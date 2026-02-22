Over 30 new short (60 seconds) videos by Shohl & Trunk
Brilliant work by filmmaker/choreographer Mary Trunk with soundtracks by David Shohl
Over 330 exquisite mini-videos now available on a Vimeo showcase, part of a 40-year collaboration between filmmaker Mary Trunk and composer David Shohl — click this link to watch:
Vimeo Showcase: Shohl & Trunk
Thank you David and Mary for a new installment of your collaboration. As I go through the new ones, oddly 308, 312 & 316 are ones that stand out. I stopped at 317 to come write this comment. 317 is my favorite so far.