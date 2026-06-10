Twenty New One-Minute Videos
By Filmmaker Mary Trunk with soundtracks by David Shohl
Last February, I posted here that over 330 60-second videos by Mary Trunk with sound by David Shohl were available on Vimeo. The number is now 350, viewable HERE.
David Shohl’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
You inspire me!!!
These are great. Riveting at times, the visuals always clever and interesting and the soundscapes beautiful. Perfect for chilling with a nice sativa or cab sauv.