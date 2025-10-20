David Shohl’s Substack

David Shohl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
csofand's avatar
csofand
2d

This new group of your collaborations is very compelling and has some of my favorites thus far. Standouts are 264, 270, 276 and 278. The visuals in 264 are sublime and pair perfectly with your composition David ... perhaps my favorite in the melding of the two disciplines. For music only ... I am haunted (in a good way) by the last piece, 278. But again, 270 and 276 show perfect union of your two crafts.

Thank you both!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Shohl
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 David Shohl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture