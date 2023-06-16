The Heaven's Gate cult mass suicide near San Diego in 1997 was either a transient episode of group hysteria or else an omen whose significance has eluded us. The first possibility is by definition meaningless and obviates any effort to comprehend what happened. The second possibility — the ominous portent — is already confirmed since Heaven's Gate prefigured our present world in surprising ways that suggest there is more “cult” in global culture than we might think, particularly with regard to the world’s response to the Covid pandemic. Exploring the sect’s outbreak of collective madness could mean decoding a grim warning.

The country's most surreal attempt to jump-start the Apocalypse began on Good Friday, when thirty-nine members of Heaven's Gate booked one-way passage aboard an imaginary alien spacecraft camouflaged by comet Hale-Bopp. For many Americans, the shock of the suicides was compounded after the press disclosed that one of the dead was Thomas Nichols, brother of Nichelle Nichols, the actress who played Lieutenant Uhura in the original Star Trek series. Ms. Nichols, whose role on the bridge of the Enterprise was one of the coolest ever on television, had even met with her brother’s sect to talk about their favorite show and extraterrestrial life. For Star Trek fans, the loss of Ms. Nichols' brother was almost a death in the family — a fan base that includes a majority of the country’s population.

No one is blaming Star Trek for the suicides, but the show’s prominence in the cult’s belief system sheds light on the lingering question: what were they thinking?

As it turns out, the aliens that abducted Thomas Nichols are pretty much the same aliens that Uhura encountered during her explorations on the Enterprise. In this sense, Star Trek fans already know what the sect was thinking. For example, the group's leader, Marshall Applewhite, inspired his followers by comparing his mother ship to the Enterprise. The cult's web page flashed the show's trademark "Red Alert" alarm in the days before the deaths. Using an equally familiar catch-phrase, one member cried "Beam me up!" in a spooky video testimonial left behind like a castaway’s last log entry. It seems the question "what were they thinking?" is one we might ask ourselves.

Star Trek added a populist tincture to the toxic brew of occult doctrine, messianic theology and speculative science-fiction that sustained the cult’s sense of purpose. Applewhite, for instance, believed that Adam and Eve were produced by alien experiments (as per at least two Star Trek episodes), and instructed his disciples to transcend original sin by reaching for "the level above human,” as if salvation were an exalted video game. Applewhite also imposed severe dietary restrictions on the group and exhorted novitiates to purify themselves by chastity as they prepared for their imminent reincarnation as angelic aliens. In the interim, sect members generated income by designing websites while capitalizing on the Internet's potential to spread their gospel to millions by posting their creed in cyberspace.

The cult’s grab-bag of high-tech sophistication and hoary prophecy reached a point of no return with Applewhite’s premonition that Earth was about to be "spaded under" by evangelic aliens, in accordance with the approaching millennium and augured by the appearance of the comet/space ship. The cult members calmly, even joyfully, abandoned their mortal "containers" by swallowing mouthfuls of barbiturates and vodka — in an almost Satanic parody of the Eucharist — and by wrapping their heads in plastic, to make inverted bubble helmets that ensured asphyxiation. They prayed their bodies would re-materialize on the nearby alien vessel, which would thence transport them to eternal bliss.

It is comforting to keep a safe distance between our everyday lives and the cult's bizarre fixations, but that reassurance comes at the risk of deceiving ourselves. As a matter of fact, Heaven's Gate is rather familiar territory to anyone monitoring Star Trek's regular confrontations with apocalyptic aliens throughout the 1990s, the years leading up to the tragedy.

In 1994, for instance, three years before the cult's final mission, Star Trek: The Next Generation aired an episode called "Masks,” in which the Enterprise encounters a prehistoric comet concealing an alien spacecraft. The aliens hack the earthlings’ computer system and channel themselves into Commander Data's body, convincing him that he is a high priest, then a voluptuous goddess, and finally a sacrificial victim. The aliens announce that Data’s transformation will allow them to destroy the humans' realm and regenerate it in the extraterrestrials’ likeness.

Fortunately, the quick-witted Captain Picard perceives that the aliens, in their idiosyncratic way, are proposing an immersive cultural exchange of information, rather than threatening the Earth ship with literal religious warfare. The captain then impersonates a god with an alien ritual mask while reciting the holy Babylonian Gilgamesh epic, a performance so overpowering, apparently, that the aliens respectfully retreat and allow the Enterprise to resume its course.

The correspondences with Heaven’s Gate are remarkable — the alien ship hidden by a comet, the archaic spirits, the millenarian scenario. The alien vessel of "Masks" is even a glorified galactic website, like the ones the cult created for a living, since the Enterprise technicians describe the alien ship as an "interactive archive." As it happens, every episode of The Next Generation opens with a shot of a passing comet whose sparkling wake parts like a curtain to reveal the gleaming Enterprise. The show's spin-off, Deep Space Nine, uses the same motif in its weekly title sequence. Perhaps this recurring vision suggested to Heaven’s Gate members that the rescue ship unveiled by comet Hale-Bopp might even resemble the Enterprise.

Again, I’m not accusing Star Trek of inciting the suicides. I'm trying to imagine what the dead might have been thinking by examining a single interest we have in common. If the series appealed to the group for the same reason it appeals to everyone else, then the show might help us understand what happened.

Luckily, I have developed a quick-acting formula for understanding Star Trek's appeal:

The aliens represent what we really want out of life.

My alien hypothesis, alas, would modify the prevailing wisdom that credits Star Trek's astronomical (shall we say) popularity to the franchise’s optimistic forecast of a future where diverse, heroic characters have solved all of Earth’s problems. While this thesis, originally proposed by the show’s creator, Gene Roddenberry, may obtain as far as it goes, it doesn't go far enough.

One difficulty with Roddenberry’s theory is that it fails to distinguish the series from all those other fantasy shows with idealistic formats and likable heroes that are now long forgotten. The utopian conceit itself is questionable, given how many episodes feature unresolved and even pessimistic endings.

But the fatal flaw of the feel-good proposition is that it stops with the humans, ignoring the fact that Star Trek is all about the Enterprise's adventures in alien space. Let's face it: no aliens, no story. Indeed, Roddenberry explicitly directed his staff writers to avoid setting screenplays on the perfected, future Earth — that is, an already depleted storyline devoid of dramatic conflict.

Once in alien territory, however, where the action is, the crew invariably contends with all the tribulations of bad old Earth, now redressed in alien form. When you factor in Star Trek’s extraterrestrial encounters, you begin to realize that what these aliens want more than anything — wouldn’t you know — is all-too-human sex and violence.

Of course, attributing the series' endurance to sex and violence revives the objection that this is no different from everything else on TV. What makes Star Trek different from all other shows is the way it connects the human and alien characters — by explicit dialogue, editing sequences, alien possession, invasion and disguise — so that the aliens really personify humanity's own shadier side.

This notion ventures beyond the truism that viewers simply identify with the human heroes: in fact, we identify through the heroes with the aliens. Whenever the show transfers alien sex and violence to the human figures — and by extension, to the audience — the aliens embody an earthy return of the repressed whose attraction the human characters mediate for us. In other words, the whole premise of the series calls for humans to search for counterparts who are alienated versions of our own covert desires — what we really want out of life.

In "Masks,” for example, Commander Data trades his routine persona for the role of modern Stone Age shaman possessed by alien spirits who seduce and murder at will. The invaders' computer wizardry effectively turns the Enterprise into a doomsday cult. "Masks" isn't the only chiliastic precedent for Heaven's Gate. The Next Generation's "The Chase" and the original series' "Return to Tomorrow" foreshadow Applewhite's conviction that the garden of Eden was "planted" by ancient extraterrestrials whose avatars enrapture the bodies of the righteous and purge the faithless.

Thus most of the show's aliens channel religion’s extremist figures — accented with Hollywood’s sexier outfits and more violent tempers — just as Applewhite envisioned his alien ancestors as Adam and Christ. It appears that sex and violence in cultic alien make-up are what we really want even in our nominally somber, secular science-fiction.

But we are still far from Heaven's Gate, at least as long as we talk about Eros. If anything, the cult aspired to the polar opposite. A third of the men — including Applewhite — were voluntarily castrated. Sobriety and celibacy were demanded of everyone, and members abhorred physical contact. We should be talking about asceticism, not eroticism.

However, there’s reason to think the group's inhibitions were a last-ditch effort to control their unmanageable bodies. Cult members as well as reporters agreed that Applewhite's struggle with homosexuality, for instance, led him to reject sensuality altogether. 1 Did everyone in the group suffer from some kind of sexual self-loathing? Yet even if we could answer that question, stigmatizing the dead doesn’t help us fathom their actions.

One thing we share with the deceased is our conception of "alien.” It was no mere play on words when a journalist wrote that Applewhite's sexuality made him "feel alienated.” 2 When we conceive aliens in erotic terms, we generate alien bodies from the human body. And if there is a link between Star Trek’s aliens and the Heaven's Gate aliens, then we shouldn’t be surprised to learn that the cult’s divine extraterrestrials promised to transfigure mundane flesh from miserable "vehicles" into "new, more beautiful bodies ... physical bodies belonging to the Heavenly Kingdom ... a parallel body with a different molecular structure ... [is] ordained for heaven.” 3

This is precisely the apotheosis of "Masks,” where aliens "alter the molecular structure" of Earthling anatomy and entice the Enterprise crew with enhanced heavenly bodies. Hence, if visceral instincts of desire and repulsion can make humans “feel alienated,” then this discontent is evidently volatile enough to shape our collective imagination of space.

Finally, the suicides begin to make some kind of sense: what they wanted was not death but new life. In this aim, the sect members were like anybody else. We may shake our heads at their fanaticism but we can't pretend their fundamental motivation was inhuman.

Acknowledging a confluence of New Age delusion and ordinary humanity, however, calls for a cautionary note. When something grotesque becomes a little less alien and a little more understandable, it threatens to nebulize our customary distinction between health and insanity. That is, the difference is no longer one of kind but only of degree, which forces us to reformulate the question “what were they thinking” as “what are we thinking.” Once the question touches us as well as those whom we judge as sick, we might reassess the danger with greater urgency and less complacency.

Indeed, the most chilling signal sent by Heaven's Gate is how closely lunacy and normalcy now resemble each other. Like the cult, America is fascinated by extraterrestrials and reincarnation. According to Gallup, forty-five percent of Americans think UFOs have been to Earth, and one out of every two scientists believes in personal immortality. 4

In many respects, the dead were successful models of what most of the planet wants: they mastered cutting-edge technology and were safely suburban, civil and self-determined — enterprising, you might say. They were so well integrated into postmodern life that they could have been mistaken for a Starfleet crew: half men, half women, mostly white (thirty-five Caucasians, two African-Americans and two Latin-Americans), all ranging in age from twenty to seventy. This pluralist microcosm of America became our first Space Age cargo cult. Do we think enough alike that it could happen again?

To rephrase the question: if Star Trek is a cultural phenomenon because it gives us what we want, then the problem the cult raises is Star Trek's problem, a problem with cultural significance — namely, in a world where miraculous science makes anything possible, how does obsession with immortal life lead to mass suicide? What on Earth compels humanity to twist eroticism into morbidity?

A partial answer, at least, would recognize that our ambivalence about the human body becomes critical as our instinctual conflicts intensify. The cult’s true believers compensated their devalued lives by hoping for improved, alien bodies after death. Hence they reinvented themselves as an Enterprise-like “away team” of exotic beings, entities so estranged from this planet that only a madman’s solution would work: to fight their own impulses with a violence that consumed them.

Now the illness of Heaven’s Gate has spread to everyone else on the globe. The ensuing chapters document this contagion, beginning with the worldwide madness of the Cold War and concluding with the clinical mass psychopathy we live in today.

~~~