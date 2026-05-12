David Shohl’s Substack

David Shohl’s Substack

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Transcriber B
May 12

Good to see this spotlight on csofand's work.

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Future Process
May 14

This was very interesting read because I'm in Ireland and we had generally a similar system - a privately setup and publicly available system for reporting deaths called rip.ie. It also tracked well with this data and then out of the blue, despite it being run for free, a (state) newspaper bought it out (for millions)about 2 years ago and start charging to post to it breaking the legacy chain of data and corrupting the old data.

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