David Shohl’s Substack

David Shohl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Shohl's avatar
David Shohl
Jul 21

It seems like Yeats and Upward may well have crossed paths, or at least probably knew of each other in their literary circles. And if they didn’t intersect back then, they do now, as you rightly say.

Reply
Share
csofand's avatar
csofand
Jul 21

This is unexpected, but very welcome, my friend. The reminder here of your previous response to my little painting is magic. You are right to bring it all together ~ the images coalesce. I wonder if Yeats and Upward knew each other? They do, here.

.

Thank you.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Shohl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture