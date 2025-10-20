25 New Films by Shohl & Trunk
One-minute experimental videos & choreography by Mary Trunk with soundtracks by David Shohl
When I last posted this Vimeo showcase of the ongoing collaboration between Mary Trunk and me two months ago, there were 252 short films available. Now there are 278, which means over 25 new dazzling videos to enjoy, one minute at a time. It’s a joy for both of us to contribute to this project. Click on the link below this paragraph to visit the site:
This new group of your collaborations is very compelling and has some of my favorites thus far. Standouts are 264, 270, 276 and 278. The visuals in 264 are sublime and pair perfectly with your composition David ... perhaps my favorite in the melding of the two disciplines. For music only ... I am haunted (in a good way) by the last piece, 278. But again, 270 and 276 show perfect union of your two crafts.
Thank you both!