While awaiting the hemlock in his cell, Socrates’s daimon, or tutelary divinity, instructed him: “Study music, Socrates.” So the philosopher composed a Hymn to Apollo, god of prophecy, dreams, lyric music and visual art.

What follows below is a dialogue in the style of Plato — an imitation of art, you might say — that I wrote for my freshman humanities seminar at UC Santa Cruz in 1979. In it, I trace the same trajectory followed by Socrates at the end of his life: from philosophy to music, though I didn’t learn the story of his brief composing career until years after I completed my doctorate in music composition at the Manhattan School of Music.

As it happens, the figure of my classmate Ron, who interviews Socrates in this piece, dropped out of college a year later to establish a career in pop music.

RON: Good morning, Socrates.

SOCRATES: Good morning, Ron. You’re looking rather down in the mouth; I pray you are not in distress.

RON: Your perception is most acute, Socrates. I am indeed in a foul disposition, for I was talking to Sophomoron this morning at the marketplace and he told me all about his troubles at the Academy. It seems that they demand too much of him there and he hates to study all the time and he doesn’t think it’s worth it — he wants to throw it all away and follow his only passion: to become a musician. His miseries reminded me of my own occasional fits of frustration and disillusionment with my scholarly pursuits. But perhaps you could restore my faith in this life of the mind, Socrates, and reaffirm my desire to experience those elusive, intangible pleasures of the spirit, for you are always extolling the virtues of the examined life. At the moment, however, I would really prefer to be getting drunk and watching the flute girls, for that is more fun than constant homework; indeed, that is the funnest thing in the world.

SOCRATES; My friend, I have no desire to either affirm or deny your own convictions, but only to seek the truth. I can indeed sympathize with your confusion, however, and insofar as I am able, I will try to assist you in this matter, though not in the service of guide — for this would require a man far wiser and more sophisticated than I am — but rather through the maieutic process of questioning, for in this modest manner we may determine precisely what you truly value: this life of the mind, with its doubts and demands, or some other, less perplexing lifestyle. Does this proposition seem suitable to you?

RON: It sounds most agreeable, Socrates. I am ready.

SOCRATES: Very well, then. Tell me, Ron, do you believe that humans are susceptible to error, or that we are born in a state of untainted perfection?

RON: Certainly not, Socrates. Everybody makes mistakes.

SOCRATES: Even the priests, and your teachers, and the King of Persia?

RON: Of course, Socrates — only the gods are infallible.

SOCRATES: Very good. Now, is error desirable or do we seek right judgment?

RON: We try to judge correctly.

SOCRATES: And can we avoid error if we are not aware of it?

RON: That would be an abominable thing to say, Socrates.

SOCRATES: And do we become aware of our imperfections through examination, or through some other faculty?

RON: I think I see what you are saying, Socrates, but it is not yet quite clear. Please continue.

SOCRATES: Very well. When one overcomes these imperfections, one feels pleasure, is this not so?

RON: Most certainly.

SOCRATES: And this pleasure, since it is won through the strife and toil of examination, is of a more sublime and dearer nature than those other, vulgar pleasures of the flesh, is it not?

RON: It certainly seems that way, when you put it like that, Socrates. I have been short-sighted then, in complaining of the challenges of the examined life when in fact it is a most rewarding and noble path.

SOCRATES: Your excellence is of a most prodigal nature, Ron. That is indeed the conclusion to which our argument leads. But wait a moment, my friend, for I fear that this point brings up an even greater difficulty than that which began our discussion in the first place.

RON: I’m not sure I understand, Socrates.

SOCRATES: Just this. We are in accord that examination gives us knowledge, and that this is virtuous, are we not?

RON: We are.

SOCRATES: But what kind of knowledge? For in the light of examination, we only discover that our most fundamental beliefs are mere deceptions, our most cherished truths fleeting apparitions — that even after we agreed that the only worthwhile pursuit was that of ardent introspection, the only reward seems to be merely a knowledge of nothing, and how can that be virtuous? Or do you see some way out of the problem?

RON: I must confess that I am more perplexed than ever, Socrates. We seem to be in a fix in which there seems better grounds for gnashing teeth in despair than rejoicing. However, I suspect that you must have some mitigating argument that you are yet withholding from me.

SOCRATES: You must remember, my good friend, that I can only try to determine whether your own beliefs are sound or whether they contradict one another, so that I cannot offer any independent wisdom I may possess in the matter. However, I may suggest to you that rather than dismaying at this conclusion — that examination only brings overwhelming uncertainty and irrevocable doubt — one should be joyful, since he who realizes the dearth of his own knowledge has acquired true wisdom. For is it not wiser to know nothing and admit it plainly than to suppose one does know when one does not?

RON: I see now that it is, Socrates, but I think it may be wiser still not to neglect those passionate callings that I mentioned earlier, for I find that too much of this examination deadens one, and one loses a vital part of one’s humanity in the zealous devotion to reason and discipline of thought that this life of relentless analysis requires. We seem to have come full circle, then, and I am back where I started. I am sorry for wasting your time, Socrates.

SOCRATES: Not at all, for I think we have gained some insight into the matter through our intercourse, and you have made your choice — a careful and deliberate one — whose ultimate wisdom is perhaps unknowable to us both. But I must go now to meet an indictment which Meletus has drawn up against me; perhaps we can converse again tomorrow.

RON: That would be most enjoyable, Socrates.

