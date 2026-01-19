Full disclosure: I have written a lot of short soundtracks for parts of Mary’s “The Geography of Memory,” some of which are available on the new website (see link at the end of this post). But the main attraction, for me, is in the longer film excerpts — many of which use Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring” as a sound source (see the site for some revealing reflections on this famous ballet as it relates to Mary’s ongoing work) — that feature extraordinarily beautiful choreography, cinematography, editing and stellar performers.

Mary also writes with great insight and style about the project’s background. I include a few excerpts of her prose below but I encourage everyone to read the full account at the site, as well as a contribution there by Mary’s daughter Nuala Sanchez, who is also a highly gifted writer.

MT: “In the year after we moved into our Altadena home in 2002, I filmed ten minutes every day, recording ordinary moments with my husband and daughter. That footage now lives on two hard drives—two of the few items I took when we evacuated before the house was destroyed in the Eaton Wildfire of January 2025.

“Since the fire, I’ve been thinking about what I call ‘souvenirs from the past.’ The loss of physical things—books, photos, artwork, clothes, letters—is profound. These objects are not just possessions; they hold memory. In the end, what remains are the memories we carry within us.

“The Geography of Memory began long before the fire… This project explores how memory lives in the body, in muscle memory, in objects and places, and in our interactions with others. I’m interested in how memory disrupts everyday life, creating new rhythms that we must learn to carry forward.

“The project also includes dancers and performers. I give them a written sequence of simple, accessible gestures—lifting arms, looking back, walking a pattern, shaping the arms. Each dancer interprets these movements through their own experiences and memories. We film in different locations. There is a quiet, wordless exchange between us. I don’t ask them to explain what they feel; I observe and imagine, letting their movements intersect with my own memories and perspective. I record them—something I can’t do for myself—yet through directing and filming, I feel the movements deeply in my own body.

“One location was my former home. The dancers moved through the house with heightened attention to its architecture: the light, lines, hallways, doors, and windows framing the yard. They explored every space, inside and out, moving in unison, duets, trios, and solos. It felt like a silent conversation between their bodies and the house. Now, this footage has become a portal to the past.

“The fire destroyed many things that once defined me. Do I replace what was lost, or do I reinvent myself? How do the memories held in my body and mind shape who I become next? What is this new geography I’m entering?

“Filmmaking has become a new way of dancing—this time with the camera… Watching the dancers move through spaces that are now ash creates a dreamlike experience—one that lives on in memory, in their bodies, and in this work.”

LINK HERE:

The Geography of Memory

https://www.geographyofmemory.com/