Instructions for use: click on the link to Vimeo showcase below; click “Start Watching” prompt; this will take you to the very first video (before the numbered videos, so before Video # 01), which is “The Geography of Memory” clips.

https://vimeo.com/showcase/11466921

[Note: Shohl did not make the music for “The Geography of Memory,” which uses Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring” (mostly the Introduction) as the soundtrack.]

“The Geography of Memory” by Mary Trunk (March, 2025) — Some remarks by David Shohl

“… a great geography/

mutely surveyed by the camera …”

— Adrienne Rich, from the poem “Cartographies of Silence,” in “The Dream of a Common Language” [Norton, 1978])

Nuala, a child, remembers something — as she counts from one to a hundred, which equals a long time, a long time ago: decades, in this case.

“What are you doing?” the girl asks her mother, Mary, who is holding a camera, filming her young daughter. “Recording,” the mother answers.

Recording is memorizing, from the Latin verb recordari, to remember, think over again: ‘re’ (“again”) + ‘cor’ (“heart,” as in coronary, “mind”). Recorded memory is known by heart, memorized.

The daughter counts by memory, by heart, she recounts — as a raconteur — a long story.

The Daughters of Memory are the Greek muses, who inspire poets to recite by heart: “Sing, Muse/speak, Memory,” Homer begins his epic — a long story from long ago.

The daughter enacts the memory, plays it out. She recalls playing on a swing beneath a tree in her yard. The tree must be a laurel, symbol of poetic art: call her Laura, poet laureate.

The swing is a pendulum, it hangs or pends. The pending swing is recursive, back and forth, a regular beat as in poetry, or a steady musical rhythm in swing style.

Musical beats are counted, like poetic feet: to keep the beat is to remember the count, to repeat a story, a reporter’s beat. This recurring pulse is a heartbeat, a living memory. A sad story is heartbreaking.

“The Geography of Memory” tells a sad story because “Troubles overcome are good to tell,” as Auschwitz survivor Primo Levi says, quoting a Yiddish proverb. Surviving a holocaust is a good tale to tell.

A family house is lost, a whole city of homes is lost. The word holocaust means a sacrifice that is wholly consumed by fire: ‘holo’ (“whole”) + ‘caust’ (“burn,” as in caustic).

Mother, father and daughter survive the fire, and return to their leveled home, a house that was originally designed and built by a concentration camp survivor. Only a chimney is left standing: the hearth (a form of the word “heart”), built to contain and resist fire, is now exposed to the open air after the open fire. The brick tower is a memory of the entire house, a memorial monument in stone. The Greek hearth was holy, the sacred heart of the home, dedicated to the goddess Hestia.

Miraculously, the wooden swing and its rope supports fastened to the laurel branch all remain intact, like Moses’ vision of the bush unburnt by the flames, a sacred hearth. The recurring pendant persists, a continuous memory of troubles overcome, a family alive, well and united after a long troubled story.

Geography means “earth writing,” carved in stone, memorialized. The home’s foundation, the family hearth, is written in earth, a history remembered for a long time to come: a great geography surveyed by the camera.