vaccine initiative Operation Warp Speed. America’s government publicized its lethal Covid injections with Star Trek’s brand recognition, relying on the series’ influence on popular sentiment, so it is not idle or academic to inspect the show’s powerful symbolism.

Pharmaceutical businesses control much of today’s political economy — as well as public perception — by subsidizing government officials and by providing the majority of mainstream media’s advertising revenue. Industrially scaled marketing has thus transformed free enterprise into the ship of state, perfectly realized by Starfleet’s flagship, the Enterprise.

Aboard the Enterprise, we inhabit a multi-culti peaceable kingdom, with an efficient, if bland, complement of respectable characters. You’d never suspect free capitalism’s competitive, aggressive — even warlike — foundation by lingering on this vessel. Yet whenever the Enterprise encounters nonhuman life, a specter of commerce haunts the universe, and attaches itself to the idealized crew.

Star Trek strengthens audiences’ confidence in the market economy by contrasting the Federation’s government with alien caricatures of capitalism, as in the original series’ “The Trouble with Tribbles,” broadcast in late 1967. The episode stages a classic Cold War scene, in which the humanistic Federation and the hostile Klingons are contending for colonial rights to a place called Sherman’s planet. The terms of the “Organian Peace Treaty” (see “Warped Speed, Chapter 2” for Organia’s Cold War backstory, given in the episode “Errand of Mercy”) prohibit the Federation/the West and the Klingons/Soviet Russia from direct military engagement, so instead the two powers compete for possession of strategically located worlds like the Sherman planet.

Most of the episode’s action takes place on a neutral space station near the Sherman colony, where the Federation has stored large amounts of grain intended for its planetary outpost. The space station’s specific features depend on the fact that Star Trek’s creator, Gene Roddenberry, modeled the series on TV Westerns like “Gunsmoke” and “Wagon Train,” so that the show transfers the American frontier ethos to outer space (see “Warped Speed, Chapter 3” for an extended discussion of the show’s colonial frontier elements).

In this frontier context, the space station is a galactic trading post — complete with a full-service saloon — that attracts a mixture of self-interested personalities, including the Federation’s Undersecretary for Agricultural Affairs, Mr. Barris, who supervises the grain delivery, along with a Klingon starship captain on shore leave named Koloth, who plans to sabotage the Federation’s colonial project. Also in residence is a small-time merchant named Cyrano Jones, who — according to Mr. Spock — makes “a marginal living by buying and selling rare merchandise.” The Enterprise crew is on site to enforce law and order and protect the all-important grain shipment.

The itinerant trader Jones’ top-selling product is a line of affectionate, furry space pets called tribbles, that vaguely resemble gerbils or hamsters, though without heads, tails or appendages. According to Dr. McCoy’s analysis, tribbles are “born pregnant … fifty percent of the creatures’ metabolism is geared toward reproduction.” Tribbles also consume omnivorously and constantly, in order to sustain their nonstop proliferation.

The tribbles’ excess consumption dismays Spock, who — citing the book of Matthew (6:28) — compares the pets to “‘the lilies of the field … they toil not, neither do they spin.’’’ Tribbles, from Spock’s utilitarian perspective, are surplus value incarnate: sheer productivity with no practical use. On the other hand, Lieutenant Uhura, who enjoys the tribbles for their own sake, disagrees with Spock’s view, quoting Jones’ sales pitch, “Tribbles are the only love that money CAN buy.”

In the end, the tribbles prove their use-value after all, once they infiltrate the grain storage compartments and die en masse due to poison added to the food by a Klingon spy posing as Barris’ assistant. The exterminated tribbles thus expose a lethal hazard that would have endangered human lives as well as the Federation’s settlement plans. Concomitantly, this subterfuge weakens the Klingons’ claim to the resources of Sherman’s planet.

The mercantile Cyrano Jones figure represents an exaggeration of predatory capitalism — we see him profit from aggression, for example, when a fistfight breaks out in the space station’s barroom among drunken Enterprise crew members and Klingon provocateurs, while Jones helps himself to free drinks during the violence.

(The traveling salesman Cyrano Jones raises a glass, intoxicated by violence in “The Trouble with Tribbles”)

However, tribble commodities — and by extension their salesman Jones — ultimately vindicate the episode’s microcosmic economy. The economic allegory therefore reassures us that entrepreneurial citizens are not simply profiteers like tribble merchants. Even so, the parody’s chaotic alien market starkly contrasts with the well-regulated Enterprise mission, making the Federation appear enlightened and fair — a self-fulfilling comparison, to be sure.

The original series offers a similar burlesque of Western capitalism in “The Gamesters of Triskelion.” The aliens inhabiting the planet Triskelion call themselves “Providers,” and possess super mental powers, though their bodies are reduced to vestigial brains housed inside life-support machines. The aliens abduct Kirk, Chekov and Uhura and force the Earth people to fight other humanoids one-on-one in staged arenas, so that the Providers can place cash bets on the outcomes.

The Providers control their “Thralls” with neck collars that induce pain to enforce the slave-masters’ will. The aliens also buy and sell their chattel, based on the captives’ “strength and competitive spirit.” The Earthlings are housed in a military-style penal complex where “Drill-thralls” train them for the public fights.

As repellent as Triskelion is, Kirk nevertheless compares this world to his own — our own: “very much like my home planet Earth.” A Provider explains to the captain that its species’ mental superiority compensates for their physical limitations, so that “We have found [watching and wagering on] athletic competitions our only challenge, the only thing that furnishes us with purpose.” But Kirk points out, “It’s an unproductive purpose, unworthy of your intellect.”

Kirk soon likens himself to his captors, calling their attention to humanity’s love of risky ventures. “My people pride themselves on being the greatest, most successful gamblers in the universe. We compete for everything — power, fame, women — everything we desire … For proof, I offer you our exploration of this galaxy.”

The captain then proposes a radical wager to the Providers: if he wins duels with the fiercest opponents in Triskelion’s arena, the aliens must agree to release him and all the other slaves on their planet. The Providers object that freeing the slaves would create worldwide anarchy and starvation, so Kirk demands that they educate the Thralls “to establish a normal, self-governing culture,” just like the Federation, which has “done the same with cultures throughout the galaxy.” With the Enterprise crew watching the contest on the ship’s viewing screens, Kirk beats all the challengers the Providers throw against him, so the aliens concede defeat and honor their bet. The captain has proven himself equal to the aliens’ designs, and has actually outdone them in body and spirit.

Early in the episode, Kirk asks his trainer, a beautiful woman named Shahna, “Why do [the Providers] like to watch suffering?” He might as well ask Star Trek viewers who are watching him along with the alien voyeurs — as well as the Enterprise crew viewing the combats on the ship’s visual monitors. Perhaps the observers’ reward is similar to the spectacle offered by religious rituals of sacrifice (see “Warped Speed, Chapter 6” for a discussion of dramatic “alien” religious violence).

In this sense, viewers of suffering can vicariously identify with a priest figure as well as with a sacrificial victim, while maintaining a secure distance from personal violation. In ritual action, the spectator experiences narcissistic identification, while projecting onto the scene what is psychologically unwanted in themselves. In this way, ritual displaces a private inward realm to an external drama staged for witnesses.

Indeed, Kirk gives Shahna a sense of individual autonomy by pointing to her reflection in a mirror and pronouncing “That’s beautiful” — so she can finally watch herself, which she does as a free citizen at the episode’s close. Maybe Star Trek fans feel a similar sense of identification with superior aggressors when they watch violence on TV, a spectacle (the Latin root speculum means “mirror”) that provides the audience with an attenuated sense of agency.

(Alienated slave labor: Kirk duels with his coach Shahna in “The Gamesters of Triskelion”)

Certainly, competitive acquisition drives the plot of The Next Generation’s “Devil’s Due,” where Picard vows to “out-con the con artist” Ardra, the alien Devil of Ventax (see “Warped Speed, Chapter 4” for an analysis of this episode). Here, Picard outmaneuvers his wealth-seeking antagonist in a public trial, matching her technical methods and magic illusions, thus discrediting her contractual claim to the planet Ventax as well as to his own ship.

Additionally, Star Trek’s two Helen of Troy tributes — the original series’ “Elaan of Troyius” and The Next Generation’s “The Perfect Mate” — align the Enterprise captain’s will with an alien culture that reduces women to property and objects of political machination (both episodes are covered in “Warped Speed, Chapter 4”). In this regard, the show updates ancient Greek practice, since Homer’s epithet for the Trojan bride is “Helen and her property.” Hence Star Trek’s alien Helens are not so far from our home planet after all.

In fact, both of the series’ Trojan episodes spotlight the captains’ success in imprinting their personalities on the young brides, just as Kirk does with Shahna. It is striking, however, that Star Trek affirms the value of personal freedom in these episodes, yet this individuation manifests as the brides’ sacrifice of their self-determination, for the sake of the world surrounding them. Star Trek has a way of presenting ambiguous stories, thanks to its “alien” angle, and this guarantees that viewers with contradictory opinions will all find something to like in the mix.

In The Next Generation’s “The Perfect Mate,” the entrepreneurial Ferengi aliens jumpstart the plot, thanks to their interest in buying and selling Kamala, the Hellenic newlywed. Ferengi characters are common throughout The Next Generation, so they present a comprehensive study of the series’ alien version of capitalism. Ferengi culture’s highest value is monetary profit, as prescribed by numerous “Laws of Acquisition.” In other words, the aliens live for moneymaking, which confers prestige value through conspicuous consumption (to cite the economist Veblen’s two best-known concepts).

You don’t have to be a Marxist to see that Ferengi-style capitalism is inhuman, since it depends on mutual exploitation that reduces human value. That is, we define human value in terms of emotional goals or ends — love, for instance — whereas market value is only a means to an exchange of commodities. Of course, the Ferengi are also products of commercial television, so these dehumanized figures are not hypothetical abstractions. Rather, they are mirrors of the Western media that purveys the aliens’ image to us.

Since the Ferengi are also based on Asian stereotypes, as I pointed out in Chapters 2 and 3 of “Warped Speed,” the aliens personify European beliefs about non-Western cultures like China and Japan. At the same time, the Enterprise captain represents European beliefs about the West’s own ideals. Historian Bernard Smith explains how political-economic ideology determines, for example, Star Trek’s choice of Captain James Cook as a model for the captain of the Enterprise (Cook is discussed in more depth in “Warped Speed, Chapter 3”). Noting that Cook’s last voyage began a week after America’s Declaration of Independence, the author writes,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “The year Cook sailed (1776) was the year in which the principle of free trade, of the universal benefits of an international market economy, was given its classic expression in [the economist] Adam Smith’s Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations . Cook was Adam Smith’s first and perhaps greatest global agent. He opened a new third of the world to free enterprise … As Smith’s global agent, Cook developed markets and spread the notion of enlightened self-interest, bringing to prehistoric cultures the disguised checks and balances of a market economy regulated by what Smith described as a ‘hidden hand’ … in the Pacific, Cook had to play, as best he could, Adam Smith’s god. If the laws of property essential to a free market economy were transgressed [by Pacific Islanders] … an act of god must descend on the whole community [such as shooting and stabbing natives and burning their houses and canoes] … If a law is not understood as a natural law, the best thing to do, if you possess the power of a god, is to make it seem like one … For what Adam Smith’s free-market economy offered the South Seas was not really the difference between civilisation and savagery but the difference between exploitation and extermination … Seen in this light, Cook emerges as a Promethean hero who brings metallurgy and its related forms of culture to primitive man. He achieved this great task by displaying a range of virtues — patience, tolerance, fortitude, perseverance, stubbornness, attention to detail, professionalism and so forth … But this array of virtues, we may remind ourselves, is precisely that by which men seek to attain the efficiency of machines.”

Bernard Smith’s understanding of Cook’s entrepreneurial significance illuminates our romanticized starship captains’ mission, thanks to the extreme terms involved: from gods to animalistic “primitives.” Smith also suggests that these overstatements dehumanize and even mechanize us. In its dreamlike way, Star Trek concretizes this alienation, representing us as robotic entities who function in machine-like institutions operated by invisible hands, like on Triskelion. Captain Pike of “The Cage” is archetypical in this respect, since he is reduced to a brain subsisting on life support machines, like the Providers — his body a cage, or “container,” as the Heaven’s Gate cultists conceived it — whose life is only worth the illusions he watches.

In case this idea seems esoteric, consider the material fact that the founder of the giant corporations Amazon and Blue Origin (a space flight company), Jeff Bezos, as scholar Fred Nadis writes, “is a Star Trek fanatic who modeled his look after Captain Picard and originally was going to name Amazon ‘MakeItSo.com’ … Bezos, the world’s wealthiest man in 2019 … has rarely been depicted as charming or roguish. One journalist described him as a ‘relentless,’ and ‘highly-motivated’ master of predatory capitalism, dedicated to science fiction based ideas of progress.”

(Separated at birth: Captain Jeff Bezos and his role model Captain Jean-Luc Picard)

When the richest man on the planet fully identifies with the captain of the Enterprise, Picard himself becomes a predatory captain of industry, and “progress” means ambition that seeks to “attain the efficiency of machines.”

I insist on documenting Star Trek’s place and power in our currently endangered world because the inhuman efficiency the show explores is actually the opposite of progress. Indeed, the medical-industrial complex’s hugely profitable Covid shots, promoted at Warp Speed as novel “science,” are severely compromising human health on a global scale. When we embrace such lethal marketing, we effectively transport ourselves off spaceship Earth into an alien realm full of rapacious Borg and fanged Ferengi and martial Klingons.

From my point of view, something is wrong when rational fields of study like science and economics do not promote greater human health. The key ingredient in Star Trek’s economic science is surplus wealth. The philosopher Georges Bataille shows that religion actually defines surplus value more comprehensively than science and economics do. “Religion,” says Bataille, “is the satisfaction that a society gives to its use of excess resources.”

In this light, the excess resources of Captain Bezos have a sacred value, beyond material economics, that bestows prestige. This is the same value that apotheosized Captain Cook as Adam Smith’s god, the value of surplus wealth that religiously imposes its order onto the modern world.

Paraphrasing the ethnologist Marcel Mauss, Hans DG Hyun writes, “[originally, ancient] money was believed to have a magical power and related to sacredness … it conferred power or prestige to the holders of it, both power of purchase and power to rule over men … it was used not for consumer goods but luxury things, and as an authority over men.”

The satisfaction that the world’s billionaires get from their excess resources does not come from hoarding their wealth, but from spending their surplus in extravagant and even wasteful ways. For instance, the goal of Blue Origin, Bezos’ space flight concern, is to colonize outer space, imitating Star Trek’s Federation, and to leave poor Earth behind. This colonial project, as Nadis demonstrates, cannot be realized within Bezos’ lifetime — if ever — therefore it is a vanity, an impractical expenditure.

The value of such massive expenditure — or loss, strictly speaking — is therefore sacred or sacrificial, in Bataille’s sense. It testifies to the wealthy’s ability to dispense excess value, just as gods exert power through gifts, also known as sacrifices or tributes. When Bataille recognizes that religion disposes of society’s surplus resources, he adds that this satisfaction necessitates the destruction of that abundance, another form of sacrifice.

We tend to think of economics as a secular concern, but historically speaking, money was first invented by priests, as tokens to represent sacrificed wealth, an origin that Bernhard Laum proves in his landmark book “Sacred Money.” Laum confirms that surplus consumption is historically — and in its essence — a sacred, not profane, transaction. The sole difference nowadays is that American culture has nominally separated church and market. Yet in terms of excess wealth, only the names “religion” and “economics” have changed, while surplus resources that are spent by the rich retain their sanctified meaning.

Another piece of evidence that modernity has altered the economic scene without modifying the ritual action is the fact that the word “prestige” means magic, as in “prestidigitation.” Magic and religion inform our deep ideas about science and technology, as we know from “Warped Speed, Chapter 6,” while science and technology remain the prerogatives of wealthy industrialists like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.

These billionaires, and their colleagues in the World Economic Forum like Klaus Schwab, have monopolized modern medical techniques in order to chronically sicken the world’s population, which represents a tremendous loss of labor forces. The Covid shots, for example — which contain toxic contaminants (e.g., plasmid DNA, endotoxins, lipid nanoparticles) and which cause heart damage, strokes, cancer and reproductive harm, while providing no benefit — are de facto biological weapons in an economic war that maximizes manufacturers’ profit by draining consumers of their resources since they require increased health care after accepting these harmful injections.

This worldwide theater of blood sacrifice rests largely on the magical value of industrial marketing that removes humanity from its biological nature, reducing the majority of working people to an apparatus, a means to a monetary end, a condition that Marx famously called alienated labor.

Star Trek’s aliens tell us what’s really going on here on Earth: a morbid struggle for the rewards of predatory capitalism. According to alien standards, commodities are essentially worthless tribbles, and economic competition is actually a circus meant to display excess wealth, directed by “Providers” with automated bodies and brains that strive for status by enslaving and exhibiting humans in mercenary struggles. The only distinction between Triskelion and America is that our country’s televised arena is disguised, as if it were not alien to a healthy society. We have rebranded sacred surplus as secular profit, but the consumptive goal is “an unproductive purpose,” as Kirk put it, one that thrives on reducing human vitality.

Freud and others found that the symbolic value of money gratifies instincts localized in a specific bodily region — as in the “anal-retentive” character — signified by excremental metaphors like “filthy lucre” and “stinking rich.” Misers tend to direct sadistic impulses toward control of others as objects, exercising an acquisitive compulsion known as commodity fetishism. In a more general sense, predatory capitalism benefits aggressive personality types like the sociopath.

However, it’s possible that the psychology of mass consumption and expenditure — of consumers’ feeling of indebtedness, or intractable guilt — indicates a solution to the madness of interminable economic alienation. Religious magic works to relieve guilt by sharing it, by redistributing it between a congregation and a god. If Star Trek reveals that technocratic wizards posing as humanity’s saviors are actually alien apparatchiks, not fully human, then we are in a better position to emancipate ourselves from their pathological grip.

The final chapter of “Warped Speed,” entitled “Discontent Civilizations,” explores and summarizes modernity’s dehumanized sickness in order to heal our spellbound politico-economic alienation.