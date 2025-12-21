Two Score and More New Videos by Shohl & Trunk
Latest in an ongoing Vimeo Showcase
When I last posted a new installment of this series of one-minute videos by Mary Trunk (with soundtracks by David Shohl) this past October, there was a total of 278 — now there are over 300, which means more than twenty new mini-films. You can see them by clicking this link:
Vimeo Showcase
Thank you both for these new offerings. I think you both are exploring new territory. 296 and 298 stand out so far. The layered visuals pair perfectly with the ethereal music. You've created pleasant dreamscapes for us.