Brooklyn Exhibit/Benefit for Los Angelinos who lost homes in last month's fires, featuring films by Mary Trunk (soundtracks by David Shohl), February 28, 2025, 6-9 pm
Proceeds from the event will go to Los Angeles residents who lost their homes in the recent fires (including Mary Trunk and her husband, cinematographer Paul Sanchez)
One night only, from 6-9 pm. Hosted by two art collectives in New York: 8 Ball TV and Godspeed Arts, coordinated by Nuala Sanchez.
Gallery Location: 130 Palmetto Street, Floor 4, Brooklyn, NY.
Presented in partnership with the Altadena Recovery Team, a grassroots organization that has been essential in providing families with basic necessities and raising funds for sustained relief efforts. Suggested donation is $20 per guest, but please contribute whatever you can afford. Donations are accepted via Venmo (see link below), with your RSVP (link below) or at the door on the day of the event. Please label your payment as "Altadena Donation." All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to the Altadena Recovery Team.
Donation link: https://account.venmo.com/u/nualasanchez
RSVP link: https://partiful.com/e/tUnnuEYpTENJuNkC47v2?
Link to short teaser video: https://vimeo.com/showcase/11466921/video/1035799414
I hope you can make it or contribute to the cause.
— David Shohl
Actually we will not be recipients of the proceeds. There are others who need it more than we do. So, thank you for helping.
Love you, David!!