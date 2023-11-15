(Lazarus versus Lazarus: perpetual Armageddon in “The Alternative Factor”)

“How would it be — trapped forever with a raging madman at your throat?”

— Kirk, “The Alternative Factor”

I began “Warped Speed” by presenting the demise of the Heaven’s Gate cult as a case study of modern alienation. The mass suicide was an extreme response to pressure on human health. Twenty-five years later, this pressure has increased and spread to the general population. The general population and the cult members, however, share an imaginative way of conceiving this dehumanizing pressure: it’s as if we’re under siege by aliens, like in a Star Trek episode, where reliable adepts save us at warp speed, before time runs out.

If the general population ignores the message of Heaven’s Gate, then more people will sicken and die as surely as the cult did. The cult’s message is that alienation has devalued our humanity to the point of self-destruction. The Heaven’s Gate members couched their fear of the human body in alien terms that facilitated their bodies’ literal sacrifice as mere “vehicles.” Corporate industry has instilled the world with an equally morbid fear of bodily contamination by a mild cold named Covid, so that terrorized consumers will welcome dangerous shots in the hope of relieving their deep-set biological anxiety.

In my view, this is insane.

I hope that readers do not take a non-medically trained opinion like mine at face value. That would be as crazy as accepting without question the advice of the industrial merchants who have sold Covid inoculations to the globe. Instead, I urge curious minds to read the writings of the doctors, scientists and journalists whom I myself rely on, most of who publish their critiques of the Covid franchise right here on Substack, including:

Dr. William Makis, MD https://substack.com/@makismd

Dr. Meryl Nass, MD https://substack.com/@merylnass

Dr. Geoff Pain, PhD https://geoffpain.substack.com/

Celia Farber, journalist (Harper’s, Rolling Stone etc.) https://celiafarber.substack.com/

Mark Crispin Miller, NYU professor of media and propaganda studies https://substack.com/@markcrispinmiller1

Matt Taibbi, journalist https://substack.com/@taibbi

Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt, legal experts in government, medical and military contracts

https://substack.com/@sashalatypova

https://substack.com/@bailiwicknews

I recommend the work of these writers because they explain the issues surrounding Covid treatments in direct terms that most people can understand. I am indebted to their bravery and lucidity, and I could not have presented the argument in “Warped Speed” without grounding my discussion in their careful research.

My personal interest in writing “Warped Speed” is to trace how commercially controlled government manipulates the public with media propaganda, for example when institutions invoke Star Trek, one of the most popular TV programs in history, to endorse official policies. I painstakingly supplement my analysis with references to scholarly disciplines like psychology and ethnology, so that readers can judge the results as more than one author’s idiosyncratic perspective.

My healthy skepticism toward the medical-industrial complex grew from observing disease scares of recent decades such as SARS-1 and “bird flu” (H5N1), which were flagrantly exaggerated by offices like the CDC and NIH, whose fear-mongering generated funding for themselves and for their commercial sponsors, at the expense of consumers’ bodies and budgets.

When worldwide governments declared the Covid pandemic in 2020, nothing made sense: the rhinovirus’ alleged fatality; official recommendations that patients stay home rather than seek treatment; the use of counterproductive medications like Remdesivir rather than proven generics like Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine; the imposition of lockdowns and masks to ameliorate infection rates; the assertion that a novel, untested technique like mRNA shots, developed in only a few months — rather than the usual ten years or so that are necessary to determine safety and efficacy for all other vaccines — was the best and only treatment; and the groundless insistence that natural immunity in people who recovered from the virus did not protect against future infection and transmission better than any vaccine.

My suspicion about incredible — and unjustified — claims like these was increased by the preemptive censorship and denunciation of qualified medical professionals and diligent researchers who legitimately questioned pandemic policies. Physicians who rejected absurd establishment protocols lost their medical licenses and board certifications, while lay citizens who objected to vaccine mandates lost their jobs and reputations, condemned as “anti-science.”

Because I never took the jabs, I was not allowed to attend funerals or socialize whatsoever, and I was discriminated against by medical offices. Yet, the harassment I experienced was trivial compared to the systematic government — and private — efforts to blacklist and discredit knowledgeable figures who questioned authority by insisting on medical rights like informed consent, which is the opposite of the “misinformation” that officials accused these figures of providing.

Given the danger posed by national responses to the pandemic — Covid inoculations, for instance, have caused over 36,000 deaths (far more than any previous vaccine), according to the CDC’s published statistics — I am compelled to wonder how so many civilians and professionals could be so drastically misled. Specifically, I must ask why most people trust the information they get from the mainstream media news outlets, without considering the influence of corporations like Big Pharma, who provide the lion’s share of those sources’ advertising revenue. Answering that question might explain why conventional reporters don’t publicize the extraordinary number of deaths and the millions of devastating injuries the Covid shots have caused.

In Mass Psychology and the Analysis of the Ego, Freud suggests that we imagine, in a child-like and mostly unconscious way, that authorities are parental figures, traditionally conceived as a law-giving father. Accordingly, our emotional attitude toward leadership is a mixture of love and fear. In larger groups like nations, we express these feelings in familial terms, such as reverence for a “fatherland” or the “mother country.” By the same token, political leaders rely on our naive compliance in order to exercise control over us.

Our relation to social authority, Freud notes, is actually a magnification of a patient’s “transference” to their therapist in the context of psychoanalytical sessions. Transference refers to the individual’s tendency to project parental characteristics onto doctors. In the wider social sphere, our transference empowers figures in public life, and this phenomenon conditions us to resent or approve of officials’ actions as if they were re-enactments of family experiences, rather than in terms of those actions alone.

This emotional habit does not always serve our best interest. A psychoanalyst’s goal, therefore, is to edify the patient about their transference — to make the patient conscious of personal, historic attachments, thus freeing them from unhealthy behavior. It may behoove us to work through the transference that we apply to our leaders and doctors during threats like the pandemic, as a practical effort to enfranchise our greater well-being.

Working through psychological realities like transference, projection and identification requires some self-examination as well as some reinterpretation of values that we take for granted. This is my purpose in examining and interpreting Star Trek. The show is a familiar forum that massages certain collective emotions. The series cues our interactions with the other beings in our lives by embodying them as aliens, encouraging a point of view that’s distorted by our own projections, and hence overdetermined by love and fear. I hope that understanding Star Trek’s presentation of this distortion, or alienation, can inform us about our inner life, and then direct our imaginative activity toward creating a more realistic, healthier world.

This hope — that drawing attention to an influential television production might improve the world — is not entirely quixotic. Star Trek’s perspective on the Cold War, colonialist ideology, religion, science and psychology has demonstrable effects on viewers’ feelings, opinions and actions, and therefore on the world at large. The fact that the series was a reference point for the thirty-nine Heaven’s Gate suicides is one indication of Star Trek’s stature in the real world. The show has also guided powerful executives like Jeff Bezos, the world’s wealthiest businessman, as I noted in the previous chapter of “Warped Speed.” I also pointed out earlier the inspiration that Nichelle Nichols’ Uhura character gave to the actress and celebrity Whoopi Goldberg — to this day, Ms. Goldberg, whom The Next Generation featured for years in the role of the Enterprise’s Guinan, co-hosts a popular national morning talk show, The View, before a daily audience of millions. I’ve also spoken about the celebrated physicist Stephen Hawking’s personal appearance in a Star Trek episode, which benefited both the scientist’s visibility and the show’s mantle of respectability.

The effect that famous figures have on American culture may be tricky to measure, but there’s no doubt that the US president baptized the Covid vaccine project “Operation Warp Speed” because Star Trek’s public appeal lends persuasiveness to political showmanship.

My interpretation of subliminal meanings of the series’ aliens takes the show’s widespread impact as axiomatic. Necessarily, I’ve also offered some criticism of our national fantasy in order to flag its presence in our minds and hearts, for the purpose of moving ourselves beyond self-defeating thinking. Once we modify such mental hazards, we can actualize dreams of a better future for ourselves, rather than serving the industrial concerns that exploit Star Trek’s ethos.

The series regularly broadcasts what business-as-usual promises for our future: mass madness. Indeed, one of Star Trek’s recurring plot devices features a plague of alien-induced mass insanity. The original series’ “The Return of the Archons” is a stellar example of the genre. Investigating the disappearance of the Federation ship Archon, the Enterprise crew visits a planet whose people are ruled by a formidable computer known as Landru, a name that suggests the term “android.” Landru enforces social obedience with robed, hooded security officers called Lawgivers, whose role seems to be half-religious (as in Moses the Lawgiver) and half-communist (they greet citizens with the phrase “Happy communing”). The alien government mandates conformity for the sake of “the Body” — meaning the social body — and labels any rebellious behavior an “infection” of this uniform body. Landru responds to such threats with violent countermeasures.

Landru even “absorbs” several Enterprise crew members into the alien culture, including Sulu and Dr. McCoy, thanks to the Lawgivers’ mesmeric technique of waving and pointing a staff, like a magic wand. The hypnotized humans become docile and lose their personalities, gratefully praising Landru’s orderly world. However, when these assimilated crew members encounter their former ship mates, who do not belong to “the Body,” they become agitated and fearful of them.

To rescue their friends, Kirk and Spock travel to Landru’s headquarters, where they meet Reger, who belongs to an underground movement that resists Landru’s rule. Reger welcomes the humans as saviors, inquiring, “Are you Archons? … It was said more would follow.” He explains that the earlier Federation visitors from the Archon ship “were free, out of control, opposing the will of Landru.” Another dissident, Marplon, tells the captain that “you are in fulfillment of prophecy — we ask for your help.”

At this point, Landru begins to attack the orbiting Enterprise with disruptive heat beams, warning the humans, “You came as destroyers … [of] a world without hate, without fear, without conflict — no war, no disease, no crime … Your individuality will merge into the unity of good, and in your submergence into the common being of this Body, you will find contentment, fulfillment.” Landru then paralyzes Kirk and Spock and imprisons them.

In their jail cell, Reger informs the captain and Spock that his people originally welcomed Landru’s reign, following a period when “there was war, convulsions — the world was destroying itself. Landru was [the name of] our leader. He saw the truth … he took us back to a simpler time of peace and tranquility.” Spock surmises that the historical Landru was eventually replaced by an immense computer, since the citizens are “soulless … they have no spirit, no spark. All is indeed peace and tranquility — the peace of the factory, the tranquility of the machine, all parts working in unison … This whole society is a machine’s concept of perfection, peace, harmony.”

Marplon helps Kirk and Spock escape from the dungeon and leads the visitors to Landru’s Hall of Audiences, where they confront the ruler directly. The captain challenges the mechanized authority, shouting, “We are the Archons!” Landru responds wistfully, “The infection is strong. For the good of the Body, you must die. It is a great sorrow … all who saw you, all who know of your presence here must be excised. The memory of the Body will be cleansed.”

But Kirk defuses Landru’s censure by turning the computer’s own programming against itself, arguing that Landru is “harmful for the Body … you are destroying it … What have you done to do justice to the full potential of every individual in the Body? … Without freedom of choice, there is no creativity, without creativity there is no life — the Body dies.” Cornered by Kirk’s inescapable logic, Landru finally relents and shuts down. With Landru’s spell broken, Sulu and McCoy return to their normal selves, and the citizens begin to experience interpersonal strife and violence again, so Kirk installs a Federation sociologist and other experts on the planet to advise the aliens on building their new open society.

(Kirk and Spock infect and kill a body politic operated by the computerized Landru in “The Return of the Archons”)

As usual, Star Trek laces its alien vision with distinct political, religious and technological references, such as the priestly Lawgivers who implement “the Word” of Landru. Religion also informs the planet’s prophesied liberation by enlightened, returning “Archons,” since the term archon (“ruler”) indicates an early Athenian magistrate whose political position is derived from magistery, or masterful magic that is indistinguishable from Landru’s own method of mind control. In other words, the aliens are us, which is why McCoy and Sulu “go native” so quickly.

These days, it’s easier than ever to see our identity with a world like the one in “The Return of the Archons.” Landru’s metaphor for those who question centralized order, for instance, is an “infection” of the political body. This fear of contagious insurrection is especially instructive in the pandemic era, since Covid’s pathology was vastly overstated in order to justify coercive measures. In fact, the virus’ putative danger was clearly a pretext to silence opposition to propaganda that benefited medical-military institutions with financial ties to government administrators. Covid infection, in fact, is a scare tactic no different from Landru’s terror of proliferating rebellion — a curse used to enforce authority through psychological transference and intimidation.

Intriguingly, Landru periodically disrupts the lives of his people by an official “Red Hour,” a phrase that reminds us of communism — as in Red Scare or Red China — and connotes the color of blood. During this Saturnalia-like festival, all laws and taboos are rescinded, allowing the citizens as much mayhem and debauchery as they please. This transgressive ritual serves two purposes. First, it gives everyone relief from the “compulsive, involuntary” (as Kirk describes it) routine of their daily lives. Second, the disorder and violence reminds the populace of the anarchy from which Landru ordinarily shields them. Georges Bataille could hardly ask for a better confirmation of his theory that religion ritually regulates the social Body’s excessive instinctual impulses (see “Warped Speed, Chapters 6 and 7”).

Landru’s Red Hour is a state-sanctioned outbreak of mass madness, yet this doesn’t mean that the Red Hour’s opposite — Landru’s default, repressed dystopia — is not just as insane. Both extremes, whether a police state or unmediated freedom, are dangerously unhealthy. The inhumanity of such exaggerated options would make anyone prefer the Federation’s intervention, as long as we’re given no other choice. These narrow alternatives, however, preclude the possibility of any better arrangement: it’s either Landru’s way or the American way. Either way, the people end up alienated or disenfranchised because such tightly predefined scenarios diminish one’s sovereign will.

For the sake of comparison, consider another episode of collective “infection,” The Next Generation’s “Contagion.” As in “The Return of the Archons,” the Enterprise inspects the demise of a Federation ship, the Yamato, near the planet Iconia, which is perilously close to the Romulan Neutral Zone. According to galactic legend, the ancient Iconian culture was highly civilized but was destroyed by bombardment from orbiting enemy vessels thousands of years earlier.

The crew learns that a software virus transmitted from the extinct planet destroyed the Yamato. This same virus then begins to disrupt the Enterprise computers, as well as the systems of a nearby Romulan warship, whose captain demands the humans withdraw from their border.

Engineer LaForge discovers that the Iconian virus, which threatens to “rewrite our software in its own image,” was launched from a probe on the planet’s surface that’s operated by a gigantic underground power source. Picard, Data and Worf transport to the planet to examine the alien structure, which houses a device called a “gateway” that Picard believes enabled the Iconians to teleport through time and space. The captain bases his analysis partly on the gateway’s visual display, which shows an image of the historic Athenian Acropolis as well as an interior view of the Enterprise.

(Commander Data reaches through the Iconian gateway into our past for some classic Greek religious medicine to purge the virus attacking the Enterprise, in “Contagion”)

Commander Riker advises Picard to withdraw from the site in order not to provoke a war with the Romulans, but Picard argues that his reconnaissance could actually prevent more conflict, given that both the Federation and Romulan ships are being disabled by the Iconian technology.

Suddenly the gateway zaps Data with an energy ray, infecting him with the virus, which blinds and immobilizes him, so Worf takes the android back to the ship for repair. After LaForge “revives” Data, he observes that the virus has left the robot’s circuits, thanks to a self-correcting mechanism. LaForge extends this remedy to the ship’s computers, and he turns them all off then back on, which eliminates the alien virus and restores their functionality. The crew shares this defense with the Romulans, an act of goodwill that saves the enemy vessel and averts the threat of attack. Finally, Picard decommissions the Iconian gateway to prevent it from harming anyone else.

As usual, Star Trek nudges our understanding of the episode with specific allusions to Asian and European history, and then enriches those allusions with psychological cues. Yamato, for instance, is a traditional word for Japan, and was the name of the Japanese navy’s famous flagship in World War II, a war that Picard refers to when he quotes Winston Churchill (“History is written by the victors”). In addition, the Iconian gateway is embellished with Japanese ideograms.

Picard also compares Iconia to China when speaking with Dr. Crusher’s son Wesley, who wonders whether the long-extinct Iconian culture might be mythical. The captain points out that “China was thought to be a myth until Marco Polo traveled there.”

These details guide viewers to think of both Asian countries — Japan and China — as aliens along the lines of the menacing Romulans, whose character is largely based, well, on myths about Asians, as I described in “Warped Speed”’s first chapters. The Romulan warship’s presence in the episode therefore reinforces the Orientalist trappings of Iconia. It is regrettable, in my opinion, that such alien figures appear at the expense of non-European civilizations because this dehumanizes them and thus undermines Star Trek’s progressive, multinational ideals. In fact, the Iconians are no exception to the the show’s rule that contradictory attitudes create aliens — let me count the ways.

First of all, Iconia’s ethnic identity doesn’t originate just from European xenophobia. The Iconians belong equally to the West’s own traditions, since Picard explains to Wesley that, “Ancient texts did speak of [Iconians as] ‘demons of air and darkness’ — legend has it that they traveled without the benefit of spaceships, merely appearing out of thin air on distant planets.” Wesley’s response — “Sounds like magic” — seems justified given the demonic description.

Furthermore, the Greek Parthenon, as shown in the Iconian gateway, is a sacred shrine dedicated to Athene, goddess of wisdom. Given this religious icon’s presence, it’s not surprising that Commander Data’s sacrificial death and resurrection heals the fatal virus. Defining aliens in Western religious terms, while also endowing them with Asian exoticism, is typical of Star Trek’s strategy of equating East and West — human and alien — and of presenting sophisticated technology (i.e. space travel, software viruses) as magic formulas.

Finally, the series expands the Iconian aliens’ symbolism by grounding it in the human family. In order to save his ship from the alien virus, Data must first decipher the Iconian linguistic inscriptions in the probe. Once he breaks the code, the first three words he learns are “Mother, father, child.” This information is no random accident, any more than Freudian free-association is random: it supplies crucial emotional motivation. In fact, this emotional force summons childish identification, since LaForge states that the Iconian virus “rewrite[s] our software in its own image,” like a baby imitating its parents.

Given these political, religious and psychological details, I have to wonder if “Contagion” addresses American guilt attached to atomic weapons. After all, the country won World War II by attacking Japan from the sky with nuclear bombs, rendered here by airborne enemy vessels exterminating Iconian “demons of the air and darkness.” Hiroshima and Nagasaki remain the only places ever targeted by atomic bombs, weapons whose post-war proliferation led to the Cold War madness of MAD — Mutually Assured Destruction. A lingering sense of guilt could easily manifest as a fear of counterattack — not by a militant Japan, of course, which has renounced any use of nuclear weapons — but in the form of an economic threat of technological superiority (for example, fielding a software virus), since Japan, Korea and China have become worldwide centers of computer manufacturing in the years following the Cold War.

If this fear of retribution, or guilt, does haunt America at some level, then the religious elements of “Contagion” — that is, the ritual sacrifice and rebirth of the Enterprise’s officer Data after he contemplates a revered temple — would be a way to expiate this guilt. The name “Iconia” itself implies “icon,” a word that does double duty in a sacred and digital sense, just as “virus” is a metaphor for destructive computer code as well as referring to literal microbes.

These two Star Trek episodes explore anxiety about cultural “contagion,” spread through the Yamato’s research and through the dissenters of Landru’s world. The fact that both stories evince Cold War elements suggests that “contained conflict” is the series’ symbol for cultural behavior as such, in the sense that civilization is a chronic struggle by individuals against social threats, like a child’s rivalry with a parent. According to Star Trek, this constant striving for power actually leads to a state of universal madness, a toxic attrition that The Next Generation suggests is a communicable disease that subverts us, and which Landru calls an infection of the social body.

This simmering discontent or anxiety fosters guilt, an explosive mixture of desire and aggression, at both the individual and collective levels. In this respect, human civilization is an impasse between two tendencies — attraction and hostility — that would annihilate each other, like feuding atomic superpowers. The original series’ “The Alternative Factor” fleshes out this idea.

After a brief moment of galaxy-wide disruption that Spock calls “nonexistence,” Starfleet alerts the Enterprise to prepare for an invasion by unknown forces. The attack originates from the dead planet the ship is observing, where an alien vessel has appeared out of a parallel universe. The alien pilot, named Lazarus, feverishly tells Kirk that he’s hunting an apocalyptic monster, “The Devil’s own spawn … the thing I’ve chased across the universe. He’s humanoid — outside — but inside he’s a hideous murdering monster … He’s death, anti-life.” This being, Lazarus insists, intends to destroy the world.

Another eruption of nonexistence then transforms the agitated Lazarus into a more lucid, reasonable man, whose only visible difference from the original Lazarus is that he lacks a wound on his forehead. The sober Lazarus explains to the captain that he is a time traveler and that his ship is from the past. He has followed his delusional counterpart to Kirk’s era in order to stop the madman — his double — from endangering all life in both universes.

The perplexed Kirk consults his Science Officer, “What is your analysis of the mental state of Lazarus?” Spock replies, “One moment paranoid, the next calm, mild, rational — almost as if he were two men.” They deduce that each Lazarus is from a different universe, one composed of ordinary matter and the other of antimatter. Since, as Kirk notes, “Matter and antimatter have a tendency to cancel each other out — violently,” the dangerous possibility of the twins meeting face to face is unacceptable.

The sane Lazarus then steals the Enterprise’s dilithium crystals, since he needs their energy to subdue the anti-Lazarus. Kirk pursues the thief to the time ship, which whisks the captain into an eerie passageway between the two universes. There, the temperate Lazarus tells Kirk that this corridor acts as a “safety valve” that prevents each universe from eliminating its opposite:

Lazarus: The corridor is like a prison with explosives at the door. Open the door and the explosives might go off. Stay inside —

Kirk: And the universe is safe.

Lazarus: BOTH universes … when our people found a way to slip through the warp [corridor] and prove another universe — an identical one — existed, it was too much for him [Lazarus’ twin]. He could not live knowing that I lived and became obsessed with the idea of destroying me. And the fact that that meant his own destruction and everything else meant nothing to him.

Kirk: So you’re the terrible thing, the murdering monster.

Lazarus: Yes — or he is. Depends on your point of view, doesn’t it?

Lazarus then asks Kirk to lure the insane double into the passageway so that the two aliens will never encounter each other in either universe, a meeting that would vaporize both worlds. Kirk obliges, leaving the twins trapped in the corridor together, locked in physical combat forever, thus ensuring everyone else’s survival.

“The Alternative Factor” frequently defies our notions of good and evil. The mad Lazarus claims that his moderate counterpart is the spawn of the Devil, while the sane Lazarus robs the Enterprise of its power source, the dilithium crystals. Like Kirk, we are more comfortable with the reasonable twin, yet it’s difficult to trust either man. “It depends on your point of view” who the bad guy — “the terrible thing” — really is, as the sympathetic Lazarus puts it.

The episode offers some clues that account for this ambiguity. The first clue is the presence of two equal powers — the Lazarus twins — whose contention threatens to violently extinguish all existence. The second clue is the dilithium that’s necessary to prevent total disaster. Since dilithium is Star Trek’s shorthand for nuclear energy, as we know from earlier chapters of “Warped Speed,” the story to some degree is recasting the Cold War.

This explains why the plot doesn’t so much concern good and evil but instead hinges on sheer life and death — “co-existence or no existence,” as the Cold War slogan put it. Indeed, there’s no possibility of a “good” Lazarus killing off an “evil” enemy, since their open combat would simply blow up everything else (mutually assured destruction). Hence, the outcome isolates both combatants in the neutral territory of the passageway between their worlds, a redirection that resembles the logic of confining superpower military action to tertiary, non-nuclear nations like Vietnam.

Thus, the Lazarus twins differ from the good and evil Kirks in the Cold War “Mirror, Mirror” episode (“Warped Speed, Chapter 2”), as well as from the android brothers Data and Lore (“Warped Speed, Chapter 6”), where the solution is to displace or disarm the undesirable double’s misdeeds. Instead, Lazarus resembles his namesake from the Gospel of John (11:1-44), whom Jesus resurrects from the dead: the sane and insane Lazarus alike are immortal because if either party murders the other, they will take the entire cosmos with him. Their battle is thus a microcosmic Cold War, intractable and endless, yet preferable to wholesale nonexistence.

In this way, “The Alternative Factor” treats the Cold War as an exemplar of what Freud called civilization and its discontents, the tension between repression and liberty. In fact, Freud considered the struggle he discovered in personal psychology to be identical with the strife he observed in all human culture — enacted through transference and identification — as if the psyche and society were both theaters wherein instinctual forces struggle relentlessly for supremacy.

Freud subsumes these discrete arenas of antagonism — the discontent individual and warring societies — into a dualist formula: mind against body. In Bataille’s language, the contest is between violence and prohibition. In Star Trek’s language, the dueling parties are human and alien: subjective self versus outer space.

No matter what terms we use to describe the conflict, one thing is certain: inner reality, the imagination that informs our existence, is as crucial to our lives as the external world which we navigate. We interact with our fellow humans through the imaginative valence of transference, projection and identification. These personal ways of comprehending and modifying the world are so real, as a matter of fact, that they can alienate us by aggravating the schism between mind and body, between repression and desire, death and life. Hence the identity of Lazarus, for instance, is split in narcissistic confusion: one likeness has the unstable, hyper-emotional mind of a fearful child while the other acts like a mature, tempered adult.

This view of the power of imagination has a practical use. By interpreting the imaginative effort that creates Star Trek’s aliens, for example, white Americans can become aware of their hidden judgments of people such as Asians, judgments that are further clouded by childhood memories of parents. With that kind of insight, we’re in a better position to improve the world, both inside and outside. On the other hand, without this awareness of our own imagination’s biases, we have less ability to repair our alienated prejudgment.

If interpreting dreams and fantasies like Star Trek can help to heal an individual’s alienation, perhaps this interpretative technique can also help larger groups of people — nations, even the world — to heal the divisions that madden us like a collective virus.

At the present time, the crisis of warped minds seems more universal, and therefore more urgent, than ever. I believe that mass industrialization and technologically marketed culture are rapidly dehumanizing us by ceding our autonomy to automation. Our increasing unease, or disease, stems from a misguided hope that machines can somehow redeem our fallen bodies and alienated spirits more perfectly than curing the twisted imagination can.

The depersonalization of our industrial society serves the material interest of a few globalist plutocrats who encourage mechanistic passivity in order to facilitate crowd control, just like Landru does in “The Return of the Archons.” Plutocracy, which means “rule of the wealthy,” is a pathological form of government, as the Greeks knew when they named Pluto the god of death. Or rather, Pluto’s wealth consists of dead things, artifacts without creativity. Accordingly, our plutocracy is literally dealing death to the world’s population through billions of hypodermic syringes.

The diabolical character of plutocratic values casts a psychological spell, entrancing us with a magical appeal to worldly power, but the promise is Faustian since it demands that we surrender our humanity — by which I mean our creative imagination, our ability to grow healthier by self-reflection, which distinguishes us from all other animals.

Obviously, this morbid magic isn’t exercised by old-school devils and sorcerers. On the contrary, it is as sophisticated and officious as contemporary culture. As historian Ioan P. Couliano writes,

“Nowadays the magician busies himself with public relations, propaganda, market research, sociological surveys, publicity, information, counterinformation and misinformation, censorship, espionage … Historians have been wrong in concluding that magic disappeared with the advent of ‘quantitative science.’ The latter has simply substituted itself for a part of magic while extending its dreams and its goals by means of technology ... Technology, it can be said, is a democratic magic that allows everyone to enjoy the extraordinary capabilities of which the magician used to boast.”

In other words, quantitative thinking operates most efficiently in mass culture, since anyone can run a machine. Conversely, no one needs imagination to be a technician. The rise of mass culture therefore guarantees mediocrity rather than creativity: we are interchangeable components of an indifferent organization, so we’re rewarded for carrying out predestined routines. The illusion that our ideal place is a mechanical utopia is equivalent to Captain Picard’s reduction (in the episode “Datalore”) of human existence to mere electro-chemical machinery, no better than androids.

Nietzsche famously characterized mass industrialization as a decline of religious sensibility (“God is dead”). He anticipated two possible consequences of this spiritual vacuum: either humanity will sicken and collapse without godlike ideals — also known as values, or ultimate ends — to inspire us, or else we will reinvigorate our ideals for the sake of greater health.

Hence Nietzsche proposed a fresh prototype of healthy inspiration: Dionysus, the Greek god of love, fertility and creativity. Reborn from death, like Christ and Lazarus, the god remediates the sober asceticism that has weakened modern vitality, by reuniting soul with body and by emancipating the subjugated from oppression. A Dionysian “revaluation of all values” encourages “the Great Health” that Nietzsche considered essential to human survival.

I mention the Dionysian spirit as a complement to the practical work of informing readers about the pandemic’s perpetrators — by “informing readers,” I mean recommending that they study the Substack authors I listed at the beginning of this chapter. Dionysian values, however, can’t be as precisely defined as medical research or journalism, because Dionysian ideals stretch conventional boundaries in an effusion of energetic growth. The value of divine enthusiasm that Nietzsche heralded challenges the stern inhibitions and paralyzing fear that have overtaken our culture. The anti-authoritarian power of this god incentivizes the fight against the corporate monstrosity that is murdering us.

I’m not calling for a revival of the literal worship of a particular divinity as practiced in ancient Greece, of course, any more than Nietzsche did. The Dionysian values I’m describing already exist in living world faiths such as the monotheist (Judaic, Christian and Islamic) traditions, in addition to numerous Chinese, Indian and thousands of other religions, as well as in many secular philosophies, including Nietzsche’s. Whatever we call it, only a god can save us now.

Critically, however, the Dionysian spirit does not offer the reassuring safety that a police state guarantees, so it is no easy matter to implement liberating values. The extraordinary force of the Dionysian devotion to freedom scares us, and the autocratic state ensures we never forget that frightening prospect, so that we esteem security over unpredictability. Yet, without the inspiration to overcome the wounds within and among us, we cannot restore and enhance the humanity which plutocrats are corroding.

There is no middle path between the two incompatible futures that Nietzsche foresaw. Healthy life is holy affirmation, not the soporific degeneration of plutocracy. The action we take to affirm or deny our god-given health marks a decisive moment, whose outcome must release the human body from alien bondage, or else reduce existence to shadow plays on a screen. Our response to this moment answers the riddle of what we really want: an imitation of life or the resurrection of the dead.