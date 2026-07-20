This post is a companion to, or spinoff from, csofand’s recent “Upward Moment”, viewable on Substack here. The post opens with csofand’s painting (seen above), which is entitled “Apparition”. The image is accompanied by a brief excerpt from the remarkable writer Allen Upward’s book “The New Word”, to which I urge readers to treat themselves.

As it happens, earlier this year I wrote a short commentary on csofand’s painting, which concludes with the poem “The Second Coming” by W. B. Yeats, who lived and worked around the same time as Allen Upward. It follows below:

An apparition is an uncanny sight or supernatural vision such as a ghost or an angel. It might be frightening (ghost) or inviting (angel). In either case it is otherworldly, an interruption of ordinary life from somewhere unconnected to human space (an angel from heaven) and time (a ghost from the afterlife).

Here the apparition isn’t a figure (ghost/angel) but a nonhuman object, a light-colored, slightly bent vertical cylinder in the upper right third of the painting, which seems to hover or float far above the indistinct landscape below.

The brushwork is exquisite. The apparition is off-white on a white sky that occupies the upper two thirds of the picture. A range of distant gray hills and light brown fields fill out the lower third. The fields are speckled with whiter highlights, as if reflecting the sky (which reciprocates with dust-colored touches). A brighter diagonal narrow line crosses the ground like a reverse shadow of the floating cylinder. The colors and shapes shared by earth and heaven create a mystical affinity, which gives the apparition its visionary character.

The image is suggestive of any number of things — a funnel of cloud or mist, a whirlwind, Jacob’s Ladder — while remaining indefinite.

This concrete yet unspecified aspect, together with the cylinder’s airborne position, reinforces its unearthliness. It could be a Greek god disguised in magic vapors as it descends to enrapture some irresistible mortal. Or it might be Yeats’s widening gyre, twisting history apart in the Second Coming, which is nothing if not an apparition in its fusion of the ominous and momentous. The poem is where we are now, over a century later, as we rend the veil:

“The Second Coming”

by WB Yeats

Turning and turning in the widening gyre

The falcon cannot hear the falconer;

Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;

Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,

The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere

The ceremony of innocence is drowned;

The best lack all conviction, while the worst

Are full of passionate intensity.

Surely some revelation is at hand;

Surely the Second Coming is at hand.

The Second Coming! Hardly are those words out

When a vast image out of Spiritus Mundi

Troubles my sight: somewhere in sands of the desert

A shape with lion body and the head of a man,

A gaze blank and pitiless as the sun,

Is moving its slow thighs, while all about it

Reel shadows of the indignant desert birds.

The darkness drops again; but now I know

That twenty centuries of stony sleep

Were vexed to nightmare by a rocking cradle,

And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,

Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?