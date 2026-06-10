David Shohl’s Substack

David Shohl’s Substack

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Mary Trunk's avatar
Mary Trunk
Jun 10

You inspire me!!!

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The Lethal Text's avatar
The Lethal Text
Jun 13

These are great. Riveting at times, the visuals always clever and interesting and the soundscapes beautiful. Perfect for chilling with a nice sativa or cab sauv.

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