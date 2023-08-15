"In space, all warriors are Cold Warriors."

— General Chang, “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country”

(I thank InfoHog on Substack for this photo, in which Klaus Schwab, in Romulan garb, addresses Klingon comrades who share his hostility to humanity)

— Please see “Warped Speed, Foreword” (posted here July 26, 2023) for a guide to the aim and content of this and subsequent posts that explore Star Trek’s connection to current events.

Star Trek is not so much about the heroic human characters aboard the Enterprise, it’s about the extraterrestrials they encounter. What’s more, these aliens do not originate from outer space or the future. Rather, they are manifestations of distinctly contemporary, terrestrial issues. They consistently figure as Cold War villains, as non-white races, and as diabolical women — often all three at once.

Given the series' progressive credentials — with a multi-racial, mixed-gender crew on every Earth ship — the sub rosa role of aliens raises questions about the show's contradictory views of race, sex and politics. Indeed, once you factor in the aliens, virtually all episodes focus on racism, sexism and violence — everything you thought the human characters were above.

Even more surprising is the way Star Trek always links the human and alien opponents — by explicit dialogue, editing sequences, alien possession, invasion and disguise — so that these alien adversaries, who conform to racist, sexist and political stereotypes, call the show’s “woke” values into question.

Because the series transfers alien sex and violence to the starship’s heroes — and by extension, to the audience that empathizes with those heroes — the aliens represent a very earthy return of the repressed, rather than plausible suppositions about extraterrestrials.

This recognition goes beyond the idea that viewers simply identify with the human protagonists: it suggests we identify through the heroes with the aliens. In other words, the whole premise of the show is for humans to interact with alien beings who are actually disturbing versions of our forbidden sexual and violent impulses.

It's not difficult to understand how this happens. Until we make unambiguous contact with life from other worlds, our television aliens have to come from our own imaginations. These characters are thus bound to be reflections of ourselves and our persistent human concerns, not speculations about life in outer space or the future.

Given the freedom to imagine whatever we want, we will by definition think about what matters most to us. This is why the aliens are the key to Star Trek: they fulfill our fantasy at its most unrestrained — an exploration, as it turns out, of extreme aggression and eroticism.

The present investigation is therefore not just an idle consideration of popular entertainment. Rather, Star Trek's very popularity embodies collective concerns which play real parts in our everyday lives.

In fact, the show's alien worlds are doubles of this one. There are obvious correspondences between our televised national fantasy and our actual politics, religion, science and psychology. Star Trek has the ability to forecast our future after all — albeit in ways viewers may not fully realize — and this is what makes it worth taking seriously.

Consider the most urgent crisis during the time of the first two Star Trek series (1966-1994), the Cold War. Beginning in the original series, the heroes' government, the United Federation of Planets, competes with the alien Klingons and Romulans for hegemony over economically underdeveloped, nonaligned planets — Third Worlds, as it were.

Because there's no outright declaration of hostilities by any of the three major powers, control of the galaxy is measured by contained conflict in peripheral territories. To name names, the Klingons represent Soviet Russia, and the Romulans stand for Communist China, while the Enterprise symbolizes democratic capitalism — free enterprise, the ship of state.

If the concept of “alien" lets us think about whatever we want, so that our minds gravitate toward the things we care about most, then this politico-military scenario is a little more likely than, say, a catalogue of possible extraterrestrial life. World events during the production of Star Trek’s first two series were dominated by the crescendo and climax of the Cold War. Therefore it's not too shocking to suppose that this might be an issue in a successful show at a time when the entire planet could have come to an end.

Take Star Trek's first Cold War episode, "Balance of Terror" (1966), in which a Romulan vessel attacks an Earth outpost, then retreats with the Enterprise in hot pursuit. The captain of each ship tries to outmaneuver the other until the aliens' ultimate defeat compels them to commit suicide in disgrace.

The episode presents the most violent nightmares of the 1960s: nuclear war, espionage and the warfare of attrition fought with conventional weapons in remote areas like Vietnam and Korea. For instance, Captain Kirk states in his “captain’s log” voiceover that the humans and Romulans once fought a "primitive" atomic war, after which the two enemies established a "Neutral Zone," a galactic demilitarized area where the action takes place.

We also learn that the Romulans have developed a fearsome new weapon of unprecedented power which resembles a giant fireball or mushroom cloud. In fact, the greatest damage to the Enterprise is caused by an "old-style" nuclear warhead launched by the Romulan ship.

While the Romulans terrorize the ship from without, the atmosphere on board the Enterprise becomes poisoned with paranoia after Lieutenant Stiles accuses the half-Vulcan Science Officer Spock of being a spy because of the Vulcan race's shared ancestry with the Romulans — Spock could literally be an enemy alien in their midst.

Indeed, Kirk's orders emphasize the importance of not escalating the battle, which sets the strategic context of limited engagement. Accordingly, the Earth military command considers the Enterprise and the human colony to be expendable, for the sake of avoiding mutually assured interstellar destruction. To this end, the ship's doctor, McCoy, implores Kirk to restrain his use of force: "Do you want a galactic war on your conscience?" The exhausting stand-off between the two ships concludes with the enemy's "conventional" atomic bomb, whose failure enables Kirk to defeat the Romulan ship.

The audience watching this episode in 1966 no doubt responded to the Romulan nuclear threat just as they were accustomed to thinking about the enemy beyond the Demilitarized Zones of Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe. It’s therefore safe to say that in this case, the Enterprise is not actually exploring some future world, since the show explicitly duplicates our present one in alien terms.

In fact, the aliens become alter egos of the heroes. "Balance of Terror" systematically equates the Romulans and the Enterprise crew. Spock, for example, states that the Romulans, "like Earth ... [are in an] aggressive, colonizing period ... [driven by a] martial philosophy."

The episode even matches individual aliens with specific human characters. The Romulans' excitable officer Decius is analogous to the Enterprise's impetuous Lieutenant Stiles, and each is reprimanded by his superior; the alien captain has a confidante in his Centurion just as Kirk has his confessor in McCoy; the Romulan captain and Kirk are equally devoted to duty and to the safety of their crews, and both captains make identical military moves — so much so that the Romulan captain calls Kirk's ship a "reflection" of his own.

Kirk himself remarks on the similarity of his tactical thinking to the Romulan captain's: "He did exactly as I would have done." The alien captain makes the same observation of Kirk: "He reads my very thoughts." And just before his self-destruction, the beaten Romulan tells Kirk, "You and I are of a kind — in a different reality, I could have called you 'friend.'" In the different reality of Star Trek, the two are even closer than they think. The "warlike, cruel and treacherous" enemies, as Spock describes them, are in fact aspects of ourselves, but alienated.

What does this equation of human and alien have to do with the Cold War? According to Star Trek, the real dilemma of the Cold War was a moral one. That is, by resorting to methods like assassination and destabilizing foreign governments, we began to resemble our enemies. The novelist John le Carré, who was an agent in the British Secret Service, expressed the problem this way: "We tested the limits ... of our democratic consciences and very often we transgressed them ... we did things that were a kind of ... mirror image of what the other guys were doing. And we didn't look good to ourselves doing that ... we took ourselves into a dirty frame of mind."

"Balance of Terror" highlights the dishonor of using the bad guys' methods by drawing lines between the heroes and their opponents. In fact, the episode tells us that the crucial similarity is the two captains' military maneuvering. Star Trek portrays the aliens as our evil twins because of our deeply mixed feelings about the war, a struggle that forced us to act in ways that we would ordinarily consider to be criminal. The series became a national forum for the debate on whether extremism in defense of liberty is a vice, to paraphrase Senator Goldwater.

Consider another Cold War episode featuring the Romulans, "The Enterprise Incident," Star Trek's revision of the infamous Pueblo incident of 1968, in which a US ship was caught spying in North Korean waters. Star Trek scriptwriter David Gerrold wrote that this episode was "as dishonest as anything ever presented on American television ... it said that the ends justify the means ... if a culture uses espionage and trickery and force, then no matter what is written in its laws and Constitution, it is not an honorable culture. As presented in 'The Enterprise Incident' Starfleet was no better than the 'evil' Romulans."

(Kirk, disguised as a Romulan, in search of spyware onboard an enemy vessel in “The Enterprise Incident”)

Indeed, Star Trek often imagines Vietnam, for instance, as if it were under the jurisdiction of the Federation's "Prime Directive," the humans' highest law which stipulates that interference with other cultures is the worst crime on the books. Hence, the Enterprise crew can't condone Cold War expediencies like intervention in Southeast Asian “planets” without violating its own ethical code.

To put it another way, the Prime Directive is Star Trek's criticism of American involvement in conflicts like the Vietnam War, which was being fought at the same time the Federation was countering Romulan incursions into the Neutral Zone. And whenever the heroes get drawn into Vietnam-style planetary disputes in spite of the Prime Directive, the humans reduce themselves to the standards of their alien antagonists.

For instance, in "Mirror, Mirror," from 1967, a technical malfunction sweeps Kirk into a parallel universe where everything is backwards: the Federation is an evil empire with no Prime Directive, whose officers are promoted for assassinating their political enemies. Simultaneously, Kirk's wicked counterpart from the parallel universe materializes on the normal Enterprise, where security guards quickly confine him.

The real Kirk hides his identity more easily aboard the anti-Enterprise. He discovers that he is under orders to destroy a weak but defiant planet unless its population, the Halkans, provide dilithium, a mineral resembling nuclear fuel that yields vast quantities of energy. The dislocated Kirk persuades the anti-Spock to withdraw from the Halkan situation and the captain then uses the ship's transporter to exchange places with his double.

When everyone is back in their proper place at the end, Kirk asks Spock how he could tell the difference between him and his "brutal, savage, unprincipled, uncivilized, treacherous" twin. Spock explains that it is far easier for "civilized men to behave like barbarians than it ... [is for] barbarians to behave like civilized men." One author wrote that this episode's "parallel-Federation becomes the equivalent of our Klingons [and] Romulans."

The Cold War moral is that it's so easy for the heroes to act like the aggressors that you can barely tell them apart. The term le Carré uses for this phenomenon is the same as Star Trek's: a "looking-glass" effect.

"Mirror, Mirror" is saying, in effect, that exploiting innocent people like the Halkans makes us no better than our enemies. The Halkans' planet represents countries like the Balkans in Eastern Europe, which are important to the West only because of their strategic value. Invading these sovereign powers flatly contradicts Star Trek's conscience, as expressed by the Prime Directive, resulting in alien silhouettes behind the heroes.

In fact, you could think of the Romulan race as a shadow of the Enterprise's helmsman Sulu, who is "mixed [O]riental in ancestry, Japanese predominating." The Romulans of "Balance of Terror" commit ritual suicide to save face, like Samurai warriors. The Romulans of "The Enterprise Incident" play the part of North Koreans. And when Star Trek: The Next Generation pays homage to the Cold War film “The Manchurian Candidate” in "The Mind's Eye," the role of communist Asians once again goes to the Romulans. It seems the Romulans, like Mr. Sulu, are also of mixed Asian ancestry.

The prospect of the Romulans being racist stereotypes is obviously opposed to Star Trek's more progressive ideas, such as having an Asian character like Sulu piloting the Enterprise. This discrepancy arises when you look away from the multicultural starship crew and watch the aliens, where everything is the opposite. We'd like to think of Asians as Sulu, but a secret part of us still thinks of Asians as Romulans. Hence this double vision, human and alien.

That doubling effect applies to the Klingons too. These aliens, who are thinly disguised Russians, first appear in "Errand of Mercy," an episode from 1967. The action begins as Kirk receives emergency orders from Starfleet to head for the planet Organia in order to prevent the Klingons from using it as a base. Spock explains the Organian planet's value as "strategically sound: Organia is the only class 'M' [Earth-like] planet in the disputed area."

Spock describes Organia as a typical Third World with its "very peaceful, friendly people living on a primitive level — little of intrinsic value. Approximately class D-minus on Richter scale of culture." The Richter scale mentioned here of course is not for measuring earthquakes — or even some level of culture — but for calculating the magnitude of atomic blasts: it's the show's way of saying that Organia is a non-nuclear power.

Kirk arranges a meeting with the Organian council of Elders in hopes of forming an alliance with them against the Klingons. Assuming that the poor Organians will leap at the opportunity to materially better themselves, Kirk makes the following offer:

“In addition to military aid, we can send you specialists, technicians. We can show you how to feed a thousand people where one was fed before. We can help you build schools, educate the young in the latest technological and scientific skills. Your public facilities are almost nonexistent. We can help you remake your world — end disease, hunger, hardship. All we ask in return is that you let us help you.”

In other words, Kirk hands out foreign aid and programs like Kennedy's Peace Corps in exchange for allegiance to his interests. But the foolish Organians refuse to cooperate with Kirk. When the invading Klingons drive off the Enterprise and occupy the planet, Kirk and Spock remain behind, disguised as natives. Kirk promptly demonstrates resistance tactics to the Organians by blowing up a Klingon munitions dump.

This act of sabotage leads to another cloak-and-dagger sequence: the Klingon Commander Kor learns from a hidden microphone who's responsible for the bomb, accuses the captain and Spock of being spies and prepares to torture them to obtain military secrets. But the pair break out of captivity and take Kor hostage instead. The Klingon starts spouting party-line propaganda ("Today, we conquer ... each of us is part of the greater whole") to stall his captors while he summons his guards with a panic button concealed under his desk.

Just when the Klingon security officers burst into Kor's chamber and Kirk and Spock seem done for, the Organian Elders appear and reveal that they are no mere rural peasants but rather immortal, omnipotent beings. They magically immobilize the ships in orbit around the planet, force everyone in the room to drop their weapons, and announce, "We cannot permit you to harm yourselves ... [we are] going to put a stop to this insane war ... all your military forces, wherever they are, are now completely paralyzed."

Kirk and Kor indignantly protest that the Organians have no right to meddle in their conflict. To this objection, an Elder rhetorically asks if the two are demanding the right "to wage war? ... To kill millions of innocent people? To destroy life on a planetary scale? Is that what you're defending?"

(Kirk and Kor lobby the Organian Council of Elders in “Errand of Mercy”)

The Organian then predicts that one day humans and Klingons will be friends and he decrees that overt hostilities between the two powers will no longer be tolerated. With a permanent truce in place, the god-like Organians dissolve into dazzling orbs of what Spock calls "pure energy" and disappear, taking the Richter scale of culture with them.

It seems that the D-minus cultural grade actually belongs to the humans and Klingons. Accordingly, "Errand of Mercy" draws the same kind of unflattering parallels between our heroes and the Klingons that "Balance of Terror" does with the Romulans — that "looking-glass" phenomenon. Both Kirk and Kor, for example, denounce the Organians' smug pacifism: the impatient Kirk directly echoes the Klingon's contempt for the natives when he fumes, "Is that all you can do? Smile ... [with] that idiotic placidity of yours?"

And both combatants resent the Organians' denial of their prerogative to go to war, making Kirk as bloodthirsty as his enemy, which he himself admits later with chagrin. Indeed, the Klingon commander tells Kirk that "You of the Federation — you are much like us ... we are similar as a species ... predators, hunters, killers," just as the Romulan captain does at the end of "Balance of Terror."

Whenever Kirk acquires an alien alias in these Cold War scenarios, it indicates remorse for interfering with "weak, innocent" nations like Organia. Suppose that this episode is a kind of editorial cartoon. The Enterprise represents America, which finds itself competing with a foreign people (the Klingons) over a remote territory. Organia, like the Halkan planet in "Mirror, Mirror," symbolizes places such as Central Europe — Kirk compares Organia to Belgium — which are guarded by the North Atlantic Treaty ORGANIA-zation. Coincidentally, NATO headquarters are in Belgium's capital.

The Organian Elders explain the lesson of this political allegory when they force both parties to recognize the spirit of the Prime Directive, as the chief Elder lectures the two feuding soldiers, "We find interference in other people's affairs most disgusting."

The episode thus expresses the mood of the country at the time: a sense of war guilt. We couldn't decide whether it was better to fight for freedom or whether disgusting interference in other people's affairs devalued that freedom. The dilemma gives our ideals — the multi-national Enterprise crew — Klingon shadows, like Sulu compared to the Romulans.

In fact, two episodes after the introduction of the Klingons, Star Trek added a major character to the bridge of the Enterprise: a Russian named Chekov, who calls Klingons "Cossacks" — meaning the Asian Kazakh nationals in the Soviet republic of Kazakhstan.

Skeptical readers wondering whether the show’s scriptwriters intended all these subtle political readings might consult Star Trek’s Official Writer’s Guide, which recommends that staff writers test the believability of a draft screenplay that imagines a military attack on the Enterprise, for instance, by resetting the scene in this way:

“The time is today. We’re in Viet Nam waters aboard the navy cruiser U.S.S. Detroit.”

In its feature films of the 1980s and 1990s, Star Trek kept up its running commentary on the Cold War until it was all over. When the Soviet Union finally collapsed near the end of 1991, the Enterprise crew was there to document its fall with “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country,” the last film to feature the original cast from the 1960s. Rising to the occasion of communist Russia's impending doom, Star Trek concluded our heroes' adventures with a Cold War drama more overt than anything it had dared before.

The subject of “The Undiscovered Country” is the defeat of the Klingon Empire. The movie begins as Sulu monitors a tremendous explosion in the vicinity of the Klingon home world. As Spock later explains in a briefing of Starfleet's top brass:

“[The] explosion on the Klingon moon Praxis ... [was] caused by over-mining and insufficient safety precautions. The moon's decimation means the deadly pollution of their ozone: they will have depleted their supply of oxygen in approximately fifty Earth years. Due to their enormous military budget, the Klingon economy does not have the resources with which to combat this catastrophe.”

Spock goes on to say that he has initiated a dialogue with the Klingon chancellor Gorkon. Together, they are proposing negotiations to dismantle outposts along the Neutral Zone in an effort to end "seventy years of unremitting hostilities which the Klingons can no longer afford."

The assembly of Starfleet officers then questions Spock about whether the Klingons can really be trusted. Chief among the Klingon-baiters is Kirk, whose grudge against the aliens has been nursed by years of direct confrontation. Starfleet then names Kirk to lead the delegation to establish full diplomatic ties with the Klingons precisely because of Kirk's hardline stance, since, as Spock tells his great friend, "Only Nixon could go to China."

The Enterprise brings Kirk, Spock and McCoy to meet the Klingon ship Kronos One at the site of the peace conference. Shortly after the initial meeting, a torpedo — apparently fired from the Enterprise — strikes the Klingon ship and kills Gorkon. The chancellor's chief of staff, General Chang, accuses Kirk of violating the truce and threatens to retaliate. Kirk, though innocent, surrenders in the interest of "the eve of Universal Peace" and beams over to the Kronos unarmed, where the Klingons arrest him for the assassination of Gorkon.

As Spock and the crew try to figure out who actually fired the weapon, the Klingons put Kirk on trial along with Dr. McCoy, who was found at the murder scene treating the dying Gorkon. With Chang serving as prosecutor, the Klingon High Court finds Kirk and the doctor guilty and sentences the humans to a life of hard labor in the frozen mines of a desolate penal colony.

However, the prisoners soon escape back to the Enterprise. Together with Spock, they uncover a conspiracy between self-serving Klingons (led by Chang), shifty Romulans and conservative Starfleet extremists who want no recognition of Klingon legitimacy, and who have planted a spy in the crew's midst. These disaffected officials fired the mysterious torpedo from an invisible ship just below the Enterprise and plan to assassinate the Federation President at the continuing peace talks.

Just in time, our heroes foil the plot, kill Chang in battle and lay the groundwork for enduring peace between the old enemies, just as the Organians once predicted.

If there were ever any doubts about the role of the Klingons, “The Undiscovered Country” lays them to rest. "Gorkon," for instance, sounds like a combination of "Gorbachev" and "Gorky." A Klingon guard calls the isolated, wintry penal colony a "Gulag" — the word Soviets used for detention camps in Siberia, where they sent enemies of state after their mock trials. The seven decades of hostilities refer to the period of communist rule in Russia. The conspirators call each other "comrade." The dismantling of outposts in the galactic Neutral Zone is the removal of missiles and troops from Eastern Europe under Gorbachev’s glasnost policy. "Praxis" is a buzzword for the implementation of revolutionary theory.

Furthermore, Star Trek models the explosion of the Klingon moon on the colossal Chernobyl nuclear accident of a few years earlier: like the USSR, the Klingons at first deny the magnitude of the disaster and Spock cites "insufficient safety precautions" as the cause of the contamination, as was the case at Chernobyl.

The film locates the crisis on the Klingons' satellite world because communism first disintegrated in the Soviet bloc's "satellite" countries along its European border. The fallout, so to speak, from the unrest in Eastern Europe eventually led to Gorbachev's ouster and the dissolution of his government. The movie even portrays the Klingons' moon as a source of economic strength (the mining operations), as the countries of communist Europe were for Russia.

Finally, the film tells us that the Klingons' military expenditures have taxed their economy to the breaking point — perhaps in an effort to maintain parity with Federation "Star Wars" proposals for space-based weapons…

“The Undiscovered Country” features all the Cold War ambivalence found in the television series. Star Trek carefully presents the tough anti-communist stance of the Reagan-Bush era through Kirk's skepticism toward the Klingons, while still appealing to leftist doubts that questioned this position, as articulated by Spock. Thus, the real obstacles to peace in the movie are Federation reactionaries who are as treacherous as the Klingon and Romulan co-conspirators.

Even as the series protested that the Cold War must be worth fighting, it created a parallel universe in which our evil counterparts look disturbingly like ourselves. By administering to national guilt arising from our prosecution of the Cold War, Star Trek spoke to the heart of a dilemma like no other show of its time.

This is all the more intriguing since the series' fantastic setting allows it to do anything it wants, unbounded by fidelity to realism. Of course, this isn't strictly true — as commercial television, Star Trek is market-driven, so the show must do anything we want. How curious that we should be captivated by a fantasy in which ambivalence or guilt is the consistent concern. You would think that a popular series whose premise has nothing to do with ordinary life would preclude all the world's complications and give us the utopia that Gene Roddenberry, the show’s creator, claimed people hungered for.

And yet Cold War ambiguity is also the key dramatic ingredient in Star Trek: The Next Generation, which is set seven decades after Kirk’s generation and which came on the air in 1987, when the reforms of the Gorbachev era were well under way. The series' producers, including Roddenberry, sensed that the sweeping changes in the Soviet Union finally warranted a declaration of peace between the Klingons and the Federation.

Indeed, political relations between the two governments have warmed so much that a Klingon officer named Worf, whose foster-parents are an expansive Russian couple, now serves on the bridge of the Enterprise. In fact, he assumes Chekov's old position, after which he takes over the post of Tasha Yar — "Tasha" being a diminutive of the Slavic name Natasha, while the Russian word "Yar" was made internationally famous by Yevtushenko in his 1961 poem “Babi Yar.”

But the Federation and the Klingons aren't exactly allies. The Next Generation is as nervous about the Klingons as Reagan and Bush were about Gorbachev. Neither galactic power fears the other any longer, but the Klingons are so mired in domestic power struggles that a coup by parties hostile to the Federation is a constant threat. In this respect, Star Trek expresses the West's unease about the ongoing disarray in Russia, since Gorbachev's relinquishing of power over the USSR’s satellite countries was not popular among his more intransigent communist colleagues.

As the world anxiously watched internal opposition to Gorbachev's measures increase, The Next Generation's audience anxiously watched Worf's deepening involvement with Klingon Realpolitik in a sequence of episodes I can only call the Worf Saga.

In March of 1990, The Next Generation aired "Sins of the Father," in which a prominent Klingon named Duras accuses Worf's deceased father of passing military secrets to the Romulans, enabling them to massacre thousands of Klingons twenty years earlier. However, the sketchy Duras, Worf's arch-enemy, has fabricated these charges because Duras' father was the real traitor.

The Klingons' leader K'mpec privately acknowledges the Duras family's crime, but because a public split between the powerful clans of Duras and Worf would cause an all-out civil war, Worf personally accepts the disgrace of his father's alleged guilt in order to protect the rest of his family, the Klingon Empire and stable relations with the Federation.

The next installment came later in 1990 with "Reunion." Here, the Klingon political situation deteriorates to the point of internecine warfare in spite of Worf's earlier selfless actions. An assassin poisons K'mpec, and the dying leader appoints the Enterprise's Captain Picard to arbitrate the dispute between his two successors.

The contenders — the dastardly Duras and the forthright Gowron — come aboard the Enterprise for negotiations, but when Worf's mate K'Ehleyr discovers that Duras murdered K'mpec and is conspiring with the Romulans to seize power, Duras kills her. An enraged Worf promptly kills Duras in revenge, clearing the way for Gowron to become the Klingons' new leader.

The saga concludes in the double episode "Redemption," which was broadcast in the fateful year of 1991. The new Klingon government invites Picard, as “Arbiter of Succession,” to witness the official ceremony recognizing Gowron’s leadership. Suddenly, the Duras family attacks Gowron's forces but Worf and his allies fend them off. In gratitude, Gowron publicly condemns Duras' father's crime and restores Worf's tarnished reputation.

Meanwhile, Picard prevents a fleet of incoming Romulans, who are in league with the Duras faction, from overpowering Gowron and Worf by organizing a blockade along the Romulan-Klingon border. Lacking Romulan support, the Duras troops retreat and our heroes prevail.

The Worf Saga closely parallels contemporaneous developments in the real world. In the wake of Gorbachev's easing of restrictions in Eastern Europe and the subsequent fall of their communist governments, the republics making up the Soviet Union itself began declaring their independence from Moscow.

In an effort to keep the USSR intact and to preserve his own status in the Communist Party, Gorbachev reined in these "breakaway republics" with increasing harshness. Even as Gorbachev moved more and more to the right in an effort to consolidate his standing, his rivals circulated rumors of a coup, along with speculation that Gorbachev was preparing to crack down violently on dissenters.

The major questions facing the West at the time were the same questions faced by the Federation in “Redemption” — would Russia descend into civil war? How would an internal military showdown affect the free world, and what could be done to prevent it? This last question particularly worried the Bush administration, since Gorbachev's appeasement of his conservative supporters undermined Bush's cautious efforts to encourage greater democracy.

In this light, the demise of K'mpec in "Reunion" represents the crumbling Soviet empire. Gowron is Gorbachev, who was formally elected President of Russia a few months before this episode was broadcast. K'Ehleyr warns Picard about traditionalist Klingon conspiracies, adding that if the conflict spreads, the Federation won't be able to stay out it. As much as Picard tries to remain uninvolved — as President Bush attempted to do — events drag the Federation into the struggle for Klingon power.

As it happens, toward the end of 1990, Bush finally "overturned sixteen years of trade policy and agreed to back loans worth up to one billion dollars. He also offered emergency medical aid and proposed that the International Monetary Fund and World Bank provide experts to reinvent the Soviet economy before what is left of it collapses entirely."

The Next Generation had the foresight to end its 1990-91 season with a cliff-hanger. The first part of "Redemption" closed in mid-June of 1991 with the Klingon Empire sinking into total chaos, as the Duras faction declares war on the newly-installed Gowron. With uncanny prescience, Star Trek anticipated the coup against Gorbachev in August.

In the conclusion of "Redemption," broadcast in the third week of September, Worf's alliance and Picard's blockade rescue the besieged Gowron. Did The Next Generation's audience notice that watching Worf's defense of Gowron was like watching Gorbachev's colleague Boris Yeltsin stare down the military's tanks as he supported the ousted Gorbachev? Indeed, Worf himself gets a chance to move against Gowron, but prefers to act on behalf of the legitimate government, just as Yeltsin did.

The Federation blockade of the Klingon-Romulan border is the blockade that Bush organized against Iraq, which culminated in the Gulf War of February, 1991. The cooperation of Gorbachev was crucial to the unity of the Gulf War alliance because of Moscow's influence with the Arab states of the region. Bush heralded the resulting solidarity as representing a "new world order" that emerged from the end of the Cold War, which Star Trek translates as a new order of worlds.

But in the midst of the show's instant replay of history is a subplot in which the series' chronic self-doubt emerges. The Federation's Commander Data, captain of one of the blockade ships in “Redemption,” breaks formation — in violation of a direct order — when he detects rogue Romulan vessels slipping past the no-fly zone. Commander Data exposes the threat and sends the invaders into retreat.

When Data submits himself to Picard for disciplinary action, he confesses that "the ends cannot justify the means." But instead of reprimanding him, Picard compliments Data on his brilliant maneuver, noting that, "Your actions were appropriate for the circumstances ... Nicely done!" This makes it impossible to say whether, in Star Trek, it's more honorable to play by the rules or to break them.

This moral equivocation also pertains to The Next Generation episodes that feature the Romulans, who still represent mainland China. There had been much hope in the West that the dramatic changes in Russia would spark similar movement in China, especially after Gorbachev's visit to Beijing in May of 1989 — hope that was dashed in Tiananmen Square a month later. Star Trek names one of the ships in "Redemption"'s blockade of the Romulan border Tiananmen in homage, as if to say that democracy, the ship of state, must defy the Chinese threat.

In fact, the Federation's relations with the Romulans remain as strained as those between China and the West. There's never any competition for the hearts and minds of Third World humanoids — as there used to be with the Klingons — so that the series limits Cold War conflicts with the Romulans to espionage and sabotage.

In "Face of the Enemy," for instance, from early 1993, Federation intelligence officers disguise the Enterprise’s Counselor Troi as a Romulan secret service agent in order to help a defecting government official escape from Romulus to Federation space. This episode alludes to Western efforts to smuggle democratic leaders out of China following the Tiananmen Square massacre: the Romulan Vice Proconsul seeks asylum after questioning Romulus' oppressive policies, and Federation sympathizers remark that thousands of dissenting Romulans waiting to escape their planet will derive inspiration from the eminent alien's example.

Yet Troi's secretive — and violent — methods call for a moment of regret. The show's opening sequence has Troi, who has been surgically altered to appear Romulan, staring in horror at the face of the enemy in her mirror. The episode ends with her admission to Captain Picard that, as a double agent, Troi had to execute eighteen people, and a loyal friend gave his life to get her safely back to the Enterprise. The captain reassures her that these sacrifices were not in vain, since they will inspire Romulus' democratic underground, but the episode's title remains a question mark.

It's not clear whether the reason for avoiding confrontation with the Romulans/Chinese directly is the nuclear threat or because Romulus has "most favored planet" trade status with the Federation, but the question of trade with the East brings up the biggest problem in Star Trek's post-Cold War universe: the economy.

The Next Generation depicts the US view of Asian competitors like Japan and Korea — as well as China — as the Ferengi, the first new alien race to appear in the series. The Ferengi are a major economic threat to the Federation, and represent a Western stereotype of the "unsavory Oriental," with their small eyes, protruding upper teeth and inscrutability (even the telepathic Troi can't tell what they're thinking) — they actually wear yin-yang symbols on their collars.

(The Tao of profit: gold yin-yang symbol on Ferengi collar)

When the series introduces the Ferengi in "The Last Outpost," the Enterprise's Commander Riker sends them a gift of Chinese finger puzzles while quoting the military philosopher Sun Tzu's epigram "Know your enemy as you know yourself." As one media critic puts it:

“The period between [the original series and The Next Generation] saw a decline in East-West tensions and an increase in attention to trade problems with countries from the Pacific Rim ... The new Star Trek replaces the Klingons with one new enemy that is more consonant with contemporary world political cleavages: the Ferrangi [sic] are a short, mercantile people who would rather trade than fight. In an era of staggering US trade deficits, the enemies of the Federation are no longer Russians, but the Japanese and Koreans.”

Surprisingly, "The Last Outpost" opens with a remarkable exchange between Data and Commander Riker:

Data: The comparison modern scholars have drawn from Earth history likens the Ferengi to the ocean-going Yankee traders of eighteenth and nineteenth century America.

Riker: From the history of my forbears!

Data: Who in this case sail the galaxy in search of mercantile and territorial opportunity.

Riker: And are these scholars saying that the Ferengi may not be unlike us?

Data: Hardly ... the analogy refers to the worst quality of capitalists. The Ferengi are believed to conduct their affairs of commerce on the ancient principle of caveat emptor: let the buyer beware.

The Next Generation invites us to project "the worst qualities" of humans (Yankees) onto non-humans (stereotyped Asians). In other words, Star Trek’s white American audience evidently thinks of Asians as a funhouse mirror image of the Federation crew: the upstanding, enterprising heroes become the squat, avaricious opportunists.

The Next Generation's outlook on the Cold War culminates in "Peak Performance." For the purpose of staging war games with the Enterprise, Riker takes command of another Federation ship, the Hathaway. Meanwhile, aboard the Enterprise, a Federation strategist named Kolrami advises Picard in the simulation. In the course of the exercise, Riker outwits the Enterprise crew by conjuring an illusory Romulan ship, which gets confused with an actual Ferengi ship nearby.

In a subplot, Data and Kolrami match wits by playing a futuristic video game called Strategema, a test of wartime tactics. After Kolrami defeats Data, the android demands a rematch. When the two play again, Data takes a new approach, playing not to win but simply to tire his opponent out, so eventually the frustrated Kolrami quits in disgust. Data explains his approach to the ship's physician, Dr. Pulaski:

Data: I was playing for a stand-off — a draw. While Kolrami was dedicated to winning, I was able to pass up obvious avenues of advancement and settle for a balance. Theoretically, I should be able to challenge him indefinitely.

Pulaski: Then you have beaten him.

Data: It is a matter of perspective, Doctor. In the strictest sense, I did not win — I busted him up.

The Cold War stratagem of economic attrition was not, in Star Trek's view, such a heroic one after all. And once again, the show questions the valor of busting up the enemy by identifying human characteristics with aliens. When the captain praises Riker for his "guile" and "deceit" — that is, for hiding behind the image of an attacking Romulan/Ferengi vessel — the mood becomes split, divided between human and alien.

It is extraordinary how closely the series' universe shadows the real world. It gives you pause, for example, when you notice that the Federation's logo is virtually identical to that of the United Nations.

In the end, the cardinal rule for understanding Star Trek is that the aliens represent things we are profoundly conflicted about, particularly when it comes to sensitive issues like state-sponsored violence. To put it another way, these aliens are quite real, but their existence is limited to our own planet.

As a matter of fact, the show's aliens are much more than figures in a political cartoon. The Cold War is only the first of several patterns in which aliens act as unflattering doubles of the heroes. These patterns can be found in practically every episode, and all the patterns interconnect with each other. Ultimately, the composite design illuminates our greatest hopes and fears.

The series' aliens amount to a giant thought experiment about what the possible might look like — and in Star Trek, it's not always pretty. The show's alien doubles signify dissatisfaction with the moral or spiritual climate of our society — a kind of alienation.

If we are to ease our alienation, the first step is to disabuse ourselves of the belief that the country’s favorite fantasy is about outer space or the future. The alien worlds of Star Trek represent our present crises.

Actually, according to Star Trek, we are even more concerned with the past than the present. As we will see, the show's aliens allow the heroes to relive the West's long, violent history. The next human-alien interference pattern takes us back to the time of the American frontier.