User's avatar
InfoHog's avatar
InfoHog
Apr 16, 2024

Yeah, GA is really not good for the brain.

Have you heard of a connection between gut health and depression...? One book where research findings are laid out is "The Psychobiotic Revolution" by Anderson, Cryan, Dinan - but not so sure about practical things.

One person who must have found a lot of stuff about this topic by now must be Mikhaila Peterson, the daughter of Jordan B. Peterson, as both, she and her father, are affected (depression and anxiety), and I know she dug a lot into this, also interviewing some niche experts.

Considering her father is a frickin' Psychology (ex) professor, who has had a hellride trying to get off "Benzos", that may tell you roughly about how well equipped regular practitioners in that field are w.r.t. improving someone's health outside the logic of "magic pill".

So, it could be worthwhile checking out what a layperson like that has dug up in terms of not much heard about research. She's rather determined. Though it may be that what affects her is not the same thing that others have.

David Shohl's avatar
David Shohl
Apr 16, 2024

Thanks, I didn’t know about the brain risk in general anesthesia, though I tend to research medical procedures that I, or those close to me, undergo pretty thoroughly. Though it only takes ten minutes or so, ECT is obviously a last resort because of the side effects/potential risks.

I do know about the gut microbiome-brain connection and I’m careful about getting enough probiotics because it definitely makes a difference. I’ll check out “The Psychobiotic Revolution,” thanks for the reference, which may also be useful to friends of mine with whom I discuss these things.

I also didn’t know about Mikhaila Peterson, so I’ll look into her work too.

Point well-taken about psychologists/psychiatrists. These days I have one who’s adequate that I see once or twice a year, but psychs by far are the worst, diciest practitioners known to medicine. One overmedicated me into a coma that lasted two weeks, during which I nearly died twice, while another traumatized me and some family members for years, leaving wounds that may be permanent -- both of these shrinks were addicts (one died of an overdose ten years ago in his 50s).

Physician heal thyself indeed! And caveat emptor.

Hope you’ve been well.

