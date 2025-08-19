New Screen Dance Videos
One-minute clips by filmmaker/choreographer Mary Trunk, with soundtracks by David Shohl
When I last posted this Vimeo showcase back in mid-February, Mary and I had created about 170 haiku-length (sixty seconds each) films. The total is now over 250 — enjoy at this link:
https://vimeo.com/showcase/11466921
You inspire me, David!!! Love collaborating with you.
My old friend David sends me about five new piano compositions nearly every week. I listen to them, organize them, and get them ready to use while editing my videos. For the short “haiku” pieces, as David calls them, I edit strictly on my phone with CapCut; for longer projects, I use a different program on my laptop.
These video sketches have become a habit, thanks entirely to David. Not only does he send me music with astonishing consistency—always surprising me with his nuance and abundance of ideas—he also gives me the freedom to manipulate his work: to alter, embellish, slow down, layer new tracks, and use his compositions as foundations for other sound experiments. Without his music, these transformations would never occur to me.
We’ve been doing this for several years now, and I expect—at least I hope—that it will continue indefinitely.